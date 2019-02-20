Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 472

For today’s prompt, write a double poem. As a former baseball player, I think of hitting doubles. But there are so many other possibilities with doubles, including double entendre, double jeopardy, double trouble, stunt double, and double helix. Also, a doppelganger is considered a person’s double.

Here’s my attempt at a Double Poem:

“Double Cheeseburger”

If you want to eat a burger,

go ahead and make it double.

Add some cheese and make it bigger

if you want to eat a burger,

because bigger’s always better,

whether cheeseburgers or bubbles.

So go ahead and eat a burger;

in fact, you should make it double.

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He does love a good bacon cheeseburger. Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

