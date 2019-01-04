What Is UX Content vs UI Copy? And Why Does It Matter?

Often, I’m so focused on traditionally published forms of writing (nonfiction, fiction, poetry, and script writing) that I overlook some more professionals genres. Recently, I came across the term “UX Content,” and I didn’t know what it meant. While researching, I found there’s often confusion in UX content vs UI copy. So, I want to share what I’ve learned in this post.

Defining UX Content vs UI Copy

Here are the basic definitions:

UX Content = User experience content

UI Copy = User interface copy

*****

Break Into Copywriting!

Writing is your passion. Why not make it your day job too?

Learn how to do just that in the Breaking Into Copywriting 101 writing course. In 4 weeks, writers will discover how to write a creative brief, the 4 copywriting guidelines, utilizing emotional triggers, the call to action, getting work as a copywriter, and more!

Click to continue.

*****

But What’s the Difference in UX Content vs UI Copy?

Fair question. And it can get confusing quick, especially since one expert will say one thing and another will wander in a different direction. But here’s my best understanding: UI Copy is the labeling of buttons, tabs, and other common usage messages (like terms & conditions or error messages). On the other hand, UX Content helps users solve problems from a customer experience and/or avoid experiencing problems at all.

Another way to come at this is that UX focuses on creating a structure that creates a positive user experience. UI focuses on the look and feel.

Or one more: UX creates a vision of the customer experience. UI gets into the practical nuts and bolts of making that vision reality.

Why Does It Matter?

Another fair question. The one thing that UX content and UI copy have in common is that they’re forms of writing for technology and software companies. I want to demystify the jargon and help you understand these terms, whether you’re interested in pitching yourself as a freelancer or taking on a PT or FT writing/content job opportunity.

The great thing about writing is that there are so many opportunities available to writers who don’t get hung up on writing in a specific genre. And UX content, in particular, is a newer and growing field of writing.

******

If you’re interested in learning more, here are a few resources I found especially helpful:

UXPA, or User Experience Professionals Associations. An association with several chapters around the country and the world.

UX Planet. A helpful website on user experience with frequently updated content.

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community, specifically working on the Market Books, WritersMarket.com, and maintaining the Poetic Asides blog. He loves all forms of writing. Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

You might also like: