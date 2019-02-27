Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 473

For today’s prompt, use at least 3 of the following 6 words in your poem:
- colossal
- flat
- husky
- muse
- scheme
- transfer
If you want to go above and beyond, try using all six words.
*****
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Six Words Poem:
“A Horrible Thing”
When I was younger, I had a short fuse,
and the last thing I needed was to muse
over ways to be clever, ways to scheme,
haunted as I was by colossal dreams
of how I’d been bullied, beaten, and wronged:
I heard my woe transferred in every song
relayed by an all-knowing husky voice
who knew the flat score but played without choice,
and that’s when I found a horrible thing
can turn to beauty if you only sing.
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He believes in turning negatives into positives. Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
At colossal mountains great and tall,
Panting husky by my side,
I gaze and muse of flat and small
Till the warmth in me subsides.
Then onward trekking through the snow,
My scheme, it must not fail
To transfer all I have and know
For those in deep travail.
Six words and a rather stream of consciousness Sestina of…
DREAMS AND SCHEMES
He saw the error of his ways, a colossal
faux pas that left him broke and flat,
(but hardly fat) just a rather husky
guy with an eye for words, his absurd muse
would dream of any half-hatched scheme
to fill his verse, and desire to transfer
each expanded volume to shelf; to transfer
all bound tomes to a home of colossal
proportions. His thoughts held a static schem-
atic of his longings – his belongings, and fat-
tened coffers would always offer to amuse
long after they had turned rancid and musky.
Age had turned his eyes half blind and dusky,
riddled his rattled bones like a cancer,
the answer to which he could not choose.
Yet he stood straddling life and death, a Colossus
who could level Rhodes and the world flat
(if that was his verdant scheme.)
But he would lie awake and dream
in visions languid and lusty,
and heap faint flattery
in a rather obvious and obnoxious transfer
of sarcastic barbs. A slight of colossal
malfeasance, a pointed muse.
This was the route which he’d choose to amuse
himself. He couldn’t help but scheme
of new ways of throwing his poetic weight, his colossal
posterior, his inferior brand which was no longer trusted,
a man so disgusted of words and would transfer
all his angst against all odds to fall flat
and to find unrest on his laurels. So that was that.
He had made many mistakes, laced with verbal abuse
and chose to trade tirades, a torrid transfer
of distortions and schemes,
dreams of a self-effacing vision of one less husky
and dialed way back from colossal.
Yet his rented flat was colossal
and his muscled muse came across as husky.
He only wished he could transfer schemes for dreams.
Task colossal!
Flat podsol hides
Fossils husky.
Muse of the wealth,
Scheme in stealth till
It’s dealth. Tranfer.
*transfer, obviously
My colossal schemes
Have fallen flat, flatter than
cakes that don’t rise properly
Very discouraging
Where are the words I promised
On my laptop at the shop
No time to transfer
Not with these husky fingers
Please send back my computer
I must poem by hand
Haiku
my colossal scheme…
a flat transfer of money
to my husky muse
*slow un-sarcastic clap*
In the Great Scheme of Things
On the north side of the highway
three scrawny trees twisting in death
rise from the drainage canal fronting
flat scalped soybean fields
here an eagle, colossal on a stubby branch
perches fluffed against subzero cold
brown wings like shoulders on some husky linebacker
white head punctuated by searching eyes
scoping the single spot of open water
as if concocting a scheme in which
to conjure an unsuspecting fish before
returning to its massive nest to transfer
brood duties with a patient mate
to muse then above surrounding woods
as hammering woodpeckers hollow out nests
below and chickadees skitter through dead leaves
massive talons frame nascent futures
beneath hot breast even as brown feathers whiten
like yesterday’s fish bones beneath wind-driven sleet
while its mate rides a thermal, soars, dives, feasts.
An Evening Alone
The husky voice of drinking schemes,
lost in the minus thirty,
longing for the warmth of a dark room,
the transfer from icy to steamy
leaving one faint with ordinary requests
of lounging idly,
feet up,
eyes closed,
fingers skating the rim.
If you’d only come up to my flat.
BETTER SHED OF HER
I once had a colossal muse
who had a flat, husky voice;
her scheme was to be obtuse
and transfer my whims to her choice.
So much for original thoughts:
she changed all my assets to naughts.
a muse, me
,
colossal in the awakening of my own un
-flat skin, husk
-y voice of silence.
these schemes of vein and sinew sky sting
a phrase to page,
a transferred why.
::
Wow, the zigzags come home. Wonderful.
CAREER CHANGE
Colossal failure
A husky scheme but flat muse
Forced him to transfer
STAY THE COURSE
He believed it was a colossal mistake.
It seemed his words had fallen flat.
But, like a husky in the drifting snow
his muse refused to surrender.
In the grand scheme of things
his verse still sings
with each word he would transfer to his page.
It does indeed, Sir. Happy to be here in such good company this morning, having poetical coffee with you.