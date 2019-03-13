Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 475

For today’s prompt, pick a mode of travel, make that the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles could be as vague as “By Land,” “By Air,” or “By Sea.” Or you could get a little more specific with titles like “On the Back of an Elephant,” “B-2 Spirit,” or “Mayflower.”

Poem Your Days Away!

Online poetry prompts are great! But where can you get your poem fix when you unplug? The answer is the forthcoming Smash Poetry Journal, by Robert Lee Brewer.

This book collects 125 poetry prompts from the Poetic Asides blog, gives poets plenty of room to write poems, and a lot of other great poetic information. Perfectly sized to carry in a backpack or purse, you can jot down ideas for poems as you’re waiting in line for a morning coffee or take it to the park for a breezy afternoon writing session (or on a bus, at a laundromat, or about anywhere else you can imagine–except under water, unless you’re in a submarine or a giant breathable plastic bubble).

Anyway, it’s great for prompting poems, and you should order a copy today. (Maybe order an extra one as a gift for a friend.)

Click to continue.

Here’s my attempt at a Mode of Travel Poem:

“1986 Plymouth Horizon”

It was my first car

bought from a mechanic

my mom knew through a guy

and it was dirt cheap–

a former government car

with a No Smoking sign

attached to the dash–

but I loved it more than any

other car I would ever own

and to this day I dream

that it wanders free

on the great highway

in the sky.

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He loves driving compact cars. Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

