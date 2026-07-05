Writer’s Digest Best Writing Advice Websites for Writers 2026
Here are the top writing advice websites as identified in the 28th Annual 101 Best Websites from the May/June 2026 issue of Writer’s Digest.
Here are the top writing advice websites as identified in the 28th Annual 101 Best Websites from the May/June 2026 issue of Writer's Digest.
A * means this is the website’s first appearance on the WD list. All listings within each category are alphabetically arranged.
1. Career Authors
Write, sell, repeat—that’s the hope Career Authors has for you by offering “practical guides to writing, promotion, business, and process.” This community and its website gathers articles and information on the full breadth of a writer’s life, from the business to the craft and more, as well as community events like their yearly writing retreat.
2. DIYMFA
Get MFA-level writing education through DIY MFA. Founded by author Gabriela Pereira, DIY MFA (also available as a book, DIY MFA) offers a do-it-yourself approach to a masters in fine arts in writing through writing courses, craft articles, a podcast, and an active community to help create effective writing habits.
3. The Forever Workshop*
Currently at more than 31,000 subscribers and counting, this community is focused on delivering craft-based classes to writers of all experience levels. At the free level, writers receive one craft-based class a month. For a paid subscription, writers get access to workshops, live events, an online community space, and more.
4. FoxPrint Editorial
Writer’s Digest speaker and instructor Tiffany Yates Martin runs FoxPrint Editorial, where her goal is to help writers “tell their stories as effectively, compellingly, and truthfully as possible.” Her over 30 years as a professional editor and author is collected in one place, including her free blog, paid courses, chapter critiques, and more.
5. Helping Writers Become Authors
Helping Writers Become Authors offers publishing and writing information to help transform your manuscript into a published novel. Run by author K.M. Weiland, this site regularly maintains its popularity on this list for its plethora of help on all things craft, from outlining your novel to character arcs, scene structure, and more.
6. Chuck Wendig: Terribleminds
If you like your writing advice down to earth, occasionally brutally honest (yet surprisingly inspirational), and with a side of apples, Chuck Wendig is your guy. His Terribleminds website sheds light on the traditional publishing industry from an author’s perspective, reminds writers of the power they have (both in writing and in life), and for some quirky fun, reviews a wide range of rare apple varieties.
7. Writer Unboxed
Founded in 2006, this site is dedicated to sharing knowledge on the publishing industry, agents, craft advice, inspirations, and much more! They started a occasional in-person conference in 2014 and a virtual conference in 2022 and have a supportive Facebook community (5,000+ writers!) that all are welcome to join.
About Amy Jones
Amy Jones is the Editor-in-Chief of Writer’s Digest and was the managing content director for WD Books. She is the editor of the Novel and Short Story Writer's Market and Children's Writer's and Illustrator's Market. Prior to joining the WD team, Amy was the managing editor for North Light Books and IMPACT Books. Like most WD staffers, Amy is a voracious reader and has a particular interest in literary fiction, historical fiction, steamy romance, and page-turning mysteries. When she’s not reading, Amy can be found daydreaming about Italy or volunteering at her local no-kill cat shelter. Find Amy on Twitter @AmyMJones_5.