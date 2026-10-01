Writing Advice From Edgar Allan Poe

Edgar Allan Poe once gave his readers a behind-the-scenes glimpse of his writing process. It wasn’t what you might expect from the forefather of horror, a man with a reputation for haunted genius. In the essay “The Philosophy of Composition” (1846), Poe heaped scorn on the idea that art comes from inspiration. Writers might want you to think “they compose by a species of fine frenzy—an ecstatic intuition”—but nothing could be further from the truth.

Writing, Poe insisted, was more like engineering. When he sat down at his desk, he’d first decide what effect he wanted his work to have, and then find a means of achieving it. He’d consider, he said, all the possible emotions of the human soul, select one that was at once “novel” and “vivid,” and then “construct” this effect in the reader. The whole process had “the precision…of a mathematical problem.”

Poe took this idea to extremes. He insisted he’d composed his famous poem “The Raven,” about a grieving man visited by a talking bird, by first deciding on the length of the ideal poem (100 lines; “The Raven” is 108). Next, he selected the effect—“Beauty”—and the tone—sadness. From there, he chose the refrain, Nevermore, less for its meaning than for its sonic qualities; he liked the o and the r’s. Only then did it cross his mind to consider the poem’s topic—grief over a lost beloved—and its famous speaking bird. He thought an animal would be best to speak the refrain, given how often, how mechanically, the word had to be repeated. His first thought was a parrot.

Most readers of “The Philosophy of Composition” have struggled to take this account at face value. “No critic, no literary historian, no poet has ever believed that Poe literally produced ‘The Raven’ as systematically and cold-bloodedly as he says,” the scholars Stuart and Susan Levine have commented.[i] Compounding the difficulty is the fact that Poe’s young wife Virginia was dying of consumption while he wrote “The Raven.” Surely the poem began in thoughts of her, not in an assessment of the “sonorous” vowel o in Nevermore.

But I’d like to propose a thought experiment: What if Poe’s account was true, or at least as true as he could make it? And what if we take it as writing advice—what then would Poe be telling us to do? Here’s what I think he might say.

Pay Attention to Genre

First, pay attention to genre. One of the most apparently outlandish claims in “The Philosophy of Composition”—that his first thought was the number of lines—is actually quite practical. Every working writer knows you have to think about word count. A novel is not 10,000 words, nor, except in very unusual cases, is it 500,000.

You can’t write a 1,000-word review the same way you write a 6,000-word feature. Poe worked in a literary culture not so different from ours. He edited magazines and did freelance work for them; like many writers today, he was paid by the piece and sometimes by the page. He faced formal constraints. To do his greatest work, he had to think about what he could best achieve within the forms he was given.

Consider the Reader

Second, consider the reader. Poe’s talk of deciding on effects first can seem abstract. But he really means, have your reader in mind. A piece of writing is a way of sparking thought and feeling in another person. What do you want to spark? To Poe, that effect you catalyze, more than the words themselves, is the work.

Focus on the Form (and Feeling Will Follow)

And finally, perhaps most importantly, take care of form, and the feeling will follow. I suspect it was precisely Poe’s computations about length and vowel sounds that freed his mind to plumb the depths of his feeling about his dying wife. When writers put their minds in a pleasant, not-too-stimulating groove—by taking a shower, going for a walk, playing the right music, or, just maybe, by calculating line lengths and vowel sounds—their best ideas may float to the surface.

We might think that calculation and imagination are opposed. But they’re not, and Poe knew it. Imagination does not like to leap into a void. It likes to sidle into a pleasant, well-ordered grid. Formal tinkering prepares the ground.

However it was truly composed, “The Raven” was an instant sensation, reprinted and parodied as soon as it was published in 1845. Poe became so closely associated with the poem that a reader once headed a letter to him, “To Edgar Poe Esq., Author of The Raven,” as if the poem were Poe’s address.[ii] At parties, he’d be asked to recite it. It’s tempting to wonder whether anyone ever asked him after one of these readings: Where do you get your ideas? If so, they must have gotten an earful.

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[i] Stuart Levine and Susan F. Levine, headnote to “The Philosophy of Composition,” in Edgar Allan Poe: Critical Theory: The Major Documents (University of Illinois Press, 2009), 57‒58.