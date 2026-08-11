Why Low-Conflict, High-Comfort (or Cozy) Stories Are Harder to Write Than They Look

Ah, the cozy novel. Relaxing and comforting—it’s the literary version of a warm blanket and a hot cup of tea. The stakes are usually low, the plot is typically straightforward, the drama is cranked way down. On the surface, these stories can appear deceptively simple. They’re usually referred to as “easy reads," and they can seem just as easy to write.

But don’t be fooled. Writing a low conflict, high-comfort book comes with its own unique challenges. It’s crucial for the writer to maintain the conventions of the genre throughout the narrative: reduced tension, little-to-no melodrama, and relatable characters that readers will deeply connect with and root for. Failing to include these in your story will disappoint those readers.

CONFLICT

Conflict and tension are key elements in making any story an interesting and engrossing experience. When those elements are simmering instead of boiling over, the writer must find other ways to keep readers hooked while still getting the comfy, warm fuzzies these stories invoke.

Lack of tension doesn’t mean zero tension, though. The characters might not be constantly bickering or fighting huge dramatic obstacles, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have anything to overcome. Building on anticipation as opposed to heightened anxiety is the main focus.

In my cozy romance novel, Autumn at the Cat Café, the future of Second Chapter Books is at stake, and Leo and Via have very different opinions about what should happen to the used bookstore. He wants to sell it; she wants to keep it going. Will the world end if Second Chapter is or isn’t sold? No. But readers will want to know what happens to the shop and how that was decided.

EMOTIONS

While the external plot isn’t a major disruption in these stories—life will go on if the goal isn’t met—emotional arcs are a big deal. Cozy stories are driven more by the internal and emotional journeys a character goes through rather than how the world around them changes. Pecan Corner, the town in Autumn at the Cat Café, remains the same regardless of what happens to Second Chapter. But the struggle over the bookstore is about Via and Leo’s oppositional reasons and motivations.

This is also true when it comes to the romance. As they work together to figure out how each of them can get what they want, they fall for each other. This is the deeper journey the readers will connect with. Even more than wanting to discover Second Chapter’s fate, they’ll want to know how Leo and Via find their happily ever after with each other.

But the road to a happy ending can’t be paved with toxic behaviors or bordered by sharp edges. It also can’t be solved by a three-sentence conversation over a mug of coffee at a cat café. The characters must have flaws, wounds, and the ability (if not necessarily the initial desire) to change and grow.

Start with an issue that is ubiquitous yet not so psychologically entrenched that it can’t be at least be partially addressed by the end of the story. Leo and Via both have trust issues. Very relatable. But they stem from different life experiences—Leo is estranged from his family and Via was hurt by her ex-fiancé. In order to learn to trust, they have to learn from each other. Via has a warm, loving family and Leo is a standup guy. By experiencing something they need and want through their budding relationship, their armor begins to soften. Yet those very same trust issues also trip them up at the moment they believe they’ve conquered them. They’re always emotionally taking one step forward and two steps back.

SETTING

In addition to focusing on the emotional journey that’s framed by a lower stakes goal, creating an inviting world with rich sensory details is a must. The setting is often a character of its own, and readers find themselves wanting to visit, or even live there. Fully explore the locale, environment, and atmosphere throughout the story. Those should feel “real” to the reader.

Pecan Corner is a town where everyone knows who you are, and if they don’t, they make you feel welcome. It’s full of pumpkins, apple cider, crisp leaves and breezes, comfy clothing, spiced lattes, and of course cats. Including Sir Meow, Pecan Corner’s iconic feline. It’s his world—he knows it, and so does everybody else.

If you’re considering writing a cozy story, keep these three core pillars in mind:

Connection over conflict

Emotion over drama, and

Aesthetics over paucity

Above all, though, have fun bringing your comfy, inviting world to life!

Check out Kathleen Fuller's Autumn at the Cat Café here: