Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 471

By: |

For today’s prompt, write a language poem. All poems include language, right? But this poem may include a foreign and/or coded language. Or use jargon. And there’s the opportunity to play with a language-based form like a tautogram or acrostic.

Here’s my attempt at a Language Poem:

“A-ha”

When all’s good, she says Big Country,
but trouble becomes Men at Work.
It’s a language only we see,
because we both like Big Country
and share our hearts in Tennessee,
avoiding the creeps and the jerks.
In love with our own Big Country,
we stay away from Men at Work.

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He enjoys Big Country, Men at Work, and A-ha. Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

10 thoughts on “Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 471

  1. taylor graham

    GREEN TONGUES

    Spring. Taxes. 2 ½ hours of cyber-maze
    & piles of old yr’s receipts, the blinding screen’s
    scrim of numbers blending 1 into another.
    All of it a foreign language.

    He’s shut down. Walks outdoors.
    Blue Oak’s leafless with its winter comforters
    of new grass growing without asking or taxing.
    Verde, vert, grün, plain English green

    without needing the word to describe
    how Black Phoebe hawks insects from garden-
    post to Live-oak, so dear to sheep’s speechless
    meditation. All underfoot, green salad –

    miner’s lettuce or Indian lettuce –
    who cares for proper names when one grounds
    oneself on good earth? He picks and eats it
    without sauce; thinks of his morning’s labor,

    a pesky bug which Sister Phoebe snatches
    midair so gracefully she blesses sky
    without a word.

  3. Walter J Wojtanik

    LA PRIMAVERA, by Walter J Wojtanik

    Le nuvole partono e il sole offre una fanfara per la grazia del mondo. Incastonati in un’alcova brillantemente illuminata, due anticipano l’arrivo di aromi e trattamenti freschi per la tavolozza, la gustosa pietanza servita nel loro nascosto santuario del prato. Bouquet dolci e entusiasmanti fragranti, biologici e terrestri. Non considerano degni di essere seduti al tavolo ma apprezzano l’invito a partecipare al suo splendore. Sautéed in bounty della terra, l’inverno a riposo e la promessa di estate nell’attesa, loro gustano le deliziose offerte della vita.

    Le stagioni vengono in vita
    Più robusto, fresco e ricco
    Sorgente di risveglio

    ***Translation (Roughly)

    PRIMAVERA, by Walter J Wojtanik

    The clouds depart and the sun offers a fanfare to grace the world. Tucked into a brilliantly lit alcove, two anticipate the arrival of fresh aromas and treats for the palette, the savory fare served in their hidden meadow sanctuary. Sweet bouquets and fragrant enticements, organic and earthy. They deem themselves not worthy to be seated at the table, but appreciate the invitation to partake in its splendor. Sautéed in earth’s bounty, winter long at rest and summer’s promise in waiting, they taste the delicious offerings of life.

    seasons come to life
    more robust, fresh and hearty
    awakening spring

    **In the Romance Language, La Primavera mean “Spring”. Yeah, I know. Wishful thinking on my part.

  4. k weber

    Tired of almost everything

    I tried lethargy, soft venom.
    I got red vinyl feathers. Tom
    had me, lost: “TV Eye” or F in Trig.
    Thirst gave me no dry life to
    startle my hot nerve, if I’d go.

    *anagram fun

  5. William

    Most stars are never seen at all,
    Some language never spoken.
    The love inside a newborn child.
    Tears from a heart that’s broken.

    The birds on treetops singing songs.
    Waters clapping in the bay.
    They are a language far too deep,
    For mere words to convey.

  6. grcran

    Hard lingo smart linguist ungar-bled.
    It bled. Pierced by pieces of marble.
    Red words lisp-ed forth.
    Both Thwedish and North.
    A thtrange Thcandinavian warble.

    gpr crane

  7. PowerUnit

    S.

    He hasn’t passed a test in two years
    at high school, he’s an outcast
    the strap mark on his right shoulder
    must explain his deaf right ear
    but they wonder if he were dropped on his head
    a child in the camps
    where they don’t like the color of your eyes
    the only one of six who remembers the desert
    holds quiet conversations in the halls
    the girls with open eyes, not understanding
    any of his five languages, he tells
    stories of his clandestine youth
    how he feels so lost here
    facing unknown enemies
    without his machine gun
    in the cold

  8. Anthony94

    Still Considering

    I dream in another language
    kill time by naming everything
    in the room but you, los estantes
    con las fotos de la familia
    but none of you

    still lurking around las esquinas
    of my mind, in the curve of her
    jaw, the curve of her nose
    the full bow of her lips making
    me remember our citas our trysts

    that day in the tony libreria
    when we met again
    twenty years later, cheek besos
    our awkward silencia forming
    puentes arching over deep waters

    the two of us standing at opposite ends
    la bandera blanca stabbed into pan dulce
    on the blue plate and you playing
    to form by asking me what was
    my real hair color how you missed
    my gasp concealed in a hot
    swallow of my café con leche

    your own more gray than brown and
    how your hand reached for mine as you asked
    if we might come to be amigos and atras los años
    Tried and tried to keep source formatting but failed. Anyone? would love to be able to keep itals etc here. Thx

  9. connielpeters

    Language

    L ingos linger bringing memories,
    A n idiom can confuse in these.
    N orth-eastern dialects drop the ars,
    G iving tongues a rest or pause.
    U rban vernacular may be fun to hear,
    A s well as any argot in the ear.
    G rowing jargons from group to group,
    E ncourage patois, so that’s the scoop.

  10. tripoet

    Mother of a Severely Autistic Child

    She cannot initiate speech
    She cannot initiate speech

    I don’t think you understand
    I don’t think you understand

    Her only language
    Her only language

    Is an
    Is an

    Echo
    Echo

