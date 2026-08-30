Writer’s Digest 101 Best Websites for Writers 2026

Welcome to the 28th edition of the official Writer’s Digest 101 Best Websites for Writers. A lot has changed in the last year, so you’ll see much of that reflected in this list. Websites we’ve included for years have merged with other sites, while others have quietly closed shop. So, we’ve scoured the web to find 15 new-to-this-list writing websites that we think will bring benefits to your writing life.

From writing challenges and uplifting newsletters with strategies to boost your creativity when life has you feeling like you’re writing into the void, to exciting podcasts and blogs hosted by literary agents and editors, this list has a little something to help everyone improve your writing, learn about publishing, and find ways to share your work with the world.

As always, we’ve tried to be mindful of differences in financial circumstances, particularly during these times of increasing prices seemingly everywhere. Almost all of the sites recommended here have at least some free resources or content, or they offer free trials or extremely low-cost subscriptions. And if you look in the fine print, others offer aid for writers experiencing financial hardship.

Finally, thanks to the hundreds of readers who nominated websites to be featured in this list. Not all of them could make the cut, but we looked closely at each of them to pick the ones with the most benefits for the widest audience.

Editor’s Note: As with all of our recommendations, we do our best to make sure the details in the listings are accurate at the time the issue goes to the printer, but inevitably something will change. So, be sure to check the websites themselves for the most up-to-date information.