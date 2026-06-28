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Writer’s Digest Best Live Streams, Podcasts, and YouTube Channels 2026

Here are the top live streams, podcasts, and YouTube channels as identified in the 27th Annual 101 Best Websites from the May/June 2025 issue of Writer’s Digest.

Moriah Richard
Michael Woodson
Amy Jones
Amy Jones/
Michael Woodson/
Moriah Richard

Here are the top live streams, podcasts, and YouTube channels as identified in the 28th Annual 101 Best Websites from the May/June 2026 issue of Writer’s Digest.

A * means this is the website’s first appearance on the WD list. All listings within each category are alphabetically arranged.

1. Bourbon & Books*

YouTube.com/@realbourbonandbooks

Run by bestselling author Melissa Bourbon, Bourbon & Books is a YouTube channel on the craft of writing and the business of publishing. With videos on craft, marketing, character development, and more, Bourbon & Books endeavors to help writers “understand how readers actually experience story.” 

2. Print Run Podcast

PrintRunPodcast.com 

Hosted by literary agents Erik Hane and Laura Zats from Headwater Literary, this podcast isn’t afraid to talk about the challenging parts of the publishing industry. With regular episodes covering publishing news and hot topics, they also host special office hours and query letter episodes specifically for writers. 

3. The Shit No One Tells You About Writing

TheShitAboutWriting.com

TSNOTYAW is both a weekly podcast and twice-weekly newsletter (one paid) geared toward emerging writers to better understand the publishing industry. Hosted by author Bianca Marais, and literary agents CeCe Lyra and Carly Watters, TSNOTYAW covers craft information, query letter advice, industry inspiration, and more. 

4. Writing Excuses

WritingExcuses.com

This podcast has been consistently posting since 2008, and they’re adamant that by listening to an episode and doing the subsequent homework, you will learn to be a better writer. The seasons have been focused on a theme since season 10, whether it’s world-building, character, or story structure. 

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Amy Jones
Amy JonesAuthor

About Amy Jones

Amy Jones is the Editor-in-Chief of Writer’s Digest and was the managing content director for WD Books. She is the editor of the Novel and Short Story Writer's Market and Children's Writer's and Illustrator's Market. Prior to joining the WD team, Amy was the managing editor for North Light Books and IMPACT Books. Like most WD staffers, Amy is a voracious reader and has a particular interest in literary fiction, historical fiction, steamy romance, and page-turning mysteries. When she’s not reading, Amy can be found daydreaming about Italy or volunteering at her local no-kill cat shelter. Find Amy on Twitter @AmyMJones_5.

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