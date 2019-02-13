Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 471

For today’s prompt, write a language poem. All poems include language, right? But this poem may include a foreign and/or coded language. Or use jargon. And there’s the opportunity to play with a language-based form like a tautogram or acrostic.
*****
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Language Poem:
“A-ha”
When all’s good, she says Big Country,
but trouble becomes Men at Work.
It’s a language only we see,
because we both like Big Country
and share our hearts in Tennessee,
avoiding the creeps and the jerks.
In love with our own Big Country,
we stay away from Men at Work.
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He enjoys Big Country, Men at Work, and A-ha. Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
GREEN TONGUES
Spring. Taxes. 2 ½ hours of cyber-maze
& piles of old yr’s receipts, the blinding screen’s
scrim of numbers blending 1 into another.
All of it a foreign language.
He’s shut down. Walks outdoors.
Blue Oak’s leafless with its winter comforters
of new grass growing without asking or taxing.
Verde, vert, grün, plain English green
without needing the word to describe
how Black Phoebe hawks insects from garden-
post to Live-oak, so dear to sheep’s speechless
meditation. All underfoot, green salad –
miner’s lettuce or Indian lettuce –
who cares for proper names when one grounds
oneself on good earth? He picks and eats it
without sauce; thinks of his morning’s labor,
a pesky bug which Sister Phoebe snatches
midair so gracefully she blesses sky
without a word.
The New Language
Written
Language
Is a lost art
For
Cellphones require
Shortcuts
IMO
Words
Will be
Scholar’s tools not
Common usage
Untaught
LA PRIMAVERA, by Walter J Wojtanik
Le nuvole partono e il sole offre una fanfara per la grazia del mondo. Incastonati in un’alcova brillantemente illuminata, due anticipano l’arrivo di aromi e trattamenti freschi per la tavolozza, la gustosa pietanza servita nel loro nascosto santuario del prato. Bouquet dolci e entusiasmanti fragranti, biologici e terrestri. Non considerano degni di essere seduti al tavolo ma apprezzano l’invito a partecipare al suo splendore. Sautéed in bounty della terra, l’inverno a riposo e la promessa di estate nell’attesa, loro gustano le deliziose offerte della vita.
Le stagioni vengono in vita
Più robusto, fresco e ricco
Sorgente di risveglio
***Translation (Roughly)
PRIMAVERA, by Walter J Wojtanik
The clouds depart and the sun offers a fanfare to grace the world. Tucked into a brilliantly lit alcove, two anticipate the arrival of fresh aromas and treats for the palette, the savory fare served in their hidden meadow sanctuary. Sweet bouquets and fragrant enticements, organic and earthy. They deem themselves not worthy to be seated at the table, but appreciate the invitation to partake in its splendor. Sautéed in earth’s bounty, winter long at rest and summer’s promise in waiting, they taste the delicious offerings of life.
seasons come to life
more robust, fresh and hearty
awakening spring
**In the Romance Language, La Primavera mean “Spring”. Yeah, I know. Wishful thinking on my part.
Tired of almost everything
I tried lethargy, soft venom.
I got red vinyl feathers. Tom
had me, lost: “TV Eye” or F in Trig.
Thirst gave me no dry life to
startle my hot nerve, if I’d go.
*anagram fun
Most stars are never seen at all,
Some language never spoken.
The love inside a newborn child.
Tears from a heart that’s broken.
The birds on treetops singing songs.
Waters clapping in the bay.
They are a language far too deep,
For mere words to convey.
Hard lingo smart linguist ungar-bled.
It bled. Pierced by pieces of marble.
Red words lisp-ed forth.
Both Thwedish and North.
A thtrange Thcandinavian warble.
gpr crane
S.
He hasn’t passed a test in two years
at high school, he’s an outcast
the strap mark on his right shoulder
must explain his deaf right ear
but they wonder if he were dropped on his head
a child in the camps
where they don’t like the color of your eyes
the only one of six who remembers the desert
holds quiet conversations in the halls
the girls with open eyes, not understanding
any of his five languages, he tells
stories of his clandestine youth
how he feels so lost here
facing unknown enemies
without his machine gun
in the cold
Still Considering
I dream in another language
kill time by naming everything
in the room but you, los estantes
con las fotos de la familia
but none of you
still lurking around las esquinas
of my mind, in the curve of her
jaw, the curve of her nose
the full bow of her lips making
me remember our citas our trysts
that day in the tony libreria
when we met again
twenty years later, cheek besos
our awkward silencia forming
puentes arching over deep waters
the two of us standing at opposite ends
la bandera blanca stabbed into pan dulce
on the blue plate and you playing
to form by asking me what was
my real hair color how you missed
my gasp concealed in a hot
swallow of my café con leche
your own more gray than brown and
how your hand reached for mine as you asked
if we might come to be amigos and atras los años
Language
L ingos linger bringing memories,
A n idiom can confuse in these.
N orth-eastern dialects drop the ars,
G iving tongues a rest or pause.
U rban vernacular may be fun to hear,
A s well as any argot in the ear.
G rowing jargons from group to group,
E ncourage patois, so that’s the scoop.
Mother of a Severely Autistic Child
She cannot initiate speech
She cannot initiate speech
I don’t think you understand
I don’t think you understand
Her only language
Her only language
Is an
Is an
Echo
Echo