Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 472

By: |

For today’s prompt, write a double poem. As a former baseball player, I think of hitting doubles. But there are so many other possibilities with doubles, including double entendre, double jeopardy, double trouble, stunt double, and double helix. Also, a doppelganger is considered a person’s double.

*****

Build an Audience for Your Poetry tutorialBuild an Audience for Your Poetry!

Learn how to find more readers for your poetry with the Build an Audience for Your Poetry tutorial! In this 60-minute tutorial, poets will learn how to connect with more readers online, in person, and via publication.

Poets will learn the basic definition of a platform (and why it’s important), tools for cultivating a readership, how to define goals and set priorities, how to find readers without distracting from your writing, and more!

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Double Poem:

“Double Cheeseburger”

If you want to eat a burger,
go ahead and make it double.
Add some cheese and make it bigger
if you want to eat a burger,
because bigger’s always better,
whether cheeseburgers or bubbles.
So go ahead and eat a burger;
in fact, you should make it double.

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He does love a good bacon cheeseburger. Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

You might also like:

6 thoughts on “Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 472

  1. Walter J Wojtanik

    GETTING TO SECOND BASE

    He steps up
    he scans the field
    wondering who would yield
    if he advances.
    His chances look slim
    no one looks at him
    like they used too.
    His charm is waning
    and his arms are straining
    to hold on.
    But, as she comes at him
    he keeps his eyes on ‘er,
    his hand are swift
    he gets all the lift he needs.
    He succeeds and every lady
    knows it. Every guy does too.
    A high fly ball drops in for two.
    Getting to second base.

  3. Ann M

    when i walked away,
    you weren’t looking.

    you didn’t see my slow
    step, my faltering wave,

    my regret
    swallowed like a pit.

    you thought we were
    still one, with cats and all,

    in the small house,
    the red car, and lobsters

    for special occasions. but i
    couldn’t be two, not with you.

    i wanted wings, and a view,
    and a room, of my own.

    you weren’t looking
    when i walked away.

    and that’s when i knew
    i could fly.

  4. Walter J Wojtanik

    DOPPELGANGER

    It is said we all have a twin out there.
    Same face, maybe same hair,
    if I saw mine I’d stop and stare
    wondering where’ I’ve seen
    that face before. It is for sure
    others may recognize
    what my bathroom mirror disguises.
    My eyes may be fooling me.
    I wonder if they wonder too,
    seeing me the way I do.

    1. Walter J Wojtanik

      Such a timely prompt, Robert. I found a photo of a group of girls (from Ohio, no less) and one of the three is the spitting image of my daughter. Well actually, of both of my daughters. The right side of her face is an identical representation of my youngest, the left side is exactly my oldest. They’ve both got a double out there. Strangely, it’s in the same person! Oddly strange.

COMMENT

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.