For today’s prompt, write an expectation poem. The expectation could be realistic or unrealistic. It could be expecting a check or payment, expecting a visitor or acknowledgment, or just expecting a nice word. I expect to see some unexpected takes on this prompts.

Here’s my attempt at an Expectation Poem:

“I Expect the World”

I expect the world,
but I’ll take your word

and create a dream
I can dream each night

hoping my hoping
turns out to be right.

I expect the world,
but I’ll take your hand

and hold the greatest
treasure in the land.

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He tries not to get hung up on expectations. Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

4 thoughts on “Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 467

  2. headintheclouds87

    Crushed by Kindness

    So many of us let our heads
    Become bulging and heavy
    With endless favours and requests
    (Ultimately meaningless and petty)
    This is the price of saying ‘Yes’
    To every whim of another,
    Crushed by your own kindness
    With your sanity trapped under.

    Only the power of ‘No’ can lift
    The selfless from this state;
    Refuse for once and resist
    Before it is too late;
    Or else risk a life pinned
    Under everyone’s wishes,
    Hurting yourself from within
    By never daring to be selfish.

  3. Anthony94

    I Never Expected a Rattlesnake

    to cross my path that day nor did I suspect
    my suddenly heightened interest even

    as it paused mid-gravel to twist its head
    back above its own languid length

    slitted pupils taking in my whitened face
    its sides bulging with a recent meal, rabbit, field mouse

    it’s the unexpected that throws me on this
    well-trodden stretch where I’ve chatted

    with blacksnakes, backed down from
    a curious copperhead and it’s not like

    I haven’t crossed paths with snakes before
    they’re listed in my diaries, the ones hidden

    in the right hand bottom drawer of the kneehole desk
    red leatherette covers stacked seven deep

    before I switched to online journals with layers
    of passwords finally yielding to the truth

    that there was little wisdom in the writing
    it all down having discovered like Dickens

    in Great Expectations that behind the words
    lurks irony and interpretation not unlike

    running into a person whose name appears
    in those pages and seeing only a rattler, in my mind

    hearing clearly the viper’s fair warning while
    my heart wonders if it’s a newly noteworthy tremolo.

  4. Walter J Wojtanik

    NOBODY EXPECTS THE SPANISH INQUISITION

    No one knows what to expect,
    they expect the worst
    and hope for the best.
    There is no hope if you think
    you are entitled to the rest,
    no matter what life has to offer,
    your coffers will be filled
    and you should be thrilled with that.
    Not greed, nor avarice will feed
    your need for your expectations
    to be satisfied. No doubt, you have tried
    but never sway from your position.
    Nobody expects the Spanish Inquisition!

