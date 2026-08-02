Writer’s Digest Best Publishing News and Resource Websites 2026
Here are the best publishing news and resource websites as identified in the 28th Annual 101 Best Websites from the May/June 2026 issue of Writer’s Digest.
Here are the best publishing news and resource websites as identified in the 28th Annual 101 Best Websites from the May/June 2026 issue of Writer's Digest.
A * means this is the website’s first appearance on the WD list. All listings within each category are alphabetically arranged.
1. Dear Head of Mine*
Written by Sean deLone, an editor at the Simon & Schuster imprint Atria, Dear Head of Mine is part analysis of what’s going on in the book world from the perspective of an editor in the thick of it and part appreciation of books and all the work that goes into creating them. deLone says, “I am going to read a lot and tell you a bit about what’s going on in the book world, which books are good, which ones are just OK, which ones are interesting, and maybe impart some insider takes and recommendations you won’t find in The New York Times Book Review.”
2. Lit Mag News
Lit Mag News is a bi-weekly newsletter devoted to updates and news about all things in the literary magazine world. Hosted by Becky Tuch, subscribers learn about new magazines, calls for submissions, contests, job and fellowship opportunities, trends in literary magazine publishing, and more.
3. Jane Friedman
Jane Friedman is a publishing expert who has dedicated her career to helping authors understand the book publishing industry. Visit her website for articles by her along with guest contributors to stay on top of publishing trends, sign up for one of her newsletters, and learn about the variety of classes she teaches.
4. Publishers Marketplace
A trusted source for industry professionals, writers, and readers for 25 years, Publishers Marketplace offers subscribers “professional databases, tools, news, and analysis that agents, editors, publishers, writers, and industry members rely on every day.” Known for their book deal announcements for upcoming releases, subscribers can also research agents, track deals and online sales, and more. Available for free is the Publishers Lunch email newsletter.
5. Publishers Weekly
For more than 150 years, PW is “focused on the international book publishing business, it is now a multimedia news platform with full horizontal coverage of book publishing.” Their website includes a section for breaking news, a bestseller list, free newsletters, a section for self-published authors, and a job board.
6. Publishing Confidential*
Kathleen Schmidt has worked in book publicity since 1996. After going out on her own in 2023, Schmidt also started the Publishing Confidential newsletter to share a behind-the-scenes look at how the publishing industry works, and what works (and what really doesn’t) in book promotion. She also features interviews with publishing insiders to track what’s happening in the business and how it affects authors.
7. Winning Writers
WW curates and creates reliable contests for writers. They sponsor four annual competitions for both traditionally and self-published authors, as well as a list of free literary contests. Their site offers a free newsletter and resources, as well as paid critiques for submitted work.
About Amy Jones
Amy Jones is the Editor-in-Chief of Writer’s Digest and was the managing content director for WD Books. She is the editor of the Novel and Short Story Writer's Market and Children's Writer's and Illustrator's Market. Prior to joining the WD team, Amy was the managing editor for North Light Books and IMPACT Books. Like most WD staffers, Amy is a voracious reader and has a particular interest in literary fiction, historical fiction, steamy romance, and page-turning mysteries. When she’s not reading, Amy can be found daydreaming about Italy or volunteering at her local no-kill cat shelter. Find Amy on Twitter @AmyMJones_5.