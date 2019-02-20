Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 472

For today’s prompt, write a double poem. As a former baseball player, I think of hitting doubles. But there are so many other possibilities with doubles, including double entendre, double jeopardy, double trouble, stunt double, and double helix. Also, a doppelganger is considered a person’s double.
Here’s my attempt at a Double Poem:
“Double Cheeseburger”
If you want to eat a burger,
go ahead and make it double.
Add some cheese and make it bigger
if you want to eat a burger,
because bigger’s always better,
whether cheeseburgers or bubbles.
So go ahead and eat a burger;
in fact, you should make it double.
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He does love a good bacon cheeseburger. Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
GETTING TO SECOND BASE
He steps up
he scans the field
wondering who would yield
if he advances.
His chances look slim
no one looks at him
like they used too.
His charm is waning
and his arms are straining
to hold on.
But, as she comes at him
he keeps his eyes on ‘er,
his hand are swift
he gets all the lift he needs.
He succeeds and every lady
knows it. Every guy does too.
A high fly ball drops in for two.
Getting to second base.
He runs back to work
double-double in his hand
slave to his habit
well done! succinct and deep.
when i walked away,
you weren’t looking.
you didn’t see my slow
step, my faltering wave,
my regret
swallowed like a pit.
you thought we were
still one, with cats and all,
in the small house,
the red car, and lobsters
for special occasions. but i
couldn’t be two, not with you.
i wanted wings, and a view,
and a room, of my own.
you weren’t looking
when i walked away.
and that’s when i knew
i could fly.
DOPPELGANGER
It is said we all have a twin out there.
Same face, maybe same hair,
if I saw mine I’d stop and stare
wondering where’ I’ve seen
that face before. It is for sure
others may recognize
what my bathroom mirror disguises.
My eyes may be fooling me.
I wonder if they wonder too,
seeing me the way I do.
Such a timely prompt, Robert. I found a photo of a group of girls (from Ohio, no less) and one of the three is the spitting image of my daughter. Well actually, of both of my daughters. The right side of her face is an identical representation of my youngest, the left side is exactly my oldest. They’ve both got a double out there. Strangely, it’s in the same person! Oddly strange.