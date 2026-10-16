Who’s Afraid of a Haunted House?: Writing Haunted Houses in Fiction

Haunted houses have captured our imaginations and raised the tiny hairs on the backs of our necks for centuries. From the first ghost story ever written to modern Gothic thrillers, the same themes and story devices appear over and over and somehow stand the test of time.

Why do we love ghost stories?

Ghosts stories have been around for as long as people could beat drums and sing songs. According to the Smithsonian Magazine, the first written account of ghosts was chiseled onto a tablet in Babylonia around 3500 BC, giving us instructions on how to send an unwanted spirit back to the underworld. The trope of a bearded old ghost rattling chains and scaring a family out of a creepy house dates back to the letters of Pliny the Younger in first century Rome.

One could argue our obsession with ghosts boils down to the simple fact that we will all die, and we will all lose someone. None of us know exactly where the dead go, but we all have our theories, religions, and suspicions that they don't go far. At least not right away. In my family, our dearly departed visit us in signs and omens. My uncle is a blue heron that watches over my aunt. My grandfather appears as a cardinal or the devil in my son's eye. My nephew is the angel on my shoulder, pulling the steering wheel out of harm's way just in time.

Wishful thinking or not, the dead are never far from our minds, and many of us have had that uncanny feeling walking through old buildings and dark forests that we are not alone. For centuries, writers have spun up stories about the things we cannot see and truths we cannot know that thrill us and chill us and even give us hope.

How did houses become haunts?

A house is more than a home. It's a family line, an inheritance of social status, wealth, and even sin. With all due respect to Pliny the Younger, Castle of Otronto, by Horace Walpole, originally published under the name William Marshall in 1764, is widely accepted as the first haunted house novel ever written. More of a novella at about 85 pages, Castle of Otronto utilizes a plot structure similar to a five-act play, and, by the author's own admission, was greatly inspired by the works (and ghosts) of William Shakespeare.

In Otronto, we find all the elements that defined the genre: a curse hangs over a lord's castle, the sins of the past haunt the living, ghosts want vengeance, dreams act as portents, and fates of the innocent hang in the balance. The story combines romance and terror with a mix of realism and the supernatural to create a juicy melodrama where good battles evil over the death of a family line. There's sex, violence, murder, paranormal activity, and a dark mystery driving the plot, but the author was afraid no one in their right mind would read it.

During the hyper-analytical age of European enlightenment, unwashed superstitions about ghosts and curses were derided as juvenile and barbaric and labeled "Gothic." Our friend Horace knew the learned class would reject his fantastical story, so he presented it in the first edition as a monkish 15th-century Italian translation of a much older medieval diary, lending the book an academic, and therefore legitimate, pedigree. Hats off to Horace because it worked. Otronto became a hit, and centuries later, we are still writing stories using the same tropes and themes.

How does a house go bump in the night?

In the years that followed Horace's gambit, the Gothic genre produced countless books feeding our obsession with ghosts and all things creepy, spinning out into various subgenres across the globe. The American Gothic tradition reimagined the haunted castles of Europe into crumbling robber baron estates, brutal plantations, secretive religious orders, mental institutions, and desolate farmlands.

Whatever type of "haunted house" we conjure, the basic elements remain the same:

Gothic Setting: Whether its a crumbing medieval castle in Europe or a tenement in China, the writer must set the stage for a Gothic to thrill us. Gloomy mood and spooky atmosphere seed the ground for a haunting. A sense of decay and ruin, literal or figurative, paints the picture of some kind of curse. A pervasive sense of darkness and maze-like confusion, real or imagined, conceals what is lurking around the next corner. Most importantly, a Gothic setting is isolated and set apart from polite society so no one will hear the screams. Paranormal Activity: What is a haunting without ghosts? While the specters of the past may be metaphorical, psychological, or literal, hints of unexplained phenomenon and supernatural activity are the hallmarks of a Gothic novel. Original Sin: Burrowed deep in the walls of a haunted house is a terrible secret and a dark curse. Some deadly or otherwise immoral act took place somewhere in the past and the ripple effects have been haunting the house and its inhabitants ever since. It may be stolen fortunes, stolen virtue, stolen sanctity, or stolen life, but some great sin against humanity occurred and retribution must be paid. Classic Gothics often involve sexual deviancy, hints of incest, and other unnatural acts to scandalize and outrage the reader. A Powerful Caste: Fear is all about the power to harm. Gothics need a power imbalance between the "house" and the outside world, which often comes in the form of entrenched wealth, social position, and knowledge being confronted by a lower-caste outsider. A thread of deep distrust between classes runs through these stories, giving a voice to the subjugated and casting aspersions on the powers that be. Someone Trapped Inside: From Castle of Otronto to Mexican Gothic, haunted houses need an innocent outsider to be lured in through the door. They introduce the reader to the horrors lurking there, and they must solve the mystery behind the curse in order to escape alive, if they escape at all. A virginal young woman has been the protagonist of choice in the past (see Mysteries of Udolpho and Turn of the Screw), but any relatable interloper will do. Good Battles Evil: The struggle at the heart of a Gothic is between moral and immoral forces. The truth must be revealed, the secret must be told, the blood debt must be paid, and innocence must be lost, if it survives at all.

How do we make the old house new again?

Like any murder mystery or romance, the Gothic genre offers writers a framework on which to hang whatever characters, setting, history, and social commentary we choose. While many of these stories pine romantically for the long ago and far away, haunted houses may be found in the future, in outer space, and in one's own backyard. They can be found in the broken heart of a mother (see Beloved, by Toni Morrison) or the guilty conscience of a young man trapped in a white man's world (see The Only Good Indians, by Stephen Graham Jones).

The key to keeping the haunted house story fresh is to tell it from a unique point of view and to find social justice themes relevant to modern readers. My Gothic thriller, Stone Mad, is set inside a crumbling Rust Belt manor in present day Cleveland. Details were inspired by a real haunted house and actual historical movements still creeping up behind us today. My day job as a forensic engineer informed the writing of Mannie Wallace, a single working mother hired to investigate the cursed castle. True to the form, Mannie must confront the horrors of the past and the secrets buried inside Stone Mad or become its next victim.

Check out D. M. Pulley's Stone Mad here: