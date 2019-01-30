Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 469

For today’s prompt, write an encounter poem. The encounter could be a scheduled appointment. Or an unexpected meeting. The encounter itself could be a happy event. Or produce sad, anxious, scary, or annoying emotions. Could be person-to-person. Or person-to-animal, animal-to-animal, or even robot-to-alien (because, why not?).

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at an Encounter Poem:

“No Cavities”

With her perfect teeth,

she invited me

to claim the only seat

before she partook

of her metal hook

and scraped at every nook

while questioning me

on how I brush teeth

as I sank in my seat.

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He appreciates dentists, but he never looks forward to encountering them (or their tiny metal hooks). Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

