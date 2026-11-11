Writing a Dark-Themed Novel Carried Me Through Dark-Themed Days

Not too long ago, my day-to-day life devolved from relatively balanced to a pile-on of challenges and conflict and unexpected WTFs. Though even that statement isn’t totally true—my day-to-day life hadn’t been “relatively balanced” for a long time. I just didn’t know it. Some part of me felt it, and hard, but my conscious self didn’t (couldn’t?) fully acknowledge what was happening.

And then my situation intensified until the burden was so great that the choice for me was to get out of the worst part (my marriage), or emotionally break. And, spoiler alert, I did not break.

But I was wounded.

In the months and years before the near fracture, I wrote. Writing was my place, my thing, my world. Even though I’d been told by someone (you can likely guess who) that they didn’t like me spending time writing “because there was nothing in it for them,” I persevered.

The fourth book in my YA fantasy series, The Forge of Bonds, came out in February of 2020. I had a book signing and launch party mere days before the United States went into quarantine.

Locked down.

I pushed myself forward. I outlined the final book for my fantasy series. Like many during that time, I also wanted to try new things. While I didn’t bake sourdough bread, I did explore the idea of screenwriting. During a Zoom call on the topic with a group of writers from around the country, a woman shared information that stunned me.

In a nutshell, she said her work-in-progress had a rapist as her main character, that she herself had been a victim of sexual assault, and that she’d arranged to interview a convicted rapist at a nearby prison because she wanted the voice of her character to be authentic. That alone was enough to surprise me, but the next thing she shared was the biggie: She and the convicted rapist were now in a romantic relationship.

I was astounded.

Kudos to the moderator who moved things forward on the screenwriting topic, but I don’t remember much more about the call after that moment. My brain was spinning with questions and wondering what she was getting out of the relationship. I speculated about the felon and what he wanted from her. My curiosity persisted. I discussed it with my agent, my friends, and family members.

Meanwhile, the world was disoriented by the pandemic. My aging parents, who each lived in a different state (neither of which was mine), were declining. And I was spending a lot of time with my then-husband which brought its own increased complications.

I needed to write. I embarked on writing the final volume of my YA fantasy series, but soon put that project on the back burner. Instead, I decided now was the time to dive into my dream of writing a thriller and it would be one with a convicted felon in some sort of a relationship with someone outside of the prison, so I could explore motivations and objectives and manipulation. I’ll add that I did not write about a rapist and a rape victim. The information I’d heard merely planted a seed from which a different story sprouted.

I created a female serial killer named Emerson Kemp. Before capture, Emerson was a popular and successful #vanlife influencer who killed abusive people after the justice system failed. When the murders start again with her signature mark at the crime scenes, Emerson reaches out to journalist Cassidy Vickers, a former true crime podcaster who had focused on serial killers, including Emerson herself.

I wish I could say writing what became Scaled Vengeance filled me with inspiration and lifted me out of the darkness that was my personal life with a magical flurry of enthralling words and scenes and chapters. But that did not happen. I was mentally fighting to get through each day, to remove myself from difficult situations inside my own home, and struggling to access energy for my writing.

Research helped. Learning about female serial killers in history helped. Studying the prison system, the process for executions via lethal injection, and analyzing abuse stories on the Associated Press website helped. It seems counterintuitive, but the research engaged my brain and enabled my psyche to have a break from my reality. It demanded less energy than writing, while keeping me connected to my story.

Time inched on, and the vise of my relationship tightened. My friends told me to lock my bedroom door at night. My extended family got dragged into the drama. And when I finally filed for divorce, things got worse. My attorney pointed out behavior and statements that had far scarier meaning than I had let myself believe.

But I got out, and I finished Scaled Vengeance. Having achieved this while fighting through that darkness makes this achievement that much more fulfilling. I’ve also made great strides in healing and finding myself again, which has in turn delivered interesting insights about Scaled Vengeance.

I wrote about manipulation in a relationship between a convicted felon and other people in her life. But now I see I was also writing about manipulation in my own relationship. I wrote about how some people abused others. And later accepted I was one of those people. I wrote about how misinformation can be used to damage reputations and relationships. And I’d experienced the same thing in my own life. I won’t be surprised if more realizations arise about how Scaled Vengeance helped me endure.

I’m proud of Scaled Vengeance. And I’m grateful to whatever forces came together to launch me into this story while I was struggling and lost. The new genre, the dark themes, the opportunity for processing feelings inside my subconscious gave me an outlet I didn’t realize I needed. Scaled Vengeance helped carry me to the other side.

Writing stories is powerful, sometimes in ways we don’t even know.

Check out Wendy M. Barnhart's Scaled Vengeance here: