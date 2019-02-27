Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 473

By: |

For today’s prompt, use at least 3 of the following 6 words in your poem:

  1. colossal
  2. flat
  3. husky
  4. muse
  5. scheme
  6. transfer

If you want to go above and beyond, try using all six words.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Six Words Poem:

“A Horrible Thing”

When I was younger, I had a short fuse,
and the last thing I needed was to muse

over ways to be clever, ways to scheme,
haunted as I was by colossal dreams

of how I’d been bullied, beaten, and wronged:
I heard my woe transferred in every song

relayed by an all-knowing husky voice
who knew the flat score but played without choice,

and that’s when I found a horrible thing
can turn to beauty if you only sing.

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He believes in turning negatives into positives. Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

15 thoughts on “Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 473

  1. AvatarWilliam

    At colossal mountains great and tall,
    Panting husky by my side,
    I gaze and muse of flat and small
    Till the warmth in me subsides.

    Then onward trekking through the snow,
    My scheme, it must not fail
    To transfer all I have and know
    For those in deep travail.

  2. AvatarWalter J Wojtanik

    Six words and a rather stream of consciousness Sestina of…

    DREAMS AND SCHEMES

    He saw the error of his ways, a colossal
    faux pas that left him broke and flat,
    (but hardly fat) just a rather husky
    guy with an eye for words, his absurd muse
    would dream of any half-hatched scheme
    to fill his verse, and desire to transfer

    each expanded volume to shelf; to transfer
    all bound tomes to a home of colossal
    proportions. His thoughts held a static schem-
    atic of his longings – his belongings, and fat-
    tened coffers would always offer to amuse
    long after they had turned rancid and musky.

    Age had turned his eyes half blind and dusky,
    riddled his rattled bones like a cancer,
    the answer to which he could not choose.
    Yet he stood straddling life and death, a Colossus
    who could level Rhodes and the world flat
    (if that was his verdant scheme.)

    But he would lie awake and dream
    in visions languid and lusty,
    and heap faint flattery
    in a rather obvious and obnoxious transfer
    of sarcastic barbs. A slight of colossal
    malfeasance, a pointed muse.

    This was the route which he’d choose to amuse
    himself. He couldn’t help but scheme
    of new ways of throwing his poetic weight, his colossal
    posterior, his inferior brand which was no longer trusted,
    a man so disgusted of words and would transfer
    all his angst against all odds to fall flat

    and to find unrest on his laurels. So that was that.
    He had made many mistakes, laced with verbal abuse
    and chose to trade tirades, a torrid transfer
    of distortions and schemes,
    dreams of a self-effacing vision of one less husky
    and dialed way back from colossal.

    Yet his rented flat was colossal
    and his muscled muse came across as husky.
    He only wished he could transfer schemes for dreams.

  4. AvatarDarlene Franklin

    My colossal schemes
    Have fallen flat, flatter than
    cakes that don’t rise properly
    Very discouraging
    Where are the words I promised
    On my laptop at the shop
    No time to transfer
    Not with these husky fingers
    Please send back my computer
    I must poem by hand

  6. AvatarAnthony94

    In the Great Scheme of Things

    On the north side of the highway
    three scrawny trees twisting in death
    rise from the drainage canal fronting
    flat scalped soybean fields

    here an eagle, colossal on a stubby branch
    perches fluffed against subzero cold
    brown wings like shoulders on some husky linebacker
    white head punctuated by searching eyes

    scoping the single spot of open water
    as if concocting a scheme in which
    to conjure an unsuspecting fish before
    returning to its massive nest to transfer

    brood duties with a patient mate
    to muse then above surrounding woods
    as hammering woodpeckers hollow out nests
    below and chickadees skitter through dead leaves

    massive talons frame nascent futures
    beneath hot breast even as brown feathers whiten
    like yesterday’s fish bones beneath wind-driven sleet
    while its mate rides a thermal, soars, dives, feasts.

  7. AvatarPowerUnit

    An Evening Alone

    The husky voice of drinking schemes,
    lost in the minus thirty,
    longing for the warmth of a dark room,
    the transfer from icy to steamy
    leaving one faint with ordinary requests
    of lounging idly,
    feet up,
    eyes closed,
    fingers skating the rim.
    If you’d only come up to my flat.

  8. AvatarPressOn

    BETTER SHED OF HER

    I once had a colossal muse
    who had a flat, husky voice;
    her scheme was to be obtuse
    and transfer my whims to her choice.
    So much for original thoughts:
    she changed all my assets to naughts.

  9. AvatarDe Jackson

    a muse, me

    ,
    colossal in the awakening of my own un
    -flat skin, husk
                           -y voice of silence.

    these schemes of vein and sinew sky sting
    a phrase to page,
                            a transferred why.

    ::

  11. AvatarWalter J Wojtanik

    STAY THE COURSE

    He believed it was a colossal mistake.
    It seemed his words had fallen flat.
    But, like a husky in the drifting snow
    his muse refused to surrender.
    In the grand scheme of things
    his verse still sings
    with each word he would transfer to his page.

COMMENT

