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Why Are Your Characters the Way They Are?

Learn techniques and tools to create characters who feel fully fleshed and real, plus more from Writer’s Digest!

The Editors of Writer's Digest

Understanding and clearly conveying what shaped your characters into who they are when we “meet” them is essential to investing readers in your characters and their journey. It lets us understand why they do what they do throughout the course of it, why they react and behave as they do. It’s what creates cohesive, believable, relatable characters who spring off the page and into readers’ minds and hearts.

In this live webinar, you’ll learn techniques and tools to create characters who feel fully fleshed and real; whose actions, behaviors, reactions, and words feel cohesive; and who exist believably in their world—without getting buried in backstory, exposition, or description.

Click to continue.

If you want more online education, see the full list of WDU courses here.

Catch up on the “Writer’s Digest Presents” Podcast Now!

The next episode of "Writer's Digest Presents" streams this week! Catch up on our episodes now before the new one comes out!

Only a Few Spots Left To Join Us in Italy!

We're going back to Italy in 2027, but there are only a few spots left for you to join us!

Escape to the peaceful Tuscan countryside to spend a week dedicated to making time for writing, improving your craft, and learning from publishing professionals, all while enjoying a taste of Italy!

Click here to register today!

Vote For Your Favorite "Your Story #143" Now!

Out of over 100 entries, WD editors chose the following 5 finalists.

Vote for your favorite by using the comments section at the bottom of this article.

Enter "Your Story #144" Now!

Prompt: Write a drabble—a short story of exactly 100 words—based on the photo prompt below. You can be funny, poignant, witty, etc.; it is, after all, your story.

Click here to submit.

Enter "Your Story #145" Now!

Write the opening line to a story based on the photo prompt below. (One sentence only.) You can be poignant, funny, witty, etc.; it is, after all, your story. Email your submission to  yourstorycontest@aimmedia.com with the subject line "Your Story 145."

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