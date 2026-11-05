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Writer’s Yearbook 2027 Cover Reveal

Presenting the Writer’s Yearbook 2027 from Writer’s Digest, featuring articles about freelancing, writing novels and memoirs, and much more.

Amy Jones
Amy Jones

The 2027 Writer’s Yearbook, presented by Writer’s Digest, is a comprehensive resource for writers who need a boost to finish the year on a strong note or start planning their new years’ writing goals. Featuring the top websites and markets for writers, plus articles on freelancing, creativity, writing book-length works, and attracting an agent, this special publication has something for any writer looking to get their work published.

Click here to order a print copy from the Writer's Digest Shop.

Click here to order a PDF from the Writer's Digest Shop.

What’s Inside:

2026 Review: The Year in Publishing: Publishing expert Jane Friedman explains the most important publishing topics of 2026 and how they affect you. By Jane Friedman

Preparation & Progress

Pacing Your Writing Career: When the snail’s pace of publishing gets you down, look to the parts of your writing career you can control. By Finnian Burnett

The 3/1/52 Challenge: How one year and a challenge from Ray Bradbury rewired by writing life. By Michael La Ronn

Freelancer’s Workshop

How Much Should a Writer Charge? A pay rate chart to help freelancers working in any part of the publishing industry set the rates that work for them. By C. Hope Clark

The Weirder, The Better: How to write nonfiction that sells by embracing the odd sides of life. By Zachary Petit

Landing the Big One: How to write for your dream magazine. By Paul Nicolaus

The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Your Writing Portfolio: Creating an organized online home for your nonfiction writing samples gives you a strategic advantage. By Liz Massey

Book Building

Collaborate With Your Reader: How to create the scaffolding readers need to enter your story. By Peter Mountford

Deconstruct Your Favorite Books: Read like a writer to apply the lessons to your own work. By Jane K. Cleland

The Pause Is the Point: How to use stillness to create momentum in your fiction. By Elizabeth Sims

Taboo, Tender, and True: How to write difficult topics with authority and heart. By Ryan G. Van Cleave

For Your Reference

The 28th Annual 101 Best Websites for Writers by Amy Jones, Moriah Richard, and Michael Woodson

100 Best Markets for Writers: Online and print publications open to submissions about everything from science and technology to gardening to fiction and beyond. By Moriah Richard with Hannah Spicer

An Author’s Bill of Rights: Longtime editor Joy Peskin details the treatment you deserve when working with a traditional publisher—and how to reciprocate. By Joy Peskin

18 Connections to Make in Publishing by Robert Lee Brewer

How Do I Find My Book’s Target Audience? By Claudine Wolk

How to Track Submissions Like an Agent by Jessica Berg

Endnotes

Write It Out: Writing prompts to boost your creativity. By Moriah Richard

Become a Writer's Digest Member and a copy of the Writer's Yearbook 2027 is included!
Cover RevealmagazineSpecial IssueWriter's Digest magazineWriter's Yearbook
Amy Jones
Amy JonesAuthor

About Amy Jones

Amy Jones is the Editor-in-Chief of Writer’s Digest and was the managing content director for WD Books. She is the editor of the Novel and Short Story Writer's Market and Children's Writer's and Illustrator's Market. Prior to joining the WD team, Amy was the managing editor for North Light Books and IMPACT Books. Like most WD staffers, Amy is a voracious reader and has a particular interest in literary fiction, historical fiction, steamy romance, and page-turning mysteries. When she’s not reading, Amy can be found daydreaming about Italy or volunteering at her local no-kill cat shelter. Find Amy on Twitter @AmyMJones_5.

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