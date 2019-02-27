Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 473

For today’s prompt, use at least 3 of the following 6 words in your poem:

colossal flat husky muse scheme transfer

If you want to go above and beyond, try using all six words.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Six Words Poem:

“A Horrible Thing”

When I was younger, I had a short fuse,

and the last thing I needed was to muse

over ways to be clever, ways to scheme,

haunted as I was by colossal dreams

of how I’d been bullied, beaten, and wronged:

I heard my woe transferred in every song

relayed by an all-knowing husky voice

who knew the flat score but played without choice,

and that’s when I found a horrible thing

can turn to beauty if you only sing.

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He believes in turning negatives into positives. Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

