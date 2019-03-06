Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 474

For today’s prompt, write a gift poem. Maybe the gift is a book, an action figure, or a delicious pastry. Or maybe it’s jewelry. Or the gift of life. Re-gifting is a thing. Also, not all gifts are welcomed gifts. So there are a lot of ways to possibly take this prompt, which is my weekly gift to you.

*****

Poem Your Days Away!

Online poetry prompts are great! But where can you get your poem fix when you unplug? The answer is the forthcoming Smash Poetry Journal, by Robert Lee Brewer.

This book collects 125 poetry prompts from the Poetic Asides blog, gives poets plenty of room to write poems, and a lot of other great poetic information. Perfectly sized to carry in a backpack or purse, you can jot down ideas for poems as you’re waiting in line for a morning coffee or take it to the park for a breezy afternoon writing session (or on a bus, at a laundromat, or about anywhere else you can imagine–except under water, unless you’re in a submarine or a giant breathable plastic bubble).

Anyway, it’s great for prompting poems, and you should order a copy today. (Maybe order an extra one as a gift for a friend.)

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Gift Poem:

“At Least You Tried”

Sometimes there’s nothing you can do

but shake your head and say, “Darn it.”

Your kid says she wants high top shoes,

and it is something you can do,

except you got her pink not blue–

and besides they don’t even fit.

Sometimes there’s nothing you can do

but shake your head and say, “Darn it.”

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He tries. Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

