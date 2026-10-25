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Writing a Love Triangle Where Both Choices Feel Emotionally Legitimate

Award-winning author Melissa R. Collings provides five keys for writing a love triangle where both choices feel emotionally legitimate.

Melissa R. Collings
Melissa R. Collings

Is there anything more tragic—or more interesting—than a divided heart? A well-built love triangle can make a story nearly impossible to put down. But the triangle collapses the moment readers realize one romantic lead is merely standing in the way of the inevitable.

(The Healing Power of Writing a Rom-Com.)

Readers don't have to root for both relationships equally, but they do have to understand why the protagonist can't choose easily. (This is assuming monogamy, of course.)

My novel The Love Operation features a love triangle, and I knew I'd succeeded when readers began texting me that they were rooting for one man, then switching allegiance to the other. Their emotional angst was my reward. Even readers with a clear favorite understood the pull of both relationships.

The key is to build two distinct, viable connections—two believable futures.

1. Give each relationship its own chemistry.

The characters need to want each other, but chemistry extends well beyond physical desire, and it isn't a quality one character possesses. It's something two characters create together.

On the page, the reader can feel chemistry through character anticipation, excitement, nervousness, or the sense that two people become unusually alert whenever the other enters the room.

In a love triangle, the chemistry in each relationship shouldn’t be interchangeable. One connection might feel playful and effortless, while the other is electric and slightly dangerous. Perhaps one couple constantly interrupts and teases each other, while the other communicates through silences, lingering eye contact, and everything they are trying not to say.

2. Establish meaningful compatibility.

Chemistry makes readers believe two characters want each other. Compatibility makes them believe those characters could build a life together and exist beyond that initial hum of attraction.

Shared experiences, interests, or desires can bring two people together, but meaningful compatibility usually goes deeper into values and worldview.

Give each potential couple something they recognize in one another that other people miss. Then show glimpses of what an ordinary life between them might look like. A reader should be able to imagine any legitimate relationship surviving a random Tuesday.

3. Put care into action.

In relationship psychology, responsiveness—the feeling that another person understands, validates, and cares for us—is closely tied to intimacy. A character who entrusts someone with a private fear, then feels truly heard, gives readers evidence of closeness.

Each love interest should care for the protagonist in a way that feels personal and distinct. One may recognize when the protagonist needs protection; the other may recognize when protection is the last thing they want. The gesture does not have to be grand. Remembering a small detail, anticipating a need, or knowing when to stay can carry more emotional weight than an elaborate declaration.

And the care must travel in both directions. Otherwise, you do not have two relationships. You have two people auditioning for the protagonist.

4. Let each relationship reveal a different self.

Each love interest should feel distinct not only in how they behave, but also in what they awaken in the protagonist.

This connects to the psychological concept of self-expansion: the idea that close relationships can broaden our experiences, abilities, perspectives, and sense of identity.

In fiction, a romantic relationship becomes compelling not only because the protagonist desires the other person, but because being with that person makes some part of them feel newly possible.

One person may connect the protagonist to history, comfort, or a self they once abandoned. The other may invite risk, growth, ambition, playfulness, or a future they have never imagined.

When developing each relationship, ask:

  • What becomes possible for the protagonist with this person?
  • What part of themselves emerges more fully?
  • What truth can they admit here that they cannot admit elsewhere?

Then the central question is no longer merely, Which person is right for me? It becomes, Which version of myself am I ready to become?

5. Make each choice cost something.

Choosing either relationship should mean gaining something valuable and surrendering something real.

One relationship may offer belonging but require the protagonist to relinquish a long-held dream. The other may offer growth but require leaving behind a version of life they once believed they wanted. The losses do not have to be equal, but both should matter.

If one represents emotional health and the other represents destruction, there is no genuine triangle—only delayed recognition.

Give each relationship a believable future, a genuine constraint, and an emotionally meaningful cost. The final choice shouldn't reveal that one relationship was false all along. It should reveal which truth, future, and sacrifice the protagonist is finally willing to accept.

In the end, the choice isn't really between two people. It's between two viable lives. When the protagonist finally decides, readers should feel the rightness of the ending, and perhaps the ache of the life that will not be lived. That ache is what proves the triangle was real.

Check out Melissa R. Collings' The Love Operation here:

Bookshop | Amazon

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character developmentCharacter RelationshipsemotionEvoking EmotionLove TrianglerelationshipsromanceTips For Writing RomanceWriting Romance Novels
Melissa R. Collings
Melissa R. CollingsAuthor
Melissa R. Collings is an award-winning author and former spine surgery PA who traded the OR for the page. A biracial writer fascinated by life’s contradictions, she writes stories with scalpel-sharp emotional and psychological depth, reflecting complex relationships, rich representation, and the role of identity in shaping who we are. Her novels stay with you long after the last page, balancing light and dark, laughter and heartbreak. When she is not writing, you can find Melissa chasing her two kids in Nashville, studying preventative health, or losing herself in a painting. Her imagination never fails to stir up trouble, and she lives by one philosophy: Nothing is impossible, and everything’s better with glitter―except surgical wounds. Visit www.melissacollings.com and subscribe to Melissa’s newsletter for behind-the-scenes bookish fun, medical moments, and reader extras. You can also connect on Facebook (@MelissaRCollingsAuthor), Instagram (@melissarcollings), or TikTok (@melissarcollings).
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