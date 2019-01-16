Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 467

For today’s prompt, write an expectation poem. The expectation could be realistic or unrealistic. It could be expecting a check or payment, expecting a visitor or acknowledgment, or just expecting a nice word. I expect to see some unexpected takes on this prompts.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at an Expectation Poem:

“I Expect the World”

I expect the world,

but I’ll take your word

and create a dream

I can dream each night

hoping my hoping

turns out to be right.

I expect the world,

but I’ll take your hand

and hold the greatest

treasure in the land.

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He tries not to get hung up on expectations. Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

