Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 470

For today’s prompt, write a fair poem. The first way my mind goes is to write a poem that is focused on being fair in how people treat each other. But there’s also the county fair, the state fair, and the (oh yeah!) book fair. There are fair ratings on collectibles (vs. mint condition), fair skin and hair, and fair weather. So even if you’re a fair weather poet, this should be an easy prompt to poem.
Here’s my attempt at a Fair Poem:
“Fair Play”
He says that playing is not fair
if he does not pick the playground
and further claims that I don’t care.
He says that playing is not fair
if he can’t pick the when and where.
So I just turn the car around,
and he’ll see playing was more fair
when anyone picked the playground.
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He enjoys taking his children to the local parks and playgrounds. Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
Cairn County Corn Dogs
When I entered the food promenade at the Cairn County Fair,
a renowned paean to excess,
a tribute to all things deep fried,
my first encounter was with the three corn dog man,
munching his way through dough of indeterminate ingredients
to a hot dog of indeterminate breed,
only recently rescued from three and one-half minutes
in a 350 degree bubbling vat of fat.
While clutching two sticks plunged
deep into the heart of an Oscar Mayer imitator,
he deftly bit the dog he dipped into
a mustard cup carried adroitly in his wife’s left hand
who balanced, in her right, a foot high ice cream cone
adorned with pink sprinkles.
As they waddled off into the neon,
he dunked his dog in yellow condiment,
slid it between his ocher stained lips and chewed.
she battled the fast flowing melt
of frozen custard
with flickers of her tongue
from the top of the overrun cone to
her elbows.
Close Encounters
Perhaps it’s best when
you just meet and that’s it.
Just, “Hi, I’m Joe” and move on.
But it’s those times when
the hairs stand up on your arms
and the heat takes
the express elevator
from the basement to your face
that make those first encounters
so blissfully painful.
Then you find your gaze
lingering on her hair, her eyes,
her legs and some items in between,
and there’s little stagecraft
you can use to cover up your
instantly besotted state.
Next thing you know,
she’s touching your arm
and you’re lost in imaginary
together times ahead.
That’s when she says,
“It’s been nice meeting you,
…John,”
and the gravity of that word
takes all those up things
back down again.
Jealousy
It’s a memory hidden between the paper
backs and the hard copies in Father’s library,
books we find strange and no-one reads anymore.
She, fair, a blue eyed girl, given
the popular name. Myself, thin skinned,
muddied eyes, common as a pond.
Together
long enough
nearly breathing
the same breath
Till one
starts heading
home alone
Please tell
me how
that’s
fair
She Said Today’s Been Fair to Good
Leaving the Ellington Vet we pass the sagging trailer
once home to a Nubian guard goat, or maybe
it was a Toggenburg, stinking and mean, faster
than a German Shepherd. How we smelled it
long before we saw it, and yet it still had the advantage
with its rectangular pupils, butting horns. As miles unfurl
I distract my son holding the sick cat with his sister’s
dash across that yard ahead of lowered horns,
the wobbly porch railing our only barricade
I tell him about the fairy ring of naked babies
encircling the glowing Round Oak, elfin creatures
wreathed in palls of smoke like premonitions
how I’d schooled his sister to smile and head for the tiny
kitchen with its forever ironing board, to find that one
spot between piled laundry for the casserole we’d brought
like some lost Madonna, the babies’ mother pulled thread
with silver flecks to hook into tiny bells while we made small talk,
kept an eye out for her brutish husband who disdained charity
and its bringers, we, the disdained, chattering alongside
gnawing fear that more than the goat pawed the door
the Madonna saying today’s been fair to good but
we should leave soon as she glances furtively at the clock
the babies gone still as the trailer shakes under a heavy tread
whispering now about next time in the echo of the door’s slam
then we edge past him making nice, giving our excuses
dwarfed by his Paul Bunyan presence, our heavy secrets
until we said the goat was more than we could handle.
STRETCHED THIN
Dad.
This man
standing guard.
Despite efforts
to be fair and firm,
sometimes I fold under
the pressure. Bright hazel eyes
flash their semaphore to signal
the next barrage on this Father’s heart.
Daughters play tug of war for Dad’s favor.
Dad savors every moment with his girls,
they are truly treasures to behold.
For in their tug-of-war they find
I pull them in every time!
Now that they’re all grown up,
the tugs are group hugs.
Me and my girls,
sharing time
and I’m
glad!
HAUNTED HOUSE
It’s cold as the South Pole before
global warming. You turned off the blood-
curdling TV news. Everywhere
record-breaking freeze, flood, wildfire.
The rising seas. Butterflies, foxes,
trees moving north in search of habitat.
The plight of penguins.
What happened to fair weather?
You turned off the news but it’s unfurled,
it curls about the corners of the room.
Sunstroke/black ice. No sense
of where the crisis began, no sense
of it ever ending; as if we could click
the remote and just go about our business;
as if everything on earth were
rational and right. Ask the penguins.