Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 474

For today’s prompt, write a gift poem. Maybe the gift is a book, an action figure, or a delicious pastry. Or maybe it’s jewelry. Or the gift of life. Re-gifting is a thing. Also, not all gifts are welcomed gifts. So there are a lot of ways to possibly take this prompt, which is my weekly gift to you.
*****
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Gift Poem:
“At Least You Tried”
Sometimes there’s nothing you can do
but shake your head and say, “Darn it.”
Your kid says she wants high top shoes,
and it is something you can do,
except you got her pink not blue–
and besides they don’t even fit.
Sometimes there’s nothing you can do
but shake your head and say, “Darn it.”
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He tries. Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
Re: Gift
This horse’s mouth.
This gab.
He from God
to me, to all
the single ladies
taking their bows.
Keep on giving
your presents
not your presence.
Every day so precious
and your prescience
is a grift.
MARCH IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA
As orange blossoms scintillate the air
with baby breaths, the zephyrs send replies:
starlight illuminates the sable skies
with flickerings of fire, and here and there
the migrants flying overhead send cries
that bounce around among the blooms and lift
to resonate with every pulsing star.
The scents, the sights, the sounds together clear
all darkness from the night, making a gift
of time and space, uniting far and near.
A HEART IN THE GIFT OF LIFE, by Walter J Wojtanik
Silence is a comforting companion,
a reminder that peace soothes
and love is the cure for
a heart left to languish.
Even when it seems to be hopeless,
you find a way to embrace
life as the gift it is,
you are not far from
living to the fullest
in the throes of a lifetime love,
Fondness of heart strengthens
In the absence of it, But above it all
You know that life is in the living,
And love is found in the giving.
For it is the truest of hearts that
never feels abandoned for lack of it
The independent (poem) message:
LOVE LIVES ON
A heart left to languish
In the throes of a lifetime love,
never feels abandoned for lack of it
I admire this, especially “Fondness of heart strengthens / In the absence of it…”