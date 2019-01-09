Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 466

For today’s prompt, take the phrase “(adjective) (noun),” replace the adjective and noun with those of your choosing, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles include: “Jagged Cut,” “Broken Curse,” and/or “Simple Rhyme.”

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at an Adjective Noun Poem:

“Office Coffee”

Wouldn’t you know, it is just my luck:

I’m stuck drinking office coffee

instead of Dunkin or Starbucks.

Wouldn’t you know, it is just my luck:

running behind, in traffic stuck

when I really need my caffeine.

So wouldn’t you know, it’s just my luck:

I’m stuck drinking office coffee.

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). His wife came up with the title of his poem today. Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

