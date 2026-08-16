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Writer’s Digest Best Writing Community Websites 2026

Here are the top writing community websites as identified in the 28th Annual 101 Best Websites from the May/June 2026 issue of Writer’s Digest.

Moriah Richard
Michael Woodson
Amy Jones
Amy Jones/
Michael Woodson/
Moriah Richard

Here are the top writing community websites as identified in the 28th Annual 101 Best Websites from the May/June 2026 issue of Writer's Digest.

A * means this is the website’s first appearance on the WD list. All listings within each category are alphabetically arranged. 

1. Association of Writers and Writing Programs

AWPWriter.org

AWP offers “year-round support, services, and programming” to creative writers and writing organizations in an effort to “create a thoughtful, intentional, and inclusive space where the larger literary community can gather to exchange wisdom on the art and craft of writing.” A paidmembership offers many benefits, but some resources are available free of charge. 

2. Community of Literary Magazines and Presses

CLMP.org

CLMP works to bring readers, writers, literary translators, booksellers, educators, and librarians together. For publishers, they offer “workshops and roundtables; one-on-one consultations; access to our Resource Library; access to our database of publishing contacts, funders, and consultants” and more. They also offer the annual Firecracker Awards, small magazine fairs, important industry news, and a Directory of Independent Literary Publishers. 

3. Gutsy Great Novelist

GutsyGreatNovelist.com

Gutsy Great Novelist is an online community hosted by award-winning novelist Joan Dempsey. In addition to the various topic-focused chat groups, the community also hosts educational events, in-person retreats, and Page One and Chapter One writing contests. 

4. Kweli Journal

KweliJournal.org

A nonprofit writing organization and online literary journal, Kweli aims to “nurture emerging writers of color and create opportunities for their voices to be recognized and valued.” They offer online workshops, educational programming, and a mentorship program, in addition to the quarterly journal. 

5. London Writers' Salon

LondonWritersSalon.com

Featuring virtual interviews and masterclasses with published authors, multiple daily writing sprints in various time zones, and a membership to help you connect with writers around the world, the London Writers’ Salon is a virtual community to help you make writing a daily practice.  

6. Scribophile

Scribophile.com

If you’re looking for reliable beta readers or a critique group that takes writing as seriously as you do, look no further than Scribophile. Set up using a points/good karma system, you’ll provide feedback on other writers’ work just as they do the same for you. The website also includes a forum, contests, and a collection of free writing resources. 

7. Writers’ HQ* 

WritersHQ.co.uk

Writers’ HQ runs affordable creative writing courses, retreats, and workshops for writers who feel like “they don’t fit in other literary spaces, and who needs time, space, and friends to help develop their writing.” Included are novel writing workshops, short story workshops, live writing events, festivals, and more at three membership levels (including a free one).  

8. Writing in the Dark

WritingInTheDark.substack.com

More than 18,000 subscribers committed to writing no matter the form it takes. Free subscribers receive detailed teachings about writings five times a week. Paid members receive that content as well as writing exercises, seasonal writing intensives, a community space, full archive, and interactive content like open mics. 

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Amy Jones
Amy JonesAuthor

About Amy Jones

Amy Jones is the Editor-in-Chief of Writer’s Digest and was the managing content director for WD Books. She is the editor of the Novel and Short Story Writer's Market and Children's Writer's and Illustrator's Market. Prior to joining the WD team, Amy was the managing editor for North Light Books and IMPACT Books. Like most WD staffers, Amy is a voracious reader and has a particular interest in literary fiction, historical fiction, steamy romance, and page-turning mysteries. When she’s not reading, Amy can be found daydreaming about Italy or volunteering at her local no-kill cat shelter. Find Amy on Twitter @AmyMJones_5.

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