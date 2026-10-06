Writing Across Generations: How to Keep Readers Invested Through Decades of Storytelling

We read stories to see life through someone else’s eyes and how they overcome challenges and obstacles to attain their goals. This is also true of multigenerational stories, except these stories usually involve characters of different ages and perspectives, and span decades and sometimes even continents and oceans. The question then becomes, what is the emotional thread that ties the story together while the characters move forward through time?

For my latest novel, Red Seal, the emotional anchor is an object: a name seal that represents identity and connects one generation to the next. The title “Red Seal” refers to the character of a person’s name left on the page by a name seal after it has been pressed in red ink. In Korea and other countries in East Asia, the mark signifies a person’s unique identity or heritage, and a symbol of who that person is. It’s like a signature, one that is unique to that individual. The search to claim one’s true name and authentic self is a central theme of this novel, and why I chose the title. We are all searching for who we are and where we belong.

The emotional thread in Red Seal is also carried forward through a central relationship between a mother and a son. As the characters age and change, so does their relationship. The complex nature of their bond became apparent to me when I interviewed my grandmother and father for my novels. I used these interviews to write my debut, White Mulberry, and now Red Seal. While White Mulberry is inspired by my grandmother’s story coming of age in Korea and Japan, Red Seal highlights my father’s relationship with his mother.

During these family interviews, my grandmother was guarded about revealing her past. By contrast, my father shared everything. The most interesting part of hearing their stories was how different one person’s recollections were from the other. For example, my father told me about his longing to return to Japan—his birthplace—after he and my grandmother fled to Korea during WWII and how he wanted to determine his own future. My grandmother’s version focused more on her loneliness as a widow and single mother during wartime and how she wanted to protect her son at all costs. It was the duality of their points of view that I found most compelling.

Red Seal grew out of the conflict between my grandmother and father that became apparent during these interviews. I decided to explore the tensions between a parent and child, ones that I know well from raising my own two children. That’s why I chose to write a dual point-of-view historical novel in both the mother’s and son’s perspectives for Red Seal.

How do we remember the past? How do two people remember the same event so differently? What was going on in a boy’s head, and a mother’s heart, as the world changed around them, and they had different wants and needs? What lessons about family bonds can we learn from our ancestors? By considering these questions, I hoped to understand my inheritance and pass these memories and lessons of resilience to future generations.

I was fortunate that I had a two-book contract that allowed me to tell my grandmother’s story first. White Mulberry follows the journey of Miyoung to Japan during the Japanese Occupation of Korea in the 1930s and her eventual return to Korea as a widow with a young son. Red Seal continues their story but is also a stand-alone novel.

Because I was able to separate my family’s multigenerational story into two books, I used my grandmother’s and father’s oral histories to craft what happened when they returned to Korea in Red Seal. This meant showing the motivations and goals of each character, separately and together, against the backdrop of the Japanese Occupation of Korea and Manchuria, the Korean War, and the aftermath. Sometimes external events brought mother and son closer together, but other times pushed them further apart. They were both searching for home, but their understanding of themselves and each other was critical to helping them get there.

The name seal plays an important role in both my novels, but especially Red Seal. For my grandmother’s character Miyoung, the seal symbolizes her love for her late husband, their Korean heritage, and what they promised to each other before he passed: to bring their young son back to his homeland amidst a world war and keep him safe. For her son Soonho, it represents a quest to honor his birth father’s memory by reclaiming his name that was lost when his stepfather adopted him. Soonho’s desire to regain the use of his father’s name drives Soonho to a new land that his mother never imagined he’d go. The questions of identity, culture, and belonging are thus carried forward to a new generation. I am currently writing a third book that brings both mother and son together in this new world, with the name seal of course!

It's not easy to sustain emotional continuity in a novel that spans generations and time. For me, the key to keeping readers invested was to find a recurring cultural and personal symbol that connects one generation to the next. I coupled that with the people and relationships that the object meant the most to, and Red Seal was born. How these characters both grow and change, individually and together, in the process of discovering the name seal’s true meaning, is at the heart of my latest book.

I changed too as I wrote my family’s stories. I have a better understanding of my grandmother’s and father’s circumstances, what led them to make certain life choices, and how those choices impacted not only their relationship but the generations that followed. I gained a new appreciation for who I am, and how sharing stories of our inheritance can help change the way we see ourselves and others. I hope readers will learn this as well.

Check out Rosa Kwon Easton's Red Seal here: