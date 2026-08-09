Writer’s Digest Best Job and Market Websites 2026
Here are the top job and market websites as identified in the 28th Annual 101 Best Websites from the May/June 2026 issue of Writer’s Digest.
Here are the top job and market websites as identified in the 28th Annual 101 Best Websites from the May/June 2026 issue of Writer's Digest.
A * means this is the website’s first appearance on the WD list. All listings within each category are alphabetically arranged.
1. Chill Subs
Chills Subs strives to uncomplicate the overwhelming experience of submitting work, finding an agent, building a website, and anything else along the publishing journey. With a database of more than 4,000 literary magazines, a submission tracker, and more, Chill Subs offers a free plan or a paid plan for which you set the monthly charge to include additional features.
2. Funds for Writers
Unlike other sites that compile resources for craft or querying, FFW focuses “on markets, competitions, awards, grants, publishers, agents, and jobs for your writing abilities, with motivation chucked in.” All professional writers should sign up for their free newsletter (28,000 subscribers and climbing!) and browse the blog that covers everything from using your website to maximize profit to getting started on Medium and Substack.
3. Freelance Writing Network*
The Freelance Writing Network is a twice-weekly list-style newsletter of countless freelancing opportunities available online. From active pitch calls to competitions and remote job listings, the opportunities featured are “hand-picked, up-to-date, and chosen because it’s worth your time.”
4. Make Writing Your Job*
This paid submission board focuses on their curated writing job board, featuring high-paying writing work and opportunities designed for remote writers, book professionals, and creative writers looking for legitimate, well-paid projects. Subscribers also get access to a community chat. The Substack also hosts free classes for freelancers, interviews, and guest posts.
5. Study Hall
With a database of more than 1,000 editors at paying publications around the world, StudyHallupdates freelance opportunities on a daily basis. With three levels of membership, you can alsoreceive their weekly newsletter of opportunities and make connections with other writers on their listserv and Slack channel.
6. The Writer's Job Newsletter
TWJN is a free weekly newsletter that delivers curated, paid, and remote freelance writing opportunities, media jobs, and pitch calls directly to subscribers’ inboxes. This newsletter now serves more than 13,000 writers. Paid subscribers receive a secondary newsletter per week with 80+ pitch calls, an exclusive list of publications, and more.
About Amy Jones
Amy Jones is the Editor-in-Chief of Writer’s Digest and was the managing content director for WD Books. She is the editor of the Novel and Short Story Writer's Market and Children's Writer's and Illustrator's Market. Prior to joining the WD team, Amy was the managing editor for North Light Books and IMPACT Books. Like most WD staffers, Amy is a voracious reader and has a particular interest in literary fiction, historical fiction, steamy romance, and page-turning mysteries. When she’s not reading, Amy can be found daydreaming about Italy or volunteering at her local no-kill cat shelter. Find Amy on Twitter @AmyMJones_5.