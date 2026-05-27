When the Body Joins the Story: How Writers Can Work With the Discomfort, Release, or Overwhelm That Comes With Difficult Truths

I knew something was off when I kept hitting the wrong keys.

I was in a deep trance, working on my memoir, with my fingers moving fast enough to keep up with my memory. And then suddenly they weren’t. I looked down at my keyboard, assuming my hands had slipped. That’s when I noticed they were shaking.

With my flow state broken, I became aware of my body. My heart was racing. My stomach was swirling. My shoulders were frozen near my ears. I was safe inside my home, sitting in my favorite chair, but my nervous system was responding like it was under attack.

I looked back at the screen and saw what had pulled the internal alarm. I was writing about the night my abusive ex-husband left me in the passenger seat of our car in the middle of a busy street. Then later, he screamed at me through the open window while pounding on the inside of the door. I remember waiting for the inevitable. For when his hand would finally make contact with my body and my confusion when it never did.

Even now, that memory still lives in more than my mind. My body knows it, too. Writing about moments like that requires more of me than just words. It asks my nervous system to return to what my mind is shaping into a story, and sometimes that’s when the line between memory and danger starts to blur in the body.

Writers are often told the hardest part is finding the right words. But when you’re writing difficult truths or dealing with dark themes that feel personal, the harder part may be noticing how the body reacts once those words arrive.

I’ve learned that a strong physical reaction to writing is not always a sign something is wrong. Sometimes writing difficult material activates the body’s internal alarms. Sometimes it also opens the door to a form of release. Tears, fatigue, a rush of emotion, or even a strange sense of calmness can come after finally naming something the body has been carrying, even if it’s unexpected. It doesn’t mean it’s easy to experience when it happens. It just means that hard and helpful are not always contradictory.

Writing can be therapeutic, but it’s not therapy. Confusing the two can get messy fast. Writing can bring up powerful emotions and create space for release, but it can’t guide you through the experience, help you reframe it , or notice when you’ve moved past vulnerability into overwhelm. Most writers are working alone. So when difficult material activates the body, there’s no one to witness it, which makes it easy to dismiss the distress, override it, or mistake it for progress.

That’s why the goal isn’t to avoid every strong reaction writing brings forward. It’s to learn how to tell the difference between discomfort, release, and genuine overwhelm. It’s to learn to be in conversation with the body, even while building the story in the mind.

So what does this look like in practice? For me, it starts before I write. I check in with my body to notice what’s already on the surface before I go any deeper. I take a few grounding breaths, scanning for points of tension and ease. I don’t need to know why the tension exists, I just need to know it’s there. This is my baseline, so any shift while writing becomes data.

From there, I pay attention before I force myself to keep going. A strong reaction to something I’m writing isn’t automatically a stop sign, but it is information. I’m not just noticing if I’m reacting, I’m paying attention to what kind of reaction I’m having.

Discomfort might look like tears, resistance, or my heart pounding while I’m still present enough to think, make choices, and shape the story. Release can feel shaky, like a rush of emotion, fatigue, sudden waves of tears, or even a sense of steadiness. Overwhelm feels different. That’s when it’s harder to stay oriented and focused. My thoughts feel more scattered. My body sometimes shuts down or even floods with frenzied energy. I don’t feel like I’m writing with the experience. Instead, I feel like I am being pulled under by it.

When I notice I’m uncomfortable but still focused and present, I will keep going, just slowly, as if I’m proceeding with caution. I may take more breaks, reduce my demands for finding the “right” word, or just leave myself to return to it later.

When I feel a release happening, I try not to panic if the reaction feels intense. I stop writing and let the body do whatever it needs to: cry, shake, breathe, scream into a pillow. Afterward, I prioritize rest and comfort. That might mean a favorite meal, a warm bath, taking my dog for a walk, listening to music, or watching Parks and Recreation clips on TikTok.

When I’m overwhelmed, I stop writing and tend to my body first. I might hum, sway back and forth, brush my hair slowly with a little added pressure on the scalp, or anything that feels repetitive and soothing. Then, when the nervous system has settled, I focus on intentionally caring for myself the same way I would after feeling a release.

I’ve found that it’s kinder and more sustainable to pause when I can still feel the edge of overwhelm approaching instead of waiting until I’m completely wrecked. I don’t enjoy walking away when I need to, but I’ve found I can return to writing easier and produce something more meaningful when my body feels safe. Respecting my body’s process has meant there’s less internal resistance or negotiation needed when opening my laptop again.

It’s a skill to know when to enter and exit difficult work. Writing about dark topics or painful memories will probably never feel entirely straightforward. Some days writing asks for more than craft. It asks for presence, discernment, and a willingness to notice when the body needs attention more than the story needs language. I’ve stopped seeing those moments as detours and started seeing them as signposts that make it possible to keep telling hard truths without abandoning my body along the way.

Check out Megan Margherio's Everwoven here: