Write Articles and Essays to Boost Your Platform

Whether you’re writing novels or nonfiction, publishing articles and essays in magazines, blogs, and other outlets keeps your voice visible while adding income and publication credits.

Writers across genres use this approach. George Saunders and Laura Lippman publish essays between novels, while Ta-Nehisi Coates and Michael Pollan use articles and essays to expand their reach. These pieces also offer the satisfaction of starting and finishing meaningful work in a shorter amount of time.

Essays and articles can extend your larger projects, helping you explore the ideas, themes, and experiences that shape your writing. They also strengthen your craft by sharpening clarity, structure, and voice while building a body of published work.

In this dynamic live webinar, Polly Campbell shares practical, step-by-step strategies you can use right away to generate ideas, shape strong essays and articles, and place your work in front of readers and editors—building a platform that supports both fiction and nonfiction.

Catch Up on the “Writer’s Digest Presents” Podcast Now!

Vote For Your Favorite "Your Story" Submission

Your Story #141

Out of over 100 entries, WD editors chose the following seven finalists. Vote for your favorite using the comments section at the bottom of this page. Deadline to vote: June 26

Enter Your Story #142

Write the opening line to a story based on the photo prompt above. (One sentence only.) You can be poignant, funny, witty, etc.; it is, after all, your story. Email your submission to yourstorycontest@aimmedia.com with the subject line "Your Story 142." Deadline to enter: June 22

Enter Your Story #143

Prompt: Write a short story of 650 words or fewer based on the photo prompt above. You can be poignant, funny, witty, etc.; it is, after all, your story.

Email your submission to yourstorycontest@aimmedia.com with the subject line "Your Story 143." Deadline to enter: August 17, 2026.

There’s Still Time To Join Us in New Jersey for the Annual Conference This Summer!