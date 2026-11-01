ScriptEventsCompetitionsArchiveSubscribeShop
Online Writing Workshops
November/December 2026 Issue
writer's digest membership logo 2:3
Online Membership
Write Better FictionWrite Better NonfictionWrite Better PoetryGet PublishedBe InspiredWD CompetitionsResources

Writing Challenges to Level-Up Your Fiction

Marguerite Sheffer moves beyond advice with writing challenges that stretch your skills and help uncover your unique voice, plus more from Writer’s Digest!

The Editors of Writer's Digest

Even the most astute craft books can’t compare to the learning and momentum that comes from playing on the page. We learn best by doing, by struggling, by failing, by reflecting--over and over. Writing takes practice.

This live webinar moves beyond “theory” and advice to engage writers in concrete, repeatable writing challenges that stretch skills while helping to uncover your unique voice. This live webinar addresses common writing “pain points” and ways to tackle them via low-stakes (and fun!) craft exercises. We’ll try them out together, share our learnings, and lock-in our breakthroughs. We’ll mimic model texts and try-on different styles.

Click to continue.

If you want more online education, see the full list of WDU courses here.

Only a Few Spots Left To Join Us in Italy!

Escape to the peaceful Tuscan countryside to spend a week dedicated to making time for writing, improving your craft, and learning from publishing professionals, all while enjoying a taste of Italy.

Click to continue.

Enter Our Short Short Story Writing Competition!

We’re looking for short fiction stories! Think you can write a winning story in 1,500 words or less? Enter the 26th Annual Writer’s Digest Short Short Story Competition for your chance to win $3,000 in cash, get published in Writer’s Digest magazine, and a paid trip to our ever-popular Writer’s Digest Conference!

EARLY-BIRD DEADLINE: November 16, 2026

Click to continue.

Join Writer's Digest VIP Membership!

Regardless of where you are on your writer's journey, Writer's Digest can help you achieve your goals. Writer's Digest VIP Membership is a treasure trove of writing resources designed to inspire and empower you at every stage of your journey. It's the one-stop destination for information, online learning, in-depth resources, and a unique writing community. VIP membership equips you to develop your craft, hone your publishing acumen, and achieve your goals.

Click to continue.

writing adviceWriting challengewriting promptsWriting tips
The Editors of Writer's DigestAuthor
Related Stories
What To Know About the Writer’s Digest Italy Writing Retreat 2027
ResourcesWhat To Know About the Writer’s Digest Italy Writing Retreat 2027The Editors of Writer's Digest
Book Cover Design 101: How To Make Your Story Stand Out
ResourcesBook Cover Design 101: How To Make Your Story Stand OutThe Editors of Writer's Digest
Why Are Your Characters the Way They Are?
ResourcesWhy Are Your Characters the Way They Are?The Editors of Writer's Digest
We Want To Read Your Personal Essays
ResourcesWe Want To Read Your Personal EssaysThe Editors of Writer's Digest
Only a Few Spots Left To Join Us in Italy!
ResourcesOnly a Few Spots Left To Join Us in Italy!The Editors of Writer's Digest
Writers of the Future Contest
ResourcesL. Ron Hubbard’s Writers of the Future Contest: The Most Enduring and Influential Contest in the History of SF & Fantasy is Right at Your FingertipsGuest Column

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

About UsTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyActive Interest MediaScriptMag.comDigital Editions2nd Draft CritiquesWebinarsTutorialsWD UniversityWriter's Digest ShopNovel Writing ConferenceWriter's Digest Annual ConferenceCompetitionsGive a Gift SubscriptionMedia KitBack IssuesCurrent IssueCustomer ServiceRenew a subscriptionSubscribeAdvertise With UsWrite For UsMeet UsSite MapAI PolicyCode of Conduct
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest