Writer’s Digest Best Creativity Websites 2026
Here are the top creativity websites as identified in the 28th Annual 101 Best Websites from the May/June 2026 issue of Writer’s Digest.
Here are the top creativity websites as identified in the 28th Annual 101 Best Websites from the May/June 2026 issue of Writer’s Digest.
A * means this is the website’s first appearance on the WD list. All listings within each category are alphabetically arranged.
1. Author Magazine
Author Magazine is an online publication featuring interviews with bestselling and first-time authors and articles by new and established writers, all in service to the creative process. Published by the Pacific Northwest Writers Association, Author Magazine also includes an editor’s blog and a newsletter with craft articles and publishing industry news.
2. Deadlines for Writers*
If you need help making writing a regular habit or finding achievable ways to fit it into your routine, Deadlines for Writers might be the solution. Choose from one of several yearlong challenges (e.g. writing 12 short stories or 12 poems in 12 months, 52 scenes in 52 weeks) to receive prompts and deadlines.
3. Electric Literature
Electric Literature is a digital nonprofit publisher and an all-encompassing resource for writers. Featuring author interviews, essays, and craft articles, as well as two online literary magazines—The Commuter publishes poetry, flash, graphic, or experimental narrative work every Wednesday morning, and Recommended Reading features short stories and novel excerpts.
4. Language Is a Virus
This website “exists to cure writer’s block and inspire creativity.” Whether you’re a poet or fiction writer, you can choose between a multitude of interactive writing games, plot twist and text mixers, poem generators, fun writing prompts, and creative writing exercises. All for free!
5. Literary Hub
Literary Hub is a “daily source for all the news, ideas, and richness of contemporary literary life.” Covering the full literary landscape with daily articles by their partners from publishers big and small, bookstores, nonprofits, and more, Literary Hub strives to be a reliable resource for readers and writers to find “smart, engaged, entertaining writing about all things books.”
6. Simply Said w/ Polly Campbell*
When you join this free newsletter, podcast, and Substack community, you’ll “get inspiring essays and science-backed strategies, from an award-winning writer and podcaster, Polly Campbell, as well as early access to events, freebies, and opportunities that will support you to live a happier, healthier, more inspired life.”
About Amy Jones
Amy Jones is the Editor-in-Chief of Writer’s Digest and was the managing content director for WD Books. She is the editor of the Novel and Short Story Writer's Market and Children's Writer's and Illustrator's Market. Prior to joining the WD team, Amy was the managing editor for North Light Books and IMPACT Books. Like most WD staffers, Amy is a voracious reader and has a particular interest in literary fiction, historical fiction, steamy romance, and page-turning mysteries. When she’s not reading, Amy can be found daydreaming about Italy or volunteering at her local no-kill cat shelter. Find Amy on Twitter @AmyMJones_5.