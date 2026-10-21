Announcing the Winners of the 95th Annual Writer’s Digest Writing Competition
Congratulations to the winners of the 95th Annual Writer’s Digest Writing Competition!
Congratulations to the winners of the 95th Annual Writer's Digest Writing Competition! See which WD competitions are currently accepting entries at WritersDigest.com/wd-competitions.
Grand Prize
THE SADDEST FUNERAL by Luis Reynoso (Genre Short Story).
Children’s/Young Adult Fiction
- THE GHOST WRITER by Quincy Trochue
- PHOEBE’S GIFT by B. C. Bond
- THE SPACE BETWEEN by Liz Collard Arnold
- A SHOT FIRED by Becky Franklyn
- LOVE, HAIKU, AND THE SMALL TOWN GIRL by Suzanne Cordatos
- THE MAGIC CARPET BOOKSHOP: A GHOST STORY by Suzanne Cordatos
- SHIP SETS SAIL by Kendall Walters Moisey
- THE QUEEN & THE QUILL by Tarasyn Hanna
- RUMPELSTILTSKIN: CODE NAME RSS by Betsy S. Durant
- THE BACKSEAT SISTERS by S. G. Traylor
Honorable Mentions
- "Even Monsters Cry" by Jay Lehmann
- "The Ballad of Bruin and Owl" by Ruth Amanda
- "Iced Buko For Sale" by Angelie Tumaghap Martzke
- "The Potion Hunter" by bru benson
- "Season of Oak" by Aoibhin Ward
- "The Jewel of the Stardust" by Seany Allsop-Pukahi
- "My Moving Picture Garden" by Hali Belanger
- "No One Shows You" by AJ Forstner
- "Happily Haunted Ever After" by Melissa Stiveson
- "Skipper Chip and Captain" by Jax Venita Garrison
- "The Rusty, Dusty Tractor!" by Venita Garrison
- "Laff in the Dark" by Christine Van Zandt
- "Dead Mango Trees Go to Heaven" by Adeeb Chowdhury
- "Abuela’s Treasure" by Frank Brinker
- "Death and Family" by Aspen Hite
- "Stonestealers" by Livia Wetherill
- "Gretel McKay - Goodbye Day" by Michelene Esposito
- "Why I Love Lists, or: Things I’m Trying Not to Hold In" by Tracie Renee
- "The Visitor" by Terri Michels
- "Before I Sleep" by Patti Richards
- "The Instincts We Hide" by T.W. Davis
- "Tehani and the Birthday Lei" by Tina Sacco
- "Spill the Chai" by Megha Malhotra
- "For the Birds" by Heather Hartt-Sussman
- "Big Baby" by Jennifer J. Stewart
- "Chasing Possibility" by Miriam Glassman
- "Trucker Kitten" by Kendall Walters Moisey
- "Cloudia with a Chance of Darkness" by Melissa Grant
- "Kitiza Unknown" by Ilana Bruton
- "Aunt Marien’s Glasses" by Jessica Dunnagan
- "Five Finger Discount" by Amanda Fletcher
- "Abeyance" by Livia Wetherill
- "Viva Lost Vegas" by Shelly Steig
- "The Cookie Lady on Shady Oaks Lane" by Henry Weese
- "Horses Without Bugs" by Henry Weese
Genre Short Story
- LOST & FOUND by Sydne Scivally
- A POUND OF SALT by Marilyn Hope
- TEDIUM by Clara Pratt
- DEATH SENTENCE by Matthew Dion
- YOU ARE WELCOME HERE by Jen Brewington
- A SPOT OF YELLOW by Grace Carlstrom
- THE VINEYARD WIDOW by Trish Church
- AMARA by Keywanda Bradley
- RESEEDED CONCRETE by Evan Satinsky
- TILLIE AND THE QUEEN by Karen Novak
Honorable Mentions
- "Obstacles" by R. G. Holmes
- "Expiration Date" by Mark Rhodes
- "The Darkest Night of the Soul" by Samuel Flynn
- "Sand Trap" by Jennifer Slee and Jessica Slee
- "Pawn Sacrifice" by Jennifer Slee
- "Ivan’s Blues" by A. Elsensohn
- "Bluffing Fantastic" by Genevieve Pollock
- "Take Flight" by Haley Peck-Law
- "Weeds" by Amber Fenik
- "Found" by Mary Buckey
- "The Sky is Deep" by Clint Taylor
- "Fool’s Gold" by Meagan Billian
- "The Story" by Denise Parkin
- "Live Until Morning" by L. K. Keir
- "Unequal Justice" by Marlowe Robinson
- "The Fields of Leith" by Christopher Kostyn Passante
- "The Cost of Losing" by Mackenzie Rossero
- "Manifest Destiny "by Jessica Charle
- "Simulation" by Laura Bensick
- "Twelve Midnight on a Saturday Night" by Cheryl Spooner
- "The Grief We Inherit" by J. Gifuni
- "Thicker Than Water" by Megan DeMarco
- "Sirens of Neahkahnie" by Celine Goodson
- "Finish What You Start" by K. A. Hamilton
- "The Traveler’s Hope" by Grace McPherson
- "The Water’s Price" by Mary Jo Wyse
- "Lora Calis" by Diane Raymond
- "The Turban Shell" by Marie Tang
- "The Third Chair "by B.E. Van de Veire
- "Beneath the Meadow" by Ilana Sapenuk
- "April 20th, all before noon." by Audrey Grunwaldt
- "Silken Night" by E. L. Hazelwood
- "Somebody Call a Doctor" by Mia Ashley
- "Growing Teeth" by Toni Nicolino
- "The Gargoyle" by Bruce Manuel
- "Sea Singer" by Sophia Johannessen
- "I Am Adam" by Nick T. Watson
- "Skitterers" by T. A. Sophia
- "Platform Driven" by Kate Swenson
- "Mysterious Depths" by Hannah Lavoie
- "The Return" by Amanda Fletcher
- "Left Over" by Milena Szafran
- "The Last Born" by Clarence J. Croxford
- "The Deal" by McKenna Harris-Colvin
- "The Bond" by Quiver St. Charles
Humor
- THE TIDES WE SEEK by G. M. Malliet
- I AM NOT ASHAMED, Y’ALL by Lisa Stamps
- CHASED BY DOGS AND OTHER HOLLYWOOD GIGS by Michele Miles Gardiner
- THE VOWELS WOULD LIKE TO HAVE A WORD WITH US by Hiko Mitsuzuka
- A HARD WAY TO LEARN HOW TO BE A SOFTIE by Rodney Uhler
- NOSE HAIR by Wayne Welde
- A PROVERBIAL HYENA by Tori Serpico
- HOW TO BE 5' 9" by Rodney Uhler
- DO YOU SUFFER FROM CRS? by Christie Walker Bos
- THE CHANCES ARE EXCELLENT by Dez Beck
Honorable Mentions
- "It Always Gets Worse Before It Gets Worse" by Jaclyn Palumbo
- "Dearest Sisters" by Kimberly Taylor
- "Welcome to America: A Tour by Kylie Jenner" by Autumn Ray
- "Literary Punch-Up" by Barry Kidd
- "Going to Graceland" by Leigh Curtin Wilding
- "The Body in the Red Mill Building" by Auditi Guha
- "Good Girls" by Tracy Cranford
- "The Nightmare on Elm Street is Over" by Sallie Barr Palmer
- "Running On Empty" by Lisa Chow
- "The Deli Debacle" by Andrew Badalamenti
- "The Second Time a Frown" by A. G. Sloan
- "Won’t Last - Flash Sale at the Cemetery!" by Ela Hansen
- "A Funeral in Clugg-Uncle Fart Hits a Possum" by Jim Gish
- "The Holed Tooth" by G. Damon Taylor
- "Diablo" by Aletha Irby
- "Catch of the Day" by Mike Strathdee
- "Dating Senior Style" by Nancy Dearborn
- "A Brighter Day" by John Anderson
- "Hubcap and the Uncomfortable Bun" by Mac McClure
- "Alopecia" by Jennie McClelland
- "The Brother-In-Law Incident of ’09" by John Harris
- "The Candor Bureau presents Comeuppance Day 7/2030" by Lazlo Menckling
- "Pool Day" by Patricia Hodder
- "Let Freedom Ring another day!" by Jeff Hawk
- "My Mother’s Converts" by Margaret Danielak
- "The Night We Lost Our Pants" by Wendy Foard
- "The Almond Pastry Arms Race" by Jason Frohnmayer
- "Shotgun!" by AJ Hardcastle
- "A Man and His Raccoon" by Kay Julian
- "The Integratron" by Brendan Praniewicz
Inspirational/Spiritual
1. THE STORY OF THE BLUE LOBSTER by Jeannine O’Neil
2. THE JOY REFLEXTM by Jenna L. Schutt
3. THE FIFTH FRUIT by Kim Robinson
4. THE BUDDHIST MONK WHO SAVED MY SANITY by Andrew Badalamenti
5. WHAT’S GOD GOT TO DO WITH IT? by Jordan Shields
6. THE DEPOSITION OF A MAD WOMAN by Elisa Velli
7. SOMETHING THE LORD MADE by Natalie Field
8. WHEN THE FATHER COMES OUT TO MEET US by Bill Hoeft
9. LISTENING FOR GOD by Gary Chorpenning
10. A RAINBOW OF REDEMPTION by Angel Johnson
Honorable Mentions
- "A Renewed Life" by Robin Rogel
- "Power Outage" by Robin Rogel
- "Truly Mom, It's So Simple" by Dave Lutes
- "Days of Awe" by Elizabeth Surlin Gordon
- "The Artist" by Magan Poindexter
- "What a Red Rose Taught Me About Belonging" by Melissa Levi
- "Three Names on an Index Card" by Leigh Curtin Wilding
- "Weathering the Storm" by Patricia Finley
- "Your Latent Life" by Christopher E. Servedio
- "The Wrong Question" by Amy Catlin Wozniak
- "The Bottom" by Kim Koilpillai
- "Packing Light" by J. B. Nicholson Hunt
- "Fall From Grace" by Lisa J. Wise
- "God's Messenger" by Linda Mitchell
- "Hey! Listen!" by Pierce Greene
- "Sifted as Wheat" by Bobbie Smith Bryant
- "The Upside of Not Climbing Mt. Fuji" by Laurie Mazz
- "Our Bravest Christmas Yes Yet" by Nicole Watt
- "The Visitors in Our Backyard" by Catherine Wadleigh
- "Learning to Pray" by Megan Barnhard
- "Life in the Wilderness" by Ashley C. Shannon
- "Raising Fire: Igniting Resilience and Becoming Whole" by Lee-Ann F. O'Brien
- "The Guardian Angel" by Lisa Stamps
- "Two Boxes and a Legacy "by Lisa Stamps
- "Crucified Grace" by Molly Mulrooney
- "Christ in My Car" by Ali Murphy
- "Claiming Myself" by Sheryl Aronson
- "How God Used a Car Accident to Keep My Faith From Crashing" by Donna Hamby
- "Shared Humanity" by Janet R. Parker
- "The Crawdad Commission" by Tina Sacco
Mainstream/Literary Short Story
- RISE, RIVER, RISE by Taylor Brown
- ONE MORE YEAR by Benjamin Nimphie
- DON’T FENCE ME IN by Rick Niece
- AVERAGE SEATTLE RENT 2025 by D Will
- THE GHOSTBIRD by Taylor Brown
- DAYS END by E. J. Murphy
- THE BRIDGE by Benjamin Nimphie
- AMERICAN CAREER FAIR by Lewis Hugo
- BELOVED1_BELOVED2_BELOVED3_BELOVED4 by Julia Howe
- PAT’S PLACE by Wendy Patrice Williams
Honorable Mentions
- "Hunter" by Stephanie Grella
- "Rooted" by Moriah Wisan
- "Maternal Devotion" by Ada Sparks Mendez
- "The Obituary Column" by Lisa Collins
- "Sea Swallow" by Susan Sechrist
- "A Day Like No Other" by Joshua Lane
- "This Body Holds a Fire" by Miles Hulbert
- "A Walk Down Main Street" by Stacey Brown
- "Some Romances Only Begin Happy" by Douglas J. Walters
- "Today It Rained Upward" by Mauricio Blanco Cordido
- "Move 37" by Pete Amaker
- "This Story Is Not About My Husband" by Ashley Fleener Johal
- "Two Tigers" by Leslie H Weber
- "The Adagio" by Doug Alderson
- "Bad Land" by A. F. Ore
- "Mismating" by T. Ron Carello
- "Ghost Tree" by Sabrina Morris
- "The Timekeeper" by Rhonda Miller
- "Sort of a Sign" by Jennifer Morfea
- "Mourning Devotions" by Erin Hardy
- "Destiny" by Mariel Masque
- "Romantics and the Rain" by Emily Thomas
- "Living Space" by Damon McLeod
- "Distracted Driving" by Jacquelyn Bogaczyk
- "Game Over" by Melody Schmidt
- "The Bane of Fernthorn's Well" by Ethan Baumgartner
- "The Man Who Saved Apollo 13" by Ferrell Jennings
- "Emancipated in a Cage" by Paula J Gabriele
- "The Missed Appointment" by D.L. Marr
- "The Town Drunk" by Joe McClour
- "Last Supper" by Paul Weidknecht
- "Manufactured Beef" by Martin Wilson
- "New Beginning" by Brendan Kelly
- "Porfy and Willy" by Frank Archibeque
- "What We Came to Find" by John Addison Appleby
- "Digging at Night Christine" by McMillin-Helsel
- "Short Story" by Carol Johnson
- "The Judgement of the Livelli" by Peter Hankins
- "Oversti" by Charlotte Beck
- "Black Hole Kitchen Blues" by Zachariah Claypole White
- "The Witness" by Andrei Romanov
- "Saving the Planet in Three Easy Steps" by David McKenna
- "The Substance of Hunger" by Tracy Cranford
- "Special Snowflake" by Lisbeth Graefin von Deym
- "Hemlock Orchard: The Last Harvest" by Dennis D Montoya
- "The Gift of Fire" by Pallavi Desai
- "The Library of Burning, County Nowhereshire" by Alfred Johnson
- "The Fish Who Looks Up at the Sky ——Curious Qiqi" by Chenchen Lian
- "The World Continues to Turn" by Eve Lyon
- "Honey" by Tracie Renee
Memoir/Personal Essay
- DAD’S DESK by Diane Birnbaumer
- STIMULUS by Jeffrey-Michael Kane
- CROSSBREED by Madeline Chang
- CHRISTMAS RULES by Rose Calder
- MEDIAN AGE by Heide Brandes
- WHAT TO EXPECT—WHEN YOU’RE NOT EXPECTING IT: NAVIGATING MISCARRIAGE AND OVERCOMING THE SILENCE by Jennifer R. Charest-Rodriguez
- I WILL NOT ENJOY IT WHILE IT LASTS by Julia Shaw
- THE JOURNEY THROUGH MONTHS OF MADNESS: LEARNING TO ASK FOR HELP by Stephanie Overton
- WHERE ARE YOU FROM? by Jon A. Herrin
- BIRTH, BURNOUT, AND BEYOND by Allison LaCross
Honorable Mentions
- "A brain on fire" by Megan Campbell
- "That Woman" by Mary Sand
- "The Thrill of Victory and the Agony of Da Feet" by Abella Leialoha Carroll
- "The Ocean Between Two Shores" by Ed Sevilla
- "Whiskey Road Trip" by Tony Nauroth
- "The Price of Me" by Shelane Nunnery
- "Half Dome Anyone?" by A Mukherjee
- "Light" by K. Evans
- "Proof of Life" by Michelle Schrock
- "The Vows I keep" by Heide Brandes
- "Dear Funeral Home" by Kelly Kozlowski
- "There Is No Casserole for This" by Kathleen Palmer
- "Singing in Eugene" by K. Lang-Slattery
- "Wild Soul Rising" by Stacy Clark
- "The Last Supper" by Mariel Masque
- "Driving Away" by Alley Foster
- "What Murder Does to the Living" by Allan A. Vega
- "Kick the Can" by David Glass
- "White Ladyboy" by Thalia Vacha
- "A Letter to My Addict Daughter" by Heidi Overson
- "Gold Stars" by Tim Spence
- "A Trial by Fire" by Joanne Weck
- "No Fireworks Tonight" by Patricia Gable
- "The Hokey Pokey" by Hillary Tollette
- "The Loss of Myself: A Memory" by Wout Bols
- "Seatmates by Design" by Judith Glynn
- "39 Nights" by KD Corbin
- "Magic in the Hallway" by Emily Ruedinger
- "Where History Becomes a Story" by Julia Motyka
- "My Inheritance" by Karen Pugh
- "That Blue-tiful Day" by Secret Thrower
- "My Mother's Secret" by Denise Derya Brandt
- "Reframing Failure" by Emily A. Dixon
- "I Am the Son of Levant" by Fadi Saadeddine
- "Morocco" by Kay Julian
- "In the Shadow of Healing" by Ali Gray
- "What Endures" by Brad G. Philbrick
- "Little Light of Mine" by Kristy Mabe
- "Walking on Cinders" by Judith Elaine Hankes
- "Build a Bear" by Lori Jakiela
- "Taking It All Too Hard" by Deb Lehman
- "Helen" by Mira Goldstein
- "Two Hells" by Hazel Dixon-Cooper
- "Mission Improbable" by Jennifer Swan
- "The Problem With Being the Capable One" by Rose Calder
- "Lessons From My Imaginary Friend" by Lizzy Danon
- "The Black Holes in My Mother's Brain" by Jennifer Bridgman
- "Bitten by the Mosquito: A College Student's Essay on Her Intrusive-Thought OCD" by Hannah Lavoie
- "The Second Best Meal I Ever Had" by William R. Ablan
- "Provider" by Benjamin Nimphie
Nonfiction Essay or Article
- OUR ANCESTOR’S SCRIPT, TODAY’S MINEFIELD by Chenchen Lian
- GOD’S BULLIES by J. D. Edwards
- DRIFTED by C. L. Olsen
- ANATOLIAN SIKKE by Angela Waldron
- SUMMER CAMP by Scott Kraverath
- PRINCE DEMAH, BLACK PATRIOT AND SOLDIER ARTIST OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION by Mark Alan Fulco
- PATIENCE LOVELL WRIGHT, SCULPTOR AND VOLUNTEER SPY IN LONDON DURING THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION by Mark Alan Fulco
- MADELYN PUGH, “GIRL WRITER” FOR I LOVE LUCY by Angela R. Klink
- LORRAINE by Martha Pedersen
- “KEEP THE FLAG FLYING. I’M COMING BACK.” by Ed Sevilla
Honorable Mentions
- "Richard E. Cytowic Explores Complicated Relationship with Father in New Book" by Charles Green
- "Raising Martha's Boys: George Washington's Defeat on the Domestic Front" by Maxine Carter-Lome
- "Six Days to the Outback. Three Words that Altered the War." by Ed Sevilla
- "Work in Maine" by Angela Waldron
- "Night Ambush at Roullingen" by Phil Lusk
- "From If to How: Reframing the Consciousness Question" by Proy
- "Going to Graceland" by Leigh Curtin Wilding
- "Arrested for Playing Golf? How Collingswood's Sunday Blue Laws Doomed Camden County Country Club" by Terry Crowley
- "Secret in the Attic" by David Drotar
- "The Kids Who Fought Smallpox" by Maria S. Rodriguez
- "Her Brother's Boots" by Diana Green
- "The Pen (Chief's Camp) " by Peter B. Gallagher
- "What Our Genes Remember" by Vilma Ruddock
- "Blockade" by L. C. Willis
- "A Maine Island Wedding" by Laura Lee Perkins
- "A Series of Obituaries: The Life and Deaths of Norwich, Connecticut" by Douglas Walters
- "What's Next: A Collage" by Amarjiit Chopra
- "The Table" by Laura Larkins
- "Survival Lies Upstream" by Amarjit Chopra
- "As a pillar of democracy, the Black press deserves more from philanthropy." by Tirrea Billings
- "Take a Walk on the Tiled Side: It Seems That Everyone Is Playing Mahjong These Days" by Kathy Bradshaw
- "Bat Scratch Fever" by Patricia Feinman
- "A Mysterious Land Like an Elephant" by Chenchen Lian
- "Oh, Generous One, Oh Noble One, Oh Hero: The Path of the Akhi in Anatolia" by Angela Waldron
- "The Best Instrumental Ever" by Henry Weese
Non-Rhyming Poetry
- BLUE LIGHT by Alice de Hubp
- A HISTORY LESSON by Juliana Pan
- FIRST NEW YORK SNOW by Paul Tifford, Jr.
- A STRANGE DEMOCRACY by Leonardo Chung
- PALESTINE, 1983 RIDING THE BUS TO SCHOOL by Lucinda H. Kennaley
- LATE SUMMER by Leonardo Chung
- PROVISIONAL FREEDOM by Leonardo Chung
- I IMAGINE HER LIFE THIS WAY by Emily O’Reilly
- GULLAH by Eileen Trauth
- JUST APPLES by Michael Olson
Honorable Mentions
• "Before The Two O’clock Rain" by Heidi R. de Contreras
• "Burning Sky" by Seth Pace
• "The Silence of Ai" by Judy Brenneman
• "WAKING UP IS HARD TO DO" by George Amabile
• "Another Sanctuary" by Elizabeth Wee
• "The Last Good Day" by Leonardo Chung
• "Diorama of My Childhood Bedroom" by Polina Korobitsyna
• "My Sock Drawer" by Polina Korobitsyna
• "Ovidian Lament on Behalf of the Bronx Zoo’s Wooden Horses Exiled and Replaced by Wooden Insects in 2005" by H. Preston Soss
• "Guide for Admiring That Which Repels You" by C. Lynn Shaffer
• "Our Dreams Adjusted to Commercial Interests" by Jonathan Greenhause
• "The House Story of What My Brother Was Like as a Child " by Amy Haddad
• "Raktabija Vadha, A Sonata" by Sailee Charlu
• "When the Particles are Invited to Dance" by Louise Kantro
• "Laika" by Caitlin Johnson
• "FACTORY OF GHOSTS" by Julie Butler
• "Báirín breac" by Sarah Lindenbaum
• "8 a.m. Mass, 1970" by Kathleen Berlew
• "Jacks" by Paul Tifford Jr.
• "Straight Creek" by Mark A. Campbell
• "First Saturdays" by Eileen Trauth
• "Pa bliye, pa bliye'm no" by Gaelle Francesca Rigaud
• "Questions" by Suellen Wedmore
• "Under The Porch Light" by ByPdsn
• "Ode to my deviated nasal septa, a Champu Kavya for my Mother" by Sailee Charlu
• "The Test" by Leonardo Chung
• "the market has only three aisles" by Leonardo Chung
• "Lilacs In Kaliningrad" by Heidi R. de Contreras
• "At the Farm Wood Table" by Heidi R. de Contreras
• "Swallowing Spoons" by Heidi R. de Contreras
• "Snow Tires" by Priscilla Lee
• "Jidi" by Michael Olson
• "Ars Poetica with Wingless Dragon" by Juliana Pan
• "If You Go First" by George Shafer
• "Trash Angel" by George Shafer
• "Buzzcut" by Talan Tee
• "Combinatorics" by Talan Tee
• "The Strawberry Lover" by Talan Tee
• "They Said It Would Be Night" by Talan Tee
• "Summer Evening—1949" by Bill Terrell
• "San Fernando Valley Scene" by Paul Tifford Jr.
• "Rotation" by Paul Tifford Jr.
• "Self-Portrait as a Ghosthunter" by Ava Truong
• "Thwarted (sestina)" by Eleanore Trupkiewicz
• "Abecedarian" by Eleanore Trupkiewicz
• "Dutchess County" by Hana Tsai
• "Peace Offering" by Elizabeth Wee
• "Good Graces" by Elizabeth Wee
• "Midair Collision" by Terri Yannetti
• "Reprise" by Natalie Zhang
Rhyming Poetry
- AZAZEL AND BEELZEBUB by Robert Daseler
- THE VILLA IN DURRËS by Joy Nevin Axelson
- SANDBONI by Lisa Alleman
- WOKE IS A FOUR-LETTER WORD by Michelle Smith
- MINUET by Benjamin
- IT’S NEVER THAT BAD by D. L. H.
- FATHER OF JESUS, NOT OURS by Patrick Walker
- TO EDNA ST. VINCENT MILLAY by Lynn Saunders
- THE HOUSE STILL SMELLS LIKE DOG by Doug Simon
- KIPPERS & CUSTARD by David Trunkfield
Honorable Mentions
- "Sometimes when" by Dennis Rhodes
- "The Bog Song (an amphibian homage to “The Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock” by T.S. Eliot)" by Hannah Lavoie
- "Lady Winchuck" by Kimberly Blanchard
- "Vigil" by John Carmen
- "I Did a PhD so People Would Call Me Doctor" by Emer Curley
- "No, Don't" by Lori Bellamy
- "Life in the Underworld (a villanelle)" by Corinne Flickinger
- "A Shadow Poem" by Reese Landry
- "Up in the Mountains" by Jessica Shiflett
- "Enough Stuff?" by Ralph La Rosa
- "SCENE FOR A CHRISTMAS CARD" by George Amabile
- "supernova" by Kevin Delaney
- "If It Rhymes" by Marc Davidson
- "Another Year" by John Beaton
- "Ecce Homo" by Patrick Walker
- "Candy Corny" by Matthew Wenzel
- "The Interstate" by J. Forrest
- "EMOJIS" by Betty Simpson
- "Okefenokee Hokey Pokey" by Shannon Miller
- "My Mother Rests" by Chelsea Crowe
- "Thoughts on a Painting by Bouguereau (The Nut Gatherers)" by DM Lovic
- "She" by H.K. Cartwright, Jr.
- "The Land of the Living" by Larry Kilham
- "Raindrop Ballerinas" by Mindy Rodriguez
- "LIGHT YEARS" by Marla Alupoaicei
- "WHO DO YOU THINK YOU ARE?" by George Amabile
- "I CANNOT WHISTLE THROUGH MY LIPS" by Judith Chibante
- "Tom's Backyard" by Peter B. Gallagher
- "Love Like a Black Vulture" by Guadalupe Garza
- "Owl Ode" by Ophelia
- "Millimeters Moo" by Tom Kind
- "They Couldn't Erase Socrates" by Tom Kind
- "Always Talks to Rabbits" by Tom Kind
- "Elegaic Saga Tale" by Tom Kind
- "The Willow Tree" by Aimee Hoilman
- "Homage to Gerard Manley Hopkins" by Clif Mason
- "dia de muertos" by Michael Miller
- "Accidental Poet" by Rebecca Munday
- "Eleventh Hour" by Ismail Najar
- "Wrinkled Mind Ghazal" by Michael Olson
- "The Flame" by John W. Rapparlie
- "Unmatching Socks" by Adam Stockman
- "Tales of Mass Incarceration" by Daniel Teitelbaum
- "A Toast: For All This" by Paul Tifford Jr.
- "To My Eve, Signed Adam" by Patrick Walker