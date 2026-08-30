Writer’s Digest 101 Best Websites for Writers 2026
Each year, Writer’s Digest compiles the 101 Best Websites for Writers. See the complete 2026 list here.
Welcome to the 28th edition of the official Writer’s Digest 101 Best Websites for Writers. A lot has changed in the last year, so you’ll see much of that reflected in this list. Websites we’ve included for years have merged with other sites, while others have quietly closed shop. So, we’ve scoured the web to find 15 new-to-this-list writing websites that we think will bring benefits to your writing life.
From writing challenges and uplifting newsletters with strategies to boost your creativity when life has you feeling like you’re writing into the void, to exciting podcasts and blogs hosted by literary agents and editors, this list has a little something to help everyone improve your writing, learn about publishing, and find ways to share your work with the world.
As always, we’ve tried to be mindful of differences in financial circumstances, particularly during these times of increasing prices seemingly everywhere. Almost all of the sites recommended here have at least some free resources or content, or they offer free trials or extremely low-cost subscriptions. And if you look in the fine print, others offer aid for writers experiencing financial hardship.
Finally, thanks to the hundreds of readers who nominated websites to be featured in this list. Not all of them could make the cut, but we looked closely at each of them to pick the ones with the most benefits for the widest audience.
Editor’s Note: As with all of our recommendations, we do our best to make sure the details in the listings are accurate at the time the issue goes to the printer, but inevitably something will change. So, be sure to check the websites themselves for the most up-to-date information.
A * means this is the website’s first appearance on the WD list. All listings within each category are alphabetically arranged.
Writer's Digest Best Creativity Websites
Writer's Digest Best Live Streams, Podcasts, and YouTube Channels
Writer's Digest Best Writing Advice Websites
Writer's Digest Best Everything Agents Websites
Writer's Digest Best General Resources Websites
Writer's Digest Best Genre/Niche Websites
Writer's Digest Best Publishing News and Resource Websites
Writer's Digest Best Job and Market Websites
Writer's Digest Best Writing Community Websites
Writer's Digest Best Indie Publishing Websites
About Amy Jones
Amy Jones is the Editor-in-Chief of Writer’s Digest and was the managing content director for WD Books. She is the editor of the Novel and Short Story Writer's Market and Children's Writer's and Illustrator's Market. Prior to joining the WD team, Amy was the managing editor for North Light Books and IMPACT Books. Like most WD staffers, Amy is a voracious reader and has a particular interest in literary fiction, historical fiction, steamy romance, and page-turning mysteries. When she’s not reading, Amy can be found daydreaming about Italy or volunteering at her local no-kill cat shelter. Find Amy on Twitter @AmyMJones_5.