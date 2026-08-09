ScriptEventsCompetitionsArchiveSubscribeShop
Online Writing Workshops
July/August 2026 Issue
writer's digest membership logo 2:3
Online Membership
Write Better FictionWrite Better NonfictionWrite Better PoetryGet PublishedBe InspiredWD CompetitionsResources

Writer’s Digest Best Job and Market Websites 2026

Here are the top job and market websites as identified in the 28th Annual 101 Best Websites from the May/June 2026 issue of Writer’s Digest.

Moriah Richard
Michael Woodson
Amy Jones
Amy Jones/
Michael Woodson/
Moriah Richard

Here are the top job and market websites as identified in the 28th Annual 101 Best Websites from the May/June 2026 issue of Writer's Digest.

A * means this is the website’s first appearance on the WD list. All listings within each category are alphabetically arranged.

1. Chill Subs

ChillSubs.com

Chills Subs strives to uncomplicate the overwhelming experience of submitting work, finding an agent, building a website, and anything else along the publishing journey. With a database of more than 4,000 literary magazines, a submission tracker, and more, Chill Subs offers a free plan or a paid plan for which you set the monthly charge to include additional features. 

2. Funds for Writers

FundsforWriters.com

Unlike other sites that compile resources for craft or querying, FFW focuses “on markets, competitions, awards, grants, publishers, agents, and jobs for your writing abilities, with motivation chucked in.” All professional writers should sign up for their free newsletter (28,000 subscribers and climbing!) and browse the blog that covers everything from using your website to maximize profit to getting started on Medium and Substack. 

3. Freelance Writing Network*

TheFreelanceWritingNetwork.com

The Freelance Writing Network is a twice-weekly list-style newsletter of countless freelancing opportunities available online. From active pitch calls to competitions and remote job listings, the opportunities featured are “hand-picked, up-to-date, and chosen because it’s worth your time.” 

4. Make Writing Your Job*

MakeWritingYourJob.com

This paid submission board focuses on their curated writing job board, featuring high-paying writing work and opportunities designed for remote writers, book professionals, and creative writers looking for legitimate, well-paid projects. Subscribers also get access to a community chat. The Substack also hosts free classes for freelancers, interviews, and guest posts. 

5. Study Hall

StudyHall.xyz

With a database of more than 1,000 editors at paying publications around the world, StudyHallupdates freelance opportunities on a daily basis. With three levels of membership, you can alsoreceive their weekly newsletter of opportunities and make connections with other writers on their listserv and Slack channel. 

6. The Writer's Job Newsletter

TheWritersJobNewsletter.com

TWJN is a free weekly newsletter that delivers curated, paid, and remote freelance writing opportunities, media jobs, and pitch calls directly to subscribers’ inboxes. This newsletter now serves more than 13,000 writers. Paid subscribers receive a secondary newsletter per week with 80+ pitch calls, an exclusive list of publications, and more. 

101 Best Websites for Writersbest 101 websitesbest 101 websites for writersbest job and market websitesBest Writing Websiteswebsites for writerswriter's digest 101 best websites for writerswriter's digest 101 best websites for writers 2026writer's digest best job and market websitesWriter's Digest Best Job and Market Websites 2026Writer's Digest's 101 Best Websites for Writers
Amy Jones
Amy JonesAuthor

About Amy Jones

Amy Jones is the Editor-in-Chief of Writer’s Digest and was the managing content director for WD Books. She is the editor of the Novel and Short Story Writer's Market and Children's Writer's and Illustrator's Market. Prior to joining the WD team, Amy was the managing editor for North Light Books and IMPACT Books. Like most WD staffers, Amy is a voracious reader and has a particular interest in literary fiction, historical fiction, steamy romance, and page-turning mysteries. When she’s not reading, Amy can be found daydreaming about Italy or volunteering at her local no-kill cat shelter. Find Amy on Twitter @AmyMJones_5.

Related Stories
Join Us In Italy in 2027!
ResourcesJoin Us In Italy in 2027!The Editors of Writer's Digest
Kat Sloane: Just Do the Damn Thing
RomanceKat Sloane: Just Do the Damn ThingRobert Lee Brewer
If You're Bored, They're Bored | Jeff Somers
PlotIf You’re Bored, They’re BoredJeff Somers
Your Fight Scene on Heat (FightWrite™)
ResourcesYour Fight Scene on Heat (FightWrite™)Carla Hoch
3 Reasons Why Journaling by Hand Might Help Slow Your Mind
Be Inspired3 Reasons Why Journaling by Hand Might Help Slow Your MindAmy Jones
Laura Bishop: I Am a Very Linear Writer
RomanceLaura Bishop: I Am a Very Linear WriterRobert Lee Brewer

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

About UsTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyActive Interest MediaScriptMag.comDigital Editions2nd Draft CritiquesWebinarsTutorialsWD UniversityWriter's Digest ShopNovel Writing ConferenceWriter's Digest Annual ConferenceCompetitionsGive a Gift SubscriptionMedia KitBack IssuesCurrent IssueCustomer ServiceRenew a subscriptionSubscribeAdvertise With UsWrite For UsMeet UsSite MapAI PolicyCode of Conduct
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest