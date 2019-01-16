Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 467

For today’s prompt, write an expectation poem. The expectation could be realistic or unrealistic. It could be expecting a check or payment, expecting a visitor or acknowledgment, or just expecting a nice word. I expect to see some unexpected takes on this prompts.
*****
Build an Audience for Your Poetry!
Learn how to find more readers for your poetry with the Build an Audience for Your Poetry tutorial! In this 60-minute tutorial, poets will learn how to connect with more readers online, in person, and via publication.
Poets will learn the basic definition of a platform (and why it’s important), tools for cultivating a readership, how to define goals and set priorities, how to find readers without distracting from your writing, and more!
*****
Here’s my attempt at an Expectation Poem:
“I Expect the World”
I expect the world,
but I’ll take your word
and create a dream
I can dream each night
hoping my hoping
turns out to be right.
I expect the world,
but I’ll take your hand
and hold the greatest
treasure in the land.
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He tries not to get hung up on expectations. Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
i expected
a package
out front with
the old words
i ordered
from a new
invention.
it seems they
couldn’t make it
all that way.
Crushed by Kindness
So many of us let our heads
Become bulging and heavy
With endless favours and requests
(Ultimately meaningless and petty)
This is the price of saying ‘Yes’
To every whim of another,
Crushed by your own kindness
With your sanity trapped under.
Only the power of ‘No’ can lift
The selfless from this state;
Refuse for once and resist
Before it is too late;
Or else risk a life pinned
Under everyone’s wishes,
Hurting yourself from within
By never daring to be selfish.
I Never Expected a Rattlesnake
to cross my path that day nor did I suspect
my suddenly heightened interest even
as it paused mid-gravel to twist its head
back above its own languid length
slitted pupils taking in my whitened face
its sides bulging with a recent meal, rabbit, field mouse
it’s the unexpected that throws me on this
well-trodden stretch where I’ve chatted
with blacksnakes, backed down from
a curious copperhead and it’s not like
I haven’t crossed paths with snakes before
they’re listed in my diaries, the ones hidden
in the right hand bottom drawer of the kneehole desk
red leatherette covers stacked seven deep
before I switched to online journals with layers
of passwords finally yielding to the truth
that there was little wisdom in the writing
it all down having discovered like Dickens
in Great Expectations that behind the words
lurks irony and interpretation not unlike
running into a person whose name appears
in those pages and seeing only a rattler, in my mind
hearing clearly the viper’s fair warning while
my heart wonders if it’s a newly noteworthy tremolo.
NOBODY EXPECTS THE SPANISH INQUISITION
No one knows what to expect,
they expect the worst
and hope for the best.
There is no hope if you think
you are entitled to the rest,
no matter what life has to offer,
your coffers will be filled
and you should be thrilled with that.
Not greed, nor avarice will feed
your need for your expectations
to be satisfied. No doubt, you have tried
but never sway from your position.
Nobody expects the Spanish Inquisition!