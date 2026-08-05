Writer’s Digest September/October 2026 Cover Reveal

Fostering Individuality in Writing

For this issue, featuring the Annual Agent Roundup, we focus on showcasing and celebrating individuality in writing. Things like, how a writer can create their public author persona (including deciding what they do and do not share with their readers), how to create a distinct writing voice that captures the attention of agents and publishers, and learning to write what you love to read.

Click the cover to order a PDF of this issue from the Writer's Digest Shop and start reading now.

Features include:

+ Annual Agent Roundup by Moriah Richard: Highlighting 20+ literary agents who are open to queries and detailing exactly what they’re looking for.

+ Curating a Persona in Memoir to Control Your Narrative by Jordan Rosenfeld: Learn to curate your voice and personal experience to take control of your memoir or personal essay.

+ Finding Your Voice by Jane K. Cleland: Develop your unique writing style to hook readers and wow agents.

+ Write What You Love to Read by Kristy Stevenson: Mix pop culture and fandom with literary workshops at cons to learn from writers you love and connect with your future readers.

+ Announcing the Winner of the 26th annual Writer’s Digest Short Short Story competition. Read the winning story in full and see the list of the top 10 finalists.

+ The WD Interview: J.D. Barker by Amy Jones: The bestselling author details why he’s revisiting the Fourth Monkey Killer (4MK) thriller series with a new prequel trilogy and its coordinated release in 150 countries.

Plus, articles about building trust as a freelance writer, advice from a literary agent about how to answer the critical questions why this book and why me when you query, and more from your favorite columns like Agent Alcove, Breaking In, Publishing Insights, On Nonfiction, For All Ages, and more!