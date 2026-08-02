Writer’s Digest Best Publishing News and Resource Websites 2026

Written by Sean deLone, an editor at the Simon & Schuster imprint Atria, Dear Head of Mine is part analysis of what’s going on in the book world from the perspective of an editor in the thick of it and part appreciation of books and all the work that goes into creating them. deLone says, “I am going to read a lot and tell you a bit about what’s going on in the book world, which books are good, which ones are just OK, which ones are interesting, and maybe impart some insider takes and recommendations you won’t find in The New York Times Book Review.”