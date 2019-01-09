Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 466

By: |

For today’s prompt, take the phrase “(adjective) (noun),” replace the adjective and noun with those of your choosing, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles include: “Jagged Cut,” “Broken Curse,” and/or “Simple Rhyme.”

*****

Build an Audience for Your Poetry tutorialBuild an Audience for Your Poetry!

Learn how to find more readers for your poetry with the Build an Audience for Your Poetry tutorial! In this 60-minute tutorial, poets will learn how to connect with more readers online, in person, and via publication.

Poets will learn the basic definition of a platform (and why it’s important), tools for cultivating a readership, how to define goals and set priorities, how to find readers without distracting from your writing, and more!

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at an Adjective Noun Poem:

“Office Coffee”

Wouldn’t you know, it is just my luck:
I’m stuck drinking office coffee
instead of Dunkin or Starbucks.
Wouldn’t you know, it is just my luck:
running behind, in traffic stuck
when I really need my caffeine.
So wouldn’t you know, it’s just my luck:
I’m stuck drinking office coffee.

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). His wife came up with the title of his poem today. Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

You might also like:

4 thoughts on “Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 466

  1. connielpeters

    Blessed Snow

    Away in Arizona for a week
    Where climate’s warm and winter coats, unworn
    Of zero weather folks from back home speak
    Of going home or staying I was torn

    In Phoenix there’s a lot of things to do
    Activities producing anecdotes
    Plays, concerts, parks, lush gardens, clubs and zoo
    And all of this is done without our coats!

    The southern snow bird lifestyle greatly tempts
    Since I have given up the sleds and skis
    Commitments to my job and friends pre-empts?
    Will I give up the fun for such as these?

    My life right now’s up north, so back I go
    Despite the cold and all of this blessed snow

  2. madeline40

    Forbidden Fruit of the Vine

    I don’t drink in January.
    It’s a tradition I’ve kept
    for at least thirty years.
    And I find it hardly a hardship
    especially when I wake
    most mornings this month
    rested after a good night’s sleep.
    But still, I see those
    forbidden bottles of my favorite
    zinfandels: Seghesio, Opolo, Fiddletown
    up on the wine rack
    waiting for me to
    pop one open on February first.
    Today marks day nine.
    I have a few more long days to go.

  3. PowerUnit

    Weather is not Climate

    It’s a wet day, today
    is the day I get away
    from all the political decay
    and garbage words thrown
    a future nobody will own
    where boys and girls, grown
    resistant to progress
    will crash in regress
    and it will be such a mess
    that even if they care
    there will be nobody left to spare
    an empty bed or unused chair
    to offer rest to the nation
    as they eat their last ration

COMMENT

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.