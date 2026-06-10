Writer’s Digest July/August 2026 Cover Reveal

Writing That Matters, Writing the Truth

In this issue, we’re focusing on writing what matters, because writing matters more than ever. Whether it’s advice for writing emotions that give fiction deeper life truths, writing about so-called taboo topics that deserve to be addressed, or writing about hard truths in memoir, this issue aims to give writers the courage to create writing that matters.

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Features include:

+ Allegory in Action: Speaking truth through story. By Elizabeth Sims

+ Context That Matters: Six ways to weave backstory into your book. By Gabriela Pereira

+ Essential Roles Authors of Change Must Play: Seven identities that help you write and publish books that make a difference. By Nina Amir

+ Taboo, Tender, and True: How to write difficult topics with authority and heart. By Ryan G. Van Cleave

+ Handle With Care: Sixteen ways to write trauma without falling apart. By Jenna Brooks

+ An Embarrassment of Riches: Winner of the 13th Annual Writer’s Digest Self-Published E-book Awards John Pulver discusses writing with a coauthor, how he began his daily writing practice, and the biggest challenge he faces in self-publishing. By Moriah Richard

+ The WD Interview: Marie Benedict & Victoria Christopher Murray: The New York Times bestselling authors of The Personal Librarian talk cowriting books and their newest historical novel, A Pair of Aces. By Amy Jones