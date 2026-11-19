The Riddle Maker, the newest chapter in the Porter Beck mysteries, began with an idea I received from a neighbor—a body in a barrel, a person missing for decades. I loved the notion of starting a story with that. But I needed an interesting way for this missing person to come to Beck’s attention. I decided on a serial killer angle.

Serial killers often have complex psychologies. A number of the most infamous ones have teased law enforcement agencies with notes in the mail or calls to news organizations. They brag, they cajole, they dare their pursuers to stop them. They take life for any number of reasons—the thrill, sexual gratification, sadistic pleasure, a sense of power, all leading to the psychological reward they get from killing.

The Riddle Maker is exactly that. A person who murders repeatedly, often with years and years between kills, who now communicates to a rural Nevada sheriff in the form of a riddle. What’s great about this kind of taunt is that it not only engages Beck in a battle of wits, it challenges the reader to figure out who the killer is as well. Everyone loves a riddle, especially the difficult ones that can break our brain. Fortunately, Beck has a keen, analytical mind. He’s able to decipher the clues that no one else has ever been able to.

As I crafted them, it became obvious to me why riddles could be such an effective tool for a serial killer: They can lay traps. Hidden in those verses are not just clues to the whereabouts of a long-missing person, but opportunities to manipulate the person trying to solve them. A riddle can lead an investigator in the wrong direction, reveal something that appears significant but isn’t, or provide just enough information to make the next discovery possible. The killer gets to control the pace and, to some degree, the direction of the investigation.

And there’s something disturbing about that. Most criminals actively avoid the attention of law enforcement. A killer who sends riddles is doing just the opposite. He’s inviting attention. He’s deciding what the investigator knows, when he knows it, and how much time he has to figure it out. It’s a form of psychological control that can continue long after the actual crime.

There’s also the element of intellectual vanity. Some killers want recognition. They want to be acknowledged as smarter, more capable, or more sophisticated than the people trying to catch them. A riddle allows them to demonstrate that superiority, at least in their own minds. They aren’t simply committing a crime and hoping nobody notices. They’re creating an elaborate puzzle and daring someone to solve it. The investigator becomes an unwilling participant in a game whose rules have been established by the person committing the murders.

That brings up another interesting possibility: The killer may actually need an opponent. Someone capable of appreciating the complexity of the game. Someone who can recognize the cleverness of the clues and understand the significance of the answers. Someone like Porter Beck, who begins a relationship with an invisible adversary, someone who knows far more about him than he knows about the person he’s chasing.

Riddles also introduce something particularly useful to a mystery writer: time. A conventional clue can point directly to a suspect or a location. A riddle can force the investigator to work backward, reconsider assumptions, and revisit events that might otherwise have been forgotten. It can connect a present-day crime to something that happened decades earlier. And because riddles can contain multiple meanings, the answer that initially seems obvious may turn out to be entirely wrong.

That’s especially useful in a story involving cold cases. Imagine a killer who has remained silent for 20 or 30 years suddenly deciding to communicate. Why now? What has changed? Is he trying to reveal something, conceal something, settle an old score, or simply remind the world that he’s still out there? The passage of time adds another layer to the puzzle. In The Riddle Maker, Beck isn’t just trying to understand the killer. He’s trying to understand the history behind the killer’s choices.

There’s a reason the literary tradition of the criminal mastermind has always fascinated readers. Arthur Conan Doyle’s Professor Moriarty wasn’t particularly interested in leaving Holmes a trail of riddles, but he understood the value of an intellectual adversary. Their confrontation in “The Final Problem” was less about solving a crime than about two brilliant minds attempting to outmaneuver one another.

And that’s really the appeal of the riddle-making killer in fiction. The violence establishes the stakes, but the puzzle creates the suspense. The reader is no longer simply watching an investigation unfold. They’re participating in it, trying to stay one step ahead of the detective and, hopefully, several steps ahead of the killer.

I also like the irony of it. Riddles are generally associated with childhood games, entertainment, and intellectual amusement. We ask them around campfires, at dinner tables, and in puzzle books. They're supposed to be fun. But put one in the hands of someone who takes human lives, and the same little exercise in wordplay becomes something sinister. The answer may reveal a secret, identify a victim, or lead someone to a grave.

In The Riddle Maker, I wanted the reader to have the same opportunity as Beck: to examine the clues, question the obvious answers, and try to figure out what the killer is telling him. Whether they get there before Beck is another matter.

After all, there’s nothing quite like a good riddle. Unless, of course, getting the answer wrong could cost someone their life.

Check out Bruce Borgos' The Riddle Maker here: