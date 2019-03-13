Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 475

For today’s prompt, pick a mode of travel, make that the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles could be as vague as “By Land,” “By Air,” or “By Sea.” Or you could get a little more specific with titles like “On the Back of an Elephant,” “B-2 Spirit,” or “Mayflower.”
Here’s my attempt at a Mode of Travel Poem:
“1986 Plymouth Horizon”
It was my first car
bought from a mechanic
my mom knew through a guy
and it was dirt cheap–
a former government car
with a No Smoking sign
attached to the dash–
but I loved it more than any
other car I would ever own
and to this day I dream
that it wanders free
on the great highway
in the sky.
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer's Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World's Problems (Press 53).
Robert, your poem made me think of a 1960 Chevy, and the warm feelings it still generates. Thanks for that.
ANTICIPATION
Despair cannot live in the view from the air,
for heaven delights in the view from the air
and birds that meander through clouds and the skies
can know no remorse at the view from the air
and clouds in their tavelling, transient and free,
all shape and decipher the view from the air.
And so I will venture, one day coming soon,
to make my own way through the view from the air,
content to be spirit, if so I repair,
so long as I’m near it, the view from the air.