Writing Challenges to Level-Up Your Fiction

Even the most astute craft books can’t compare to the learning and momentum that comes from playing on the page. We learn best by doing, by struggling, by failing, by reflecting--over and over. Writing takes practice.

This live webinar moves beyond “theory” and advice to engage writers in concrete, repeatable writing challenges that stretch skills while helping to uncover your unique voice. This live webinar addresses common writing “pain points” and ways to tackle them via low-stakes (and fun!) craft exercises. We’ll try them out together, share our learnings, and lock-in our breakthroughs. We’ll mimic model texts and try-on different styles.

Only a Few Spots Left To Join Us in Italy!

Escape to the peaceful Tuscan countryside to spend a week dedicated to making time for writing, improving your craft, and learning from publishing professionals, all while enjoying a taste of Italy.

Enter Our Short Short Story Writing Competition!

We’re looking for short fiction stories! Think you can write a winning story in 1,500 words or less? Enter the 26th Annual Writer’s Digest Short Short Story Competition for your chance to win $3,000 in cash, get published in Writer’s Digest magazine, and a paid trip to our ever-popular Writer’s Digest Conference!

EARLY-BIRD DEADLINE: November 16, 2026

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