Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 466

For today’s prompt, take the phrase “(adjective) (noun),” replace the adjective and noun with those of your choosing, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles include: “Jagged Cut,” “Broken Curse,” and/or “Simple Rhyme.”
*****
Build an Audience for Your Poetry!
Learn how to find more readers for your poetry with the Build an Audience for Your Poetry tutorial! In this 60-minute tutorial, poets will learn how to connect with more readers online, in person, and via publication.
Poets will learn the basic definition of a platform (and why it’s important), tools for cultivating a readership, how to define goals and set priorities, how to find readers without distracting from your writing, and more!
*****
Here’s my attempt at an Adjective Noun Poem:
“Office Coffee”
Wouldn’t you know, it is just my luck:
I’m stuck drinking office coffee
instead of Dunkin or Starbucks.
Wouldn’t you know, it is just my luck:
running behind, in traffic stuck
when I really need my caffeine.
So wouldn’t you know, it’s just my luck:
I’m stuck drinking office coffee.
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). His wife came up with the title of his poem today. Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
Blessed Snow
Away in Arizona for a week
Where climate’s warm and winter coats, unworn
Of zero weather folks from back home speak
Of going home or staying I was torn
In Phoenix there’s a lot of things to do
Activities producing anecdotes
Plays, concerts, parks, lush gardens, clubs and zoo
And all of this is done without our coats!
The southern snow bird lifestyle greatly tempts
Since I have given up the sleds and skis
Commitments to my job and friends pre-empts?
Will I give up the fun for such as these?
My life right now’s up north, so back I go
Despite the cold and all of this blessed snow
Forbidden Fruit of the Vine
I don’t drink in January.
It’s a tradition I’ve kept
for at least thirty years.
And I find it hardly a hardship
especially when I wake
most mornings this month
rested after a good night’s sleep.
But still, I see those
forbidden bottles of my favorite
zinfandels: Seghesio, Opolo, Fiddletown
up on the wine rack
waiting for me to
pop one open on February first.
Today marks day nine.
I have a few more long days to go.
Weather is not Climate
It’s a wet day, today
is the day I get away
from all the political decay
and garbage words thrown
a future nobody will own
where boys and girls, grown
resistant to progress
will crash in regress
and it will be such a mess
that even if they care
there will be nobody left to spare
an empty bed or unused chair
to offer rest to the nation
as they eat their last ration
PowerUnit, I actually logged in today as a reprieve from politics You have that right!!!!! 🙂