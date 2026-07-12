Writer’s Digest Best Everything Agents Websites for Writers 2026
Here are the top websites by and about agents as identified in the 28th Annual 101 Best Websites from the May/June 2026 issue of Writer’s Digest.
Here are the top websites by and about agents as identified in the 28th Annual 101 Best Websites from the May/June 2026 issue of Writer's Digest.
A * means this is the website’s first appearance on the WD list. All listings within each category are alphabetically arranged.
1. Association of American Literary Agents
Find representation through the Association of American Literary Agents, a searchable database where you can search by genre/category or by a specific name. The AALA adheres to the AALA Canon of Ethics, ensuring that you find the most reputable literary agent possible who is also the right fit for the kinds of stories you write.
2. Agents + Books by Kate McKean
Agents + Books is a twice-weekly newsletter (the Tuesday newsletter is free, and the Thursday newsletter is for paid subscribers) run by Kate McKean, VP of Howard Morhaim Literary Agency. In these newsletters, you’ll find industry-expert information from McKean’s 20+ years as an agent and writer—from query letter dos and don’ts to how to deal with rejection and more.
3. BookEnds Literary Agency YouTube*
Hosted by BookEnds Literary Agents Jessica Faust and James McGowan, this YouTube channel gives viewers a behind the scenes look at how literary agencies are run behind the scenes. From dealing with contracts and royalty disbursements to what happens when an agent leaves the agency (or the industry altogether) and how agents advocate for their clients, you’ll learn what should happen at legit agencies and how to avoid scammers.
4. Duotrope
Paid subscribers can access a searchable database of current fiction, poetry, nonfiction, and visual art publishers and agents, a calendar of upcoming deadlines, a personal submission tracker, and more.Non-subscribers can still access the Listing of the Day and Smart Search of the Day, as well as a monthly summary newsletter.
5. Equity Directory
This database of BIPOC literary agents was created by Literary Agents of Change to help queryingauthors and illustrators find and connect with BIPOC agents and to foster community between BIPOC agents and their publishing peers. It’s easily searchable through filters by agent’s name, agency, or genre.
6. Manuscript Wish List
Manuscript Wish List is a database for both writers and industry professionals. Writers can search for precisely the right representation for their manuscripts, and editors and agents can update their criteria and what they’re looking for—both help to cut out a writer’s unanswered queries and an agent’s stack of manuscripts they don’t represent. Also available is a free blog of author interviews, their podcast “The Manuscript Academy,” and more.
7. Query Tracker
Find the right literary agent for you with QueryTracker, where collected are countless literary agents actively seeking manuscripts. Freely search for agents and publishers or sign up for a premium subscription for additional features like private listing, email notifications, advanced searching, and more.
About Amy Jones
Amy Jones is the Editor-in-Chief of Writer’s Digest and was the managing content director for WD Books. She is the editor of the Novel and Short Story Writer's Market and Children's Writer's and Illustrator's Market. Prior to joining the WD team, Amy was the managing editor for North Light Books and IMPACT Books. Like most WD staffers, Amy is a voracious reader and has a particular interest in literary fiction, historical fiction, steamy romance, and page-turning mysteries. When she’s not reading, Amy can be found daydreaming about Italy or volunteering at her local no-kill cat shelter. Find Amy on Twitter @AmyMJones_5.