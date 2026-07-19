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Writer’s Digest Best General Resources Websites for Writers 2026

Here are the top general resource websites as identified in the 28th Annual 101 Best Websites from the May/June 2026 issue of Writer’s Digest.

Moriah Richard
Michael Woodson
Amy Jones
Amy Jones/
Michael Woodson/
Moriah Richard

Here are the top general resource websites as identified in the 28th Annual 101 Best Websites from the May/June 2026 issue of Writer's Digest.

A * means this is the website’s first appearance on the WD list. All listings within each category are alphabetically arranged.

1. The Authors Guild

AuthorsGuild.com

Join the U.S.’s oldest and largest organization of published writers with more than 17,000 active members—the Authors Guild. With five membership options in varying price points, the Authors Guild’s mission is to protect free speech, advocate for fair contracts, fight against AI, and more. 

2. National Writers Union

NWU.org

The National Writers Union is the “only labor union that represents freelance writers working in all genres, formats, and mediums.” They help freelancers with business paperwork (including contracts), grievance help, traveling, press passes, health insurance, and much more. Membership fees are based on freelance income.  

3. Writer Beware Blog

WriterBeware.blog

Sponsored by the Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America, this official blog of Writer Beware® works to shine light into the dark corners of the shadow-world of literary scams, schemes, and pitfalls. They also provide business advice for writers, industry news, and commentary from industry professionals. 

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Amy Jones
Amy JonesAuthor

About Amy Jones

Amy Jones is the Editor-in-Chief of Writer’s Digest and was the managing content director for WD Books. She is the editor of the Novel and Short Story Writer's Market and Children's Writer's and Illustrator's Market. Prior to joining the WD team, Amy was the managing editor for North Light Books and IMPACT Books. Like most WD staffers, Amy is a voracious reader and has a particular interest in literary fiction, historical fiction, steamy romance, and page-turning mysteries. When she’s not reading, Amy can be found daydreaming about Italy or volunteering at her local no-kill cat shelter. Find Amy on Twitter @AmyMJones_5.

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