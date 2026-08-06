Writing a Coming-of-Age Adventure Story

A road trip novel kind of feels like a cheat code when writing a book. How do you make sure your plot propels forward and the characters end up in a different place than where they started? Put them into an actual moving vehicle and hit the gas. Problem solved.

Now hold on tight to the steering wheel, realize your cast has abandoned the map, and the only plan at this point is to white-knuckle through it so all of you don’t crash. But what about blocks, both writer and road? Don’t worry, it’s a madcap sprint just to keep up, dependent on reflexes and gut instinct as words find the page a split-second before the tires land.

Heartbreak and Other Organ Failures was drafted in eight weeks. It was my seventh novel and my final attempt at landing a literary agent before I promised myself I would take a break from writing. I was burned out from hundreds of rejections but knew I would never forgive myself if I chickened out on the concept of this story—two sisters (Kaley and Zoey), developmental disabilities, and an uncertain future. An empty document was too daunting, so I started small, with a 529-word short story about these girls just to get something on the page…and won a fellowship. So much for plausible deniability that this wasn’t the unique perspective I had been put on this earth to share.

Still, I hesitated because I knew that this project would force me to have my own coming-of-age alongside the main character. Who wants to go through adolescence a second time, much less document the process for other people to read? The first time was hard enough. This story idea demanded that I re-examine elements from my own upbringing and finally find the vocabulary for everything I struggled (and failed) to put into words back then. After all, everyone did the best they could, we turned out just fine, and I had already pushed it down into a solid foundation—why risk the fractures from an earthquake?

My older sister has significant developmental delays and complex medical needs. Growing up, it was hard to find stories that reflected my own family dynamic. What few novels I found were presented through either a dark, distorted lens or rose-tinted glasses. Where were the real sibling relationships that included the hilarity and chaos of day-to-day life? Where were the characters who pondered existential questions about stuff that maybe didn’t have a straight answer but would have at least let me know I wasn’t alone in asking about hard things?

Teen readers crave authenticity, a trait I attribute to due to always being on high alert for condescending adults. To write this story the right way for them, I needed to be cracked open, yet I wasn’t sure if the book would be enough to put me back together at the end. I was scared to start.

But that’s the point of an adventure, isn’t it? To be brave and stride into the unknown. I couldn’t ask something of my main character that I wasn’t willing to do myself. We had to be a team, she and I, putting our innermost thoughts and fears on display to be judged by readers and family alike. Finally, when the only thing scarier than embarking on this journey was the thought of staying stuck (and never achieving my publishing dreams), I put the key in the ignition, and so did Kaley.

Greater minds than I have determined that the point of travel is to return to the same place you started but understand the ways in which you yourself have changed. Vacations, trips, and adventures are all forms of travel, except the first two come with an itinerary built in. There’s a certain amount of planning involved with a vacation or a trip, a cultivated gloss that while lovely and scenic, is a different genre altogether. Safer. Heartbreak and Other Organ Failures couldn’t be either of those because it required relinquishing control and letting it surprise me in order to surprise the readers. Readers that, although they may be discerning teens, are often more forgiving of the messiness that comes along with self-discovery whether it’s on the page or in real life. Or both.

Once Kaley and Zoey hit the road, there was no point in holding back with Heartbreak because I knew there was no going back to the version of myself that existed before. Now I’m paving the way for something new, putting pedal to the metal for another adventure that always takes me back to the same place—a blank page.

Check out Taylor Hobbs' Heartbreak and Other Organ Failures here: