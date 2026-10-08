Writer’s Digest November/December 2026 Cover Reveal

Harness Your Creativity

It’s the end of the year and you’re getting burned out. Between last-ditch efforts to hit writing goals set at the beginning of the year and the overwhelm of end-of-the-year holiday festivities, it can be hard to stay creative or even find time to attempt writing. So, in this issue of Writer’s Digest, you’ll find ideas for grabbing writing time in small increments or on the go and techniques for finding ways to get creative again.

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Features include:

+ Shopping for Story Ideas: Curiosity about other people’s lives can lead to your best plots. By Jenna Brooks

+ 12-Minute Drafts: Creativity hacks for a chaotic season. By Elizabeth Sims

+ Trying New Writing Formats to Boost Creativity: Six storytelling methods any writer can use to harness their creativity (and six ways to get started immediately). By P.M. Raymond

+ Analog Antidote: Use pen and paper to keep writing momentum during busy times. By Polly Campbell

+ Tell Your Story to Beat the Bots: A writer’s guide to thriving in the age of AI. By Jane K. Cleland

+ The WD Interview: Min Jin Lee: The author of the National Book Award Finalist Pachinko discusses her newest novel, American Hagwon, and its core question: How to live a wise life. By Amy Jones

+ Announcing WD’s 95th Annual Competition Winners and an interview with the grand-prize winner. By Michael Woodson Plus, how to prioritize ideas when you have an abundance of them, why revisiting your abandoned drafts might give you new ideas, how to write rhyming picture books agents/editors will want and kids will want to read, 24 writing prompts for when you’re doing other tasks, and more from your favorite columns like Agent Alcove, Publishing Insights, and Breaking In.