Why a Novel in Stories?

When readers ask why I wrote A Pearl is Just an Accident as a novel in stories, I often smile before I answer. The smile is partly recognition and partly embarrassment, because the truthful answer is that I don't think I chose the form at all. I spent years trying to persuade it to become a different kind of novel.

Like many writers, I assumed that there was a proper shape for a novel. The stories that eventually became A Pearl is Just an Accident were originally woven into several more conventional versions of the manuscript. I believed that they were waiting to become chapters in a continuous narrative. If I could only find the right structure, strengthen the transitions, and smooth the joins, the book would finally become what I thought a novel ought to be.

Over many years I worked with several gifted developmental editors, whose feedback came in the form of thoughtful editorial reports and manuscripts dense with margin comments. The reports were intelligent, generous, and carefully reasoned. Build more connective tissue. Clarify relationships. Answer questions the reader is likely to ask. Strengthen transitions. Help readers understand how one section leads to the next. Everything they suggested made sense. That was the problem.

I respected these editors, wanted desperately to learn from them. I consumed every report hungrily, determined to become the writer my novel needed. But almost immediately another feeling began to take possession of me: panic, followed closely by despair.

This was not because I thought the editors were wrong. Quite the opposite. Their observations were often exactly those I might have made myself had the manuscript belonged to someone else. No, my angst came from something far harder to articulate. I could not imagine how to do what they were asking and still end up with my book.

Even so, mistaking emotional overwhelm for confirmation of my own literary inadequacies, I pressed on. I revised, and then revised some more. I added explanation where there had been silence. I built bridges between stories that had once trusted the reader to make the crossing. I strengthened continuity, answered questions that, previously, had deliberately been left open. Draft after draft became more orderly, more conventional, and, at the same time, flatter, less alive. The more conscientiously I revised, the farther away I seemed to move from the book that had first compelled me to write it.

Eventually, defeated, I stopped writing altogether. For three years there was silence.

People sometimes imagine that writers stop because they have run out of ideas. That wasn't my experience. The stories hadn't disappeared. What vanished was my confidence that I knew how to convey them. Every instinct that had once felt trustworthy now seemed suspect. I had come to believe that if my deepest storytelling impulses repeatedly collided with experienced editorial advice, then surely the impulses were the problem.

Looking back now, I see something I couldn't possibly have seen then. Somewhere beneath the panic another kind of knowledge already existed. The storyteller knew—not confidently perhaps, nor certainly loudly. But somewhere beneath the fear was a quiet certainty that these revisions, however intelligent, were asking this particular manuscript to become a different kind of book. At the time, this knowledge was wrapped so tightly in self-doubt that I couldn't separate one from the other. I assumed that my resistance meant I was clinging to old habits, resisting—or worse—incapable of necessary growth. It never occurred to me that I might actually be protecting the novel itself. It took me years to unwrap those two experiences from one another.

When I finally began writing again, I didn't return armed with a better outline or a new structural plan. I learned from Eliza James, the central character in A Pearl Is Just an Accident, an art conservator who spends her professional life removing layers of grime, varnish, and overpainting from old paintings. Eliza’s task is not to improve a work of art, rather to recover it. Conservation requires extraordinary restraint. The discipline lies in knowing what must remain untouched.

Only after the novel was finished did I realize how much she had taught me about my own work. Without consciously intending it, I had eventually begun to revise my manuscript as she restores paintings. Instead of asking what still needed to be added, I began asking what no longer belonged. As explanations fell away, the stories seemed to breathe more freely. Images that had once felt fragile acquired greater strength when left alone. Silences became places where readers could enter rather than problems that required solving. The material slowly became itself again, paving the way for something else to become clear. I could turn the richest material in the old failed novel into short stories. The strong parts were always the stories. Over time, I sent them out and surprisingly, after years of struggle with the novel, they were all quickly published in literary journals, affirmation that I was on the right track.

When I decided to create brand new material for Pearl, I returned to the only place I have ever really known how to begin: an empty notebook, a pen, and the physical act of free-writing by hand. I have always written my first drafts quickly, trying not to lift the pen for very long. Stopping leaves space for another voice to come in before the storyteller has finished speaking. Though an intelligent voice, an indispensable voice, it belongs to revision, not discovery.

The storyteller in me works differently. She may hardly know anything in advance. She follows rhythm before logic, image before explanation, intuition before certainty. She has to trust that meaning will eventually reveal itself if she keeps moving. Only later does the editor enter.

For years I thought those two selves were enemies. Now I understand that they simply have different responsibilities. The storyteller discovers. The editor clarifies. One listens for possibility, the other, for precision. It took me a very long time to stop asking each of them to do the other's work. The realization changed not only this novel but my understanding of revision itself.

Gradually I learned that not all editorial advice belongs to the same family. Some strengthens writing without altering its nature. These lessons became the gifts I continue to carry with me today. Inspired by the poetry to which I had recently returned writing, I learned to prune passages I loved when they drew too much attention to themselves. I learned that one carefully chosen metaphor almost always carried greater force than three. I learned to remove explanations whenever an image could bear the emotional weight on its own. I revised by ear, reading sentences aloud until, like music, they found their proper rhythm and cadences. In those moments I often felt more like a poet, searching not for more words but for the necessary ones. These revisions never threatened the identity of the book. They revealed it more clearly.

Other suggestions, however, belonged to a different category altogether. They asked the manuscript to inhabit a shape that resisted it at every turn. They weren't wrong. They simply belonged to a different novel. Learning to recognize that difference took me decades.

I had never experienced my fictional family in one long breath. I had encountered them in breaths taken across a lifetime. One story would arrive almost complete and then wait years before another quietly illuminated it. A character who had once stood at the edge of the page would unexpectedly move to its center. An image that seemed almost incidental when I first wrote it would return decades later carrying emotional weight I could never have planned. The stories were not fragments waiting to be stitched into a conventional whole. They were conversations with one another across time. In my misguided belief that the stories were waiting to become chapters, I had mistaken that spaciousness for incompleteness. It never occurred to me that they might already be doing exactly what they needed to do.

When readers now ask why I wrote a novel in stories, I answer differently than I once would have. I don’t say that I chose the form. I say that it took me many years to recognize it.

I remain profoundly grateful to the editors who challenged me. They taught me indispensable lessons: discipline, economy, and the courage to question every sentence. They made me a better writer. But they also, quite unintentionally, helped me discover something I could probably have learned in no other way: Every manuscript asks different questions of the writer, and no single set of answers can serve them all.

Perhaps this is the deepest lesson A Pearl is Just an Accident has given me.

Craft matters enormously. We should seek wise readers. We should welcome rigorous criticism, should absorb all the knowledge we can.

But there comes a moment when the writer must decide whether a suggestion helps the work become more fully itself, or whether it asks the work to become something else entirely. Knowing the difference is not an act of certainty. It is, essentially, an act of listening.

Perhaps every book has been speaking in its own voice from the beginning, waiting patiently for its writer to learn how to listen.

Check out Julie Esther Fisher's A Pearl Is Just an Accident here: