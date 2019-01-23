Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 468

For today’s prompt, write a note poem. My first thought is that this is a poem written as a short note to someone. Maybe a list of tasks to perform, a note about the state of the house, or a love note. But there are also musical notes. And I can’t help but note that there are probably other ways to make notations in poetic form. So have at it.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Note Poem:

“Good morning”

The chickens are fed

and the children off

to school or a pool

filled with schools of fish,

but you can find me

working in the field

and biding my time

to get home for lunch.

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He often works in the field of his mind. Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

