ScriptEventsCompetitionsArchiveSubscribeShop
Online Writing Workshops
Writer's Digest May/June 2026 Cover Image
May/June 2026 Issue
writer's digest membership logo 2:3
Online Membership
Write Better FictionWrite Better NonfictionWrite Better PoetryGet PublishedBe InspiredWD CompetitionsResources

Write Articles and Essays to Boost Your Platform

Polly Campbell shares practical strategies to generate ideas and shape strong essays and articles, plus more from Writer’s Digest!

The Editors of Writer's Digest

Whether you’re writing novels or nonfiction, publishing articles and essays in magazines, blogs, and other outlets keeps your voice visible while adding income and publication credits.

Writers across genres use this approach. George Saunders and Laura Lippman publish essays between novels, while Ta-Nehisi Coates and Michael Pollan use articles and essays to expand their reach. These pieces also offer the satisfaction of starting and finishing meaningful work in a shorter amount of time.

Essays and articles can extend your larger projects, helping you explore the ideas, themes, and experiences that shape your writing. They also strengthen your craft by sharpening clarity, structure, and voice while building a body of published work.

In this dynamic live webinar, Polly Campbell shares practical, step-by-step strategies you can use right away to generate ideas, shape strong essays and articles, and place your work in front of readers and editors—building a platform that supports both fiction and nonfiction.

Click to continue.

If you want more online education, see the full list of WDU courses here.

Catch Up on the “Writer’s Digest Presents” Podcast Now!

Vote For Your Favorite "Your Story" Submission

Your Story #141

Out of over 100 entries, WD editors chose the following seven finalists. Vote for your favorite using the comments section at the bottom of this page. Deadline to vote: June 26

Enter Your Story #142

Write the opening line to a story based on the photo prompt above. (One sentence only.) You can be poignant, funny, witty, etc.; it is, after all, your story. Email your submission to yourstorycontest@aimmedia.com with the subject line "Your Story 142." Deadline to enter: June 22

Click for more information.

Enter Your Story #143

Prompt: Write a short story of 650 words or fewer based on the photo prompt above. You can be poignant, funny, witty, etc.; it is, after all, your story.

Email your submission to yourstorycontest@aimmedia.com with the subject line "Your Story 143." Deadline to enter: August 17, 2026.

Click here for more information.

There’s Still Time To Join Us in New Jersey for the Annual Conference This Summer!

Writer's Digest Annual Conference offers everything you need to advance your writing career creatively and professionally. Gain invaluable tips to improve your craft, explore publishing options and learn how to establish a sustainable career—all while being inspired by successful authors and your fellow attendees. It’s all brought to you by Writer’s Digest, the experts at nurturing and developing writers at every stage of their career for over 100 years.

Click here to learn more and to register today.

from the editorswriting adviceWriting Courseswriting podcastWriting Webinar
The Editors of Writer's DigestAuthor
Related Stories
From Script
ResourcesForever on Film (From Script)Script Magazine
Using Dialogue to Set Your Book Apart
ResourcesUsing Dialogue to Set Your Book ApartThe Editors of Writer's Digest
Talking to Yourself and the Writing Process (FightWrite™)
ResourcesTalking to Yourself and the Writing Process (FightWrite™)Carla Hoch
From Script
ResourcesQuery Letters: Dos & Don’ts Drawn from a Real Query Critiques (From Script)Script Magazine
Master Storytellers Across Media
ResourcesMaster Storytellers Across MediaThe Editors of Writer's Digest
From Script
ResourcesPsychology and Your Characters (From Script)Script Magazine

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

About UsTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyActive Interest MediaScriptMag.comDigital Editions2nd Draft CritiquesWebinarsTutorialsWD UniversityWriter's Digest ShopNovel Writing ConferenceWriter's Digest Annual ConferenceCompetitionsGive a Gift SubscriptionMedia KitBack IssuesCurrent IssueCustomer ServiceRenew a subscriptionSubscribeAdvertise With UsWrite For UsMeet UsSite MapAI PolicyCode of Conduct
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest