Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 471

For today’s prompt, write a language poem. All poems include language, right? But this poem may include a foreign and/or coded language. Or use jargon. And there’s the opportunity to play with a language-based form like a tautogram or acrostic.

*****

Build an Audience for Your Poetry!

Learn how to find more readers for your poetry with the Build an Audience for Your Poetry tutorial! In this 60-minute tutorial, poets will learn how to connect with more readers online, in person, and via publication.

Poets will learn the basic definition of a platform (and why it’s important), tools for cultivating a readership, how to define goals and set priorities, how to find readers without distracting from your writing, and more!

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Language Poem:

“A-ha”

When all’s good, she says Big Country,

but trouble becomes Men at Work.

It’s a language only we see,

because we both like Big Country

and share our hearts in Tennessee,

avoiding the creeps and the jerks.

In love with our own Big Country,

we stay away from Men at Work.

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He enjoys Big Country, Men at Work, and A-ha. Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

You might also like: