Announcing the Winners of the 95th Annual Writer’s Digest Writing Competition

1. THE STORY OF THE BLUE LOBSTER by Jeannine O’Neil 2. THE JOY REFLEX TM by Jenna L. Schutt 3. THE FIFTH FRUIT by Kim Robinson 4. THE BUDDHIST MONK WHO SAVED MY SANITY by Andrew Badalamenti 5. WHAT’S GOD GOT TO DO WITH IT? by Jordan Shields 6. THE DEPOSITION OF A MAD WOMAN by Elisa Velli 7. SOMETHING THE LORD MADE by Natalie Field 8. WHEN THE FATHER COMES OUT TO MEET US by Bill Hoeft 9. LISTENING FOR GOD by Gary Chorpenning 10. A RAINBOW OF REDEMPTION by Angel Johnson

• "Before The Two O’clock Rain" by Heidi R. de Contreras

• "Burning Sky" by Seth Pace

• "The Silence of Ai" by Judy Brenneman

• "WAKING UP IS HARD TO DO" by George Amabile

• "Another Sanctuary" by Elizabeth Wee

• "The Last Good Day" by Leonardo Chung

• "Diorama of My Childhood Bedroom" by Polina Korobitsyna

• "My Sock Drawer" by Polina Korobitsyna

• "Ovidian Lament on Behalf of the Bronx Zoo’s Wooden Horses Exiled and Replaced by Wooden Insects in 2005" by H. Preston Soss

• "Guide for Admiring That Which Repels You" by C. Lynn Shaffer

• "Our Dreams Adjusted to Commercial Interests" by Jonathan Greenhause

• "The House Story of What My Brother Was Like as a Child " by Amy Haddad

• "Raktabija Vadha, A Sonata" by Sailee Charlu

• "When the Particles are Invited to Dance" by Louise Kantro

• "Laika" by Caitlin Johnson

• "FACTORY OF GHOSTS" by Julie Butler

• "Báirín breac" by Sarah Lindenbaum

• "8 a.m. Mass, 1970" by Kathleen Berlew

• "Jacks" by Paul Tifford Jr.

• "Straight Creek" by Mark A. Campbell

• "First Saturdays" by Eileen Trauth

• "Pa bliye, pa bliye'm no" by Gaelle Francesca Rigaud

• "Questions" by Suellen Wedmore

• "Under The Porch Light" by ByPdsn

• "Ode to my deviated nasal septa, a Champu Kavya for my Mother" by Sailee Charlu

• "The Test" by Leonardo Chung

• "the market has only three aisles" by Leonardo Chung

• "Lilacs In Kaliningrad" by Heidi R. de Contreras

• "At the Farm Wood Table" by Heidi R. de Contreras

• "Swallowing Spoons" by Heidi R. de Contreras

• "Snow Tires" by Priscilla Lee

• "Jidi" by Michael Olson

• "Ars Poetica with Wingless Dragon" by Juliana Pan

• "If You Go First" by George Shafer

• "Trash Angel" by George Shafer

• "Buzzcut" by Talan Tee

• "Combinatorics" by Talan Tee

• "The Strawberry Lover" by Talan Tee

• "They Said It Would Be Night" by Talan Tee

• "Summer Evening—1949" by Bill Terrell

• "San Fernando Valley Scene" by Paul Tifford Jr.

• "Rotation" by Paul Tifford Jr.

• "Self-Portrait as a Ghosthunter" by Ava Truong

• "Thwarted (sestina)" by Eleanore Trupkiewicz

• "Abecedarian" by Eleanore Trupkiewicz

• "Dutchess County" by Hana Tsai

• "Peace Offering" by Elizabeth Wee

• "Good Graces" by Elizabeth Wee

• "Midair Collision" by Terri Yannetti

• "Reprise" by Natalie Zhang