Writer’s Digest Best Genre/Niche Websites 2026
Here are the top genre and niche websites as identified in the 28th Annual 101 Best Websites from the May/June 2026 issue of Writer’s Digest.
Here are the top genre and niche websites as identified in the 28th Annual 101 Best Websites from the May/June 2026 issue of Writer's Digest.
A * means this is the website’s first appearance on the WD list. All listings within each category are alphabetically arranged.
Children’s, MG, YA
1. At Home Author
Started by Vicky Weber, Brittany Plumeri, and Chelsea Tornetto, At Home Author teaches writers how to write and publish children’s books through courses and programs, one-on-one coaching, blog posts, and YouTube videos. Whether you’re interested in traditional or self-publishing, they have resources to help you along the way.
2. Boyds Mills
After more than 40 years as the Highlights Foundation, the organization is now known as Boyds Mills—and though the name has changed, their mission remains the same. “At Highlights, the company delivers high-quality content directly to kids, while at Boyds Mills, our mission is in the care of creatives.” They’re continuing their work of reaching children through literature. Boyds Mills continues to offer online workshops and retreats, scholarship opportunities, and more.
3. KidLit Craft*
KidLit Craft is a resource dedicated to helping writers of children’s literature perfect their craft. Started in 2015 as a blog, KidLit Craft now houses over 400 articles on world-building, character arcs, voice, interviews with kid lit authors, and more. Also available is the “KidLit Craft” podcast, online courses and workshops, a monthly newsletter, and more.
4. Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators
For more than half a century, the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators (SCBWI) has gathered a global community of children’s writers, illustrators, librarians, and other industry professionals working “to establish a more imaginative and inclusive world through the power of children’s literature.” Founded in 1971, membership to SCBWI offers you access to workshops, events and conferences, awards and grants, and more.
5. We Need Diverse Books
After going viral as a hashtag in 2014, WNDB is now an established nonprofit that works to serve marginalized creators, publishing workers, educators, and readers. Their programs include mentorships and workshops, and they also provide resources on ways to diversify your bookshelf, fight book bans, and craft and business advice for aspiring creatives.
Creative Nonfiction
6. Brevity Blog
The Brevity Blog is focused on discussing “issues and craft related to the writing of memoir and literary nonfiction.” New blogs are posted daily, and they’re open to a variety of guest posts. Sign up for the free newsletter and connect to the Brevity Magazine.
7. Hippocampus Magazine
Starting as an online creative nonfiction literary magazine in 2011, they have grown to include a yearly in-person conference and books division. Their mission is three-fold: entertain (provide enjoyable creative nonfiction from emerging and established writers), educate (help writers improve their craft and recommend further reading), and engage (encourage conversation between reader and writer).
8. Narratively
Narratively shares nonfiction essays and reporting that “champions diverse, indie journalists, and storytellers and celebrates humanity through the most authentic, unexpected, and extraordinary true narratives.” Pitch your work, read the stories, or visit the Narratively Academy for classes, prompts, and more.
Freelance
9. All Freelance Writing
Celebrating 20 years this year, All Freelance Writing helps writers build their freelancing careers through “a collection of resources, advice, and tips for those who strive to become professional freelance writers and succeed in their writing careers.” Run by author and freelancer Jennifer Mattern, All Freelance Writing offers job postings, a directory for writers to advertise their services, a blog, a podcast, and more.
10. The Editorial Freelancers Association
Whether you’re a freelancer editor looking for gigs and support, or if you’re a writer looking to find the right freelance help for your project, the Editorial Freelancers Association can help. They match editors with clients, offer rate charts, and host educational classes and webinars for members.
11. Freedom With Writing
Freedom With Writing puts paying publishers directly into your inbox. By signing up for free, Freedom With Writing will send you 20 publishers that pay $1 per word—then every Tuesday, they search and send calls for writers directly from editors. Also available on their website are editor interviews as well as case studies.
12. Freelance Opportunities
This newsletter hosted by freelance writer and creator Kaitlyn Arford is a free weekly list of opportunities for creatives across various disciplines, including writers, journalists, copy editors, and fact-checkers. Paid subscribers gain access to the database of hundreds of job boards, newsletters, and curated social media searches, and more.
Historical
13. Historical Novel Society
For nearly three decades, the Historical Novel Society has organized writers and readers of historical fiction dedicated to the promotion and advocacy of the genre. Founded as a campaign society in 1997, this organization offers writing advice, author interviews, book reviews, and more. Plus, paid membership grants additional benefits—like subscription to their quarterly print magazine Historical Novels Review and exclusive web content.
14. The History Quill
With a blog covering all manner of unexpected and interesting historical topics, classes, and a podcast, the History Quill is an entertaining and informative resource for historical fiction writers. They also offer beta reader services, an ARC sharing program, and an author showcase to spotlight writers they’ve worked with.
15. Regency Fiction Writers
RFW welcomes all authors aged 18+ who write fiction set in the extended Regency years of 1780–1840. For the yearly membership fee, RFW offers access to member-only forums, discounted registration for Academe classes, opportunities to join a small writing group, discounted registration to the Annual RFW Conference and Soirée, and more!
Horror
16. Horror Tree
Horror Tree has been a resource for authors of sci-fi, fantasy, and dark speculative fiction since 2011, providing “links to publishers with open markets, writing advice, news from the industry, and more.” They also offer weekly market roundups, original fiction, interviews, and writing prompts—plus their free fiction e-zine Trembling With Fear.
17. Horror Writers Association
HWA is dedicated to promoting dark literature and the interests of those who write it. Their site offers a free newsletter, blogs segmented by genre, a YouTube channel, and member book database. Paid members receive access to local chapters, a database of open submission calls, discounts for Horror U classes, mentorship, and more.
Journalism
18. American Society of Journalists and Authors
Founded in 1948, ASJA is the nation’s largest professional organization of independent nonfiction writers. Their site offers a member directory, free blog, and weekly newsletter. Paid members receive access to virtual pitch slams, professional development (in-person conferences and recorded webinars and classes), quarterly print magazine, and more.
19. Indigenous Journalists Association
For over 40 years, IJA serves to empower “Native journalists through programs and actions designed to enrich journalism and promote Native cultures.” IJA offers student resources, job listings, webinars, and more. There are nine membership levels that range in price depending on qualifiers: High School Student, College Student, Associate (non-Indigenous), Professional, (Indigenous), Tribal Media, Nonprofit, Corporate, Lifetime, and Sustaining Institutional.
20. National Association of Black Journalists
An advocacy group established in 1975, the NABJ is the nation’s largest organization for journalists of color. Paid members receive discounted rates at the annual convention, career fair, and regional conferences, a year-round job and career opportunities portal and databases, free webinars, fellowships and grants, and industry alerts.
21. National Association of Hispanic Journalists
With more than 4,000 members nationwide, the NAHJ aims to provide education and support for “Hispanic students, professionals, and educators in the field of journalism.” While some resources are free, membership includes access to year-round training opportunities, discounts to conferences, and eligibility for fellowships and awards.
22. Society of Professional Journalists
For over a century, SPJ has been dedicated to championing free speech and educating journalists on best practices, journalistic skills, and new innovations. Membership offers access to list your qualifications for writing opportunities through their freelance directory, discounted rates for events and conventions, webinars and on-demand training videos, and more.
Mystery/Thriller
23. Kill Zone
Since 2008, this has been the home of 11 top suspense writers and publishing professionals who cover the publishing business, marketing how-to’s, and the craft of writing, whether you’reinterested in traditional or self-publishing. Beyond their free daily blog posts, they also offer free first-page critiques (up to 400 words).
24. Killer Nashville University*
Born from the Killer Nashville International Writers’ Conference, Killer Nashville University helps reach more writers of mystery, thriller, suspense, action, and romance genre. Per their mission, “We believe in democratizing learning, making the insights and expertise of seasoned authors, editors, and industry professionals available to anyone, anywhere.” Available are keynote speeches, workshops, panel discussions, and more at two membership levels.
25. Sisters in Crime
Whether you write fiction or nonfiction, want to be traditionally or indie published, Sisters in Crime welcomes crime writers of “all genders, all genres, all stages of writing, all ages writing for all ages, and readers.” They offer podcasts, webinars, publishing resources, and regional chapters around the U.S. and worldwide.
26. Mystery Writers of America
Mystery Writers of America is a go-to resource for mystery writers, crime writers, “and those who are devoted to the genre.” With 11 regional chapters nationwide, this organization offers scholarships, literacy programs, and more—including the prestigious Edgar Awards. The regional chapters also offer monthly meetings, localized newsletters, and an online community.
Poetry
27. Bainbridge Island Press*
Bainbridge Island Press “is an independent poetry publishing house” that aims to provide as many opportunities for new voices in poetry as possible. Visit their Substack to read blog posts and to listen to their popular “POETICS” podcast which “connect[s] great readers with great poetry” through interviews and conversations with poets.
28. The Haiku Foundation
Since 2008, THF has provided a database of haikus, resources for learning the craft of writing them, and a running list of competitions and open submissions. Their free blog offers everything from analysis of haikus to book recommendations to industry news. They also have a YouTube channel and app.
29. Poets.org
Since 1996, this is the first online resource for poems, poets’ biographies, essays about poetry, and materials for K–12 teachers. Their site features a database of poetry, a poet job board, award and prize information, and more. Paid members receive the literary journal and discounts on their classes and events.
30. Rattle
Rattle is a nonprofit poetry magazine and website whose “mission is to promote the practice of poetry.” With a new poem posted daily on their website and a quarterly magazine, they are always open to submissions. They also host prompts, workshops, and yearly writing competitions.
Romance
31. Contemporary Romance Writers
Their mission is “to educate contemporary romantic fiction writers at all stages of their careers—offering valuable resources, craft, business, and industry advice, and timely industry news.” Paid memberships get you discounts to attend CRW workshops, weekly chapter-led writing sprints, the semi-Annual Mentor Program, free conference registration, and more.
32. Fated Mates Podcast
Co-hosted by bestselling author Sarah MacLean and romance critic Jen Prokop, this is the most listened to romance novel podcast. “Weekly episodes include romance novel read-alongs and lively discussions of the work of the genre, highlighting the romance novel as a powerful tool in fighting the patriarchy … with absolutely no kink shaming.”
33. Red Feather Romance
If you’re a romance writer—either traditionally or indie published—take advantage of advertising services provided by Red Feather Romance. List your books for a discounted sale (or free for a period of time) to get new readers. Or stock up your own library to support fellow authors and check out romance trends.
Science Fiction/Fantasy
34. Liminal Fiction
Liminal Fiction operates as a directory for work in fantasy, science fiction, paranormal, and horror for both readers and writers of speculative fiction. Run by husbands J. Scott Coatsworth and Mark Guzman, the site also offers a free blog, a weekly newsletter, book reviews, and more.
35. Psychopomp
While we previously listed Fantasy Magazine on its own, we now include its parent company, Psychopomp. In addition to Fantasy, Psychopomp also includes The Deadlands, a speculative-fiction magazine. Read the magazines and blog and get details about how to submit your own fantasy and speculative fiction all in one place.
36. Reactor
Reactor is the place to go for science fiction, fantasy, and all the variants in between. Check out their blog, which covers fiction, poetry, comics, and book reviews, in addition to film and TV. Plus, getdetails about new book releases from the TOR imprint.
37. Science Fiction & Fantasy Writers Association
SWFA is home to more than 2,500 authors, artists, and allied professionals dedicated to being “a comprehensive source for information, education, support and fellowship for authors” of sci-fi, fantasy, and related genres. Their site provides free resources for writers, but membership grants access to the featured book program, emergency medical fund, and more.
Screenwriting
38. International Screenwriters Association
A “community for emerging talent and seasoned writers looking to launch or reinvigorate their careers” in the screenwriting industry, ISA offers competitions and classes to help screenwriters improve their skills. Membership also allows you to list projects you have available, safely share them with industry pros, and list yourself as a writer for hire.
39. No Film School
No Film School, a full-service site for screenwriters and filmmakers, offers film education at a fraction of the cost to go to film school. This site offers resources on screenwriting, directing, producing, film editing, employment opportunities, and more. Their free newsletter shares industry news and current trends in scriptwriting and filmmaking.
40. Pipeline Artists
Pipeline Artists focuses on education, empowerment, and elevating authentic voices in film, publishing, and beyond. Their free sites hosts multiple podcasts, an extensive blog, various ways to connect with other creatives, and accept submissions for publication. They also hold competitions for scripts, books, and film.
Short Fiction
41. 50-Word Stories
50-Word Stories is a daily flash fiction resource of pieces written in exactly 50 words. 50WS posts two reader-submitted stories every weekday. Submissions are open for the first 15 days of the month for writers to submit. Writers may only submit one story per month, and $10 prize is available for the month’s best submission.
42. Flash Fiction Online
This free online magazine is dedicated to sharing very short stories. Submit your work based on the issue theme, read stories on their website, or subscribe to receive a 12-month subscription delivered to your inbox.
43. New Flash Fiction Review
Now in its 12th year, New Flash Fiction Review is an online literary magazine devoted to flash fiction. As well as publishing original fiction, New Flash Fiction Review also offers interviews with notable writers, prose poetry, and creative nonfiction. Stories must be 500 words or fewer, and they cannot have been previously published elsewhere.
44. SmokeLong Quarterly
Since 2003, this quarterly magazine has been dedicated to sharing the best flash narratives of 1,000 words or fewer. They’ve expanded to include paid small group workshops, writing marathon events, and mentorships for writers looking to get feedback on their craft. They also host several competitions.
Spiritual
45. Braided Way*
This magazine “aims to support an individual’s spiritual development, while influencing our larger culture toward inter-spiritual (and inter-religious) understanding, acceptance, and engagement.” Their site hosts poetry and nonfiction essays on everything from healing to applied spirituality and personal journeys.
46. The Write Conversation With Edie Melson
Appearing on this list since 2017, Edie Melson’s writing blog features daily posts about how writing connects to one’s Christian faith journey. Whether it’s about finding your calling or staying motivated through setbacks, The Write Conversation aims to inspire and uplift all while educating writers about the publishing industry.
Travel
47. Talking Travel Writing
This publication provides “insider scoops on which editors are commissioning, [seeks] out calls for travel pitches and tell you where to send your ideas, and offers genuinely practical, actionable advice to help you succeed as a travel writer.” They also provide webinars and online courses.
About Amy Jones
Amy Jones is the Editor-in-Chief of Writer’s Digest and was the managing content director for WD Books. She is the editor of the Novel and Short Story Writer's Market and Children's Writer's and Illustrator's Market. Prior to joining the WD team, Amy was the managing editor for North Light Books and IMPACT Books. Like most WD staffers, Amy is a voracious reader and has a particular interest in literary fiction, historical fiction, steamy romance, and page-turning mysteries. When she’s not reading, Amy can be found daydreaming about Italy or volunteering at her local no-kill cat shelter. Find Amy on Twitter @AmyMJones_5.