Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 470

For today’s prompt, write a fair poem. The first way my mind goes is to write a poem that is focused on being fair in how people treat each other. But there’s also the county fair, the state fair, and the (oh yeah!) book fair. There are fair ratings on collectibles (vs. mint condition), fair skin and hair, and fair weather. So even if you’re a fair weather poet, this should be an easy prompt to poem.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Fair Poem:

“Fair Play”

He says that playing is not fair

if he does not pick the playground

and further claims that I don’t care.

He says that playing is not fair

if he can’t pick the when and where.

So I just turn the car around,

and he’ll see playing was more fair

when anyone picked the playground.

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He enjoys taking his children to the local parks and playgrounds. Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

