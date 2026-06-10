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Writer’s Digest July/August 2026 Cover Reveal

Presenting the July/August 2026 issue of Writer’s Digest featuring an interview with Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray, plus features about writing that matters.

Amy Jones
Amy Jones

Writing That Matters, Writing the Truth

In this issue, we’re focusing on writing what matters, because writing matters more than ever. Whether it’s advice for writing emotions that give fiction deeper life truths, writing about so-called taboo topics that deserve to be addressed, or writing about hard truths in memoir, this issue aims to give writers the courage to create writing that matters.

Click the cover to order a PDF of this issue from the Writer's Digest and start reading today!

Features include:

+ Allegory in Action: Speaking truth through story. By Elizabeth Sims

+ Context That Matters: Six ways to weave backstory into your book. By Gabriela Pereira

+ Essential Roles Authors of Change Must Play: Seven identities that help you write and publish books that make a difference. By Nina Amir

+ Taboo, Tender, and True: How to write difficult topics with authority and heart. By Ryan G. Van Cleave

+ Handle With Care: Sixteen ways to write trauma without falling apart. By Jenna Brooks

+ An Embarrassment of Riches: Winner of the 13th Annual Writer’s Digest Self-Published E-book Awards John Pulver discusses writing with a coauthor, how he began his daily writing practice, and the biggest challenge he faces in self-publishing. By Moriah Richard

+ The WD Interview: Marie Benedict & Victoria Christopher Murray: The New York Times bestselling authors of The Personal Librarian talk cowriting books and their newest historical novel, A Pair of Aces. By Amy Jones

Plus, the winners of the 20th Annual Writer’s Digest Poetry Awards, how writing what you don’t know might lead to benefits for you and your book, and advice for writing without putting too much pressure on yourself. This issue also includes reader-favorite columns like Writers on Writing, Agent Alcove, Publishing Insights, For All Ages, Breaking In, and much more!

Subscribe to Writer's Digest today and never miss an issue.

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Amy Jones
Amy JonesAuthor

About Amy Jones

Amy Jones is the Editor-in-Chief of Writer’s Digest and was the managing content director for WD Books. She is the editor of the Novel and Short Story Writer's Market and Children's Writer's and Illustrator's Market. Prior to joining the WD team, Amy was the managing editor for North Light Books and IMPACT Books. Like most WD staffers, Amy is a voracious reader and has a particular interest in literary fiction, historical fiction, steamy romance, and page-turning mysteries. When she’s not reading, Amy can be found daydreaming about Italy or volunteering at her local no-kill cat shelter. Find Amy on Twitter @AmyMJones_5.

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