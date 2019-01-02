Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 465

Happy New Year! I hope everyone had a fun end of the year. Now, let’s get poeming.
For today’s prompt, write an exploration poem. There are so many places to explore, aren’t there? Explore the house, neighborhood, or city. Peruse the passions of the heart. Mine the mind to see what you’ll find. Explore new activities, music, or outer space. Or explore new forms of poetry.
*****
*****
Here’s my attempt at an Exploration Poem:
“Exploratory Reading”
My favorite place to explore
in a quiet cranny or nook
is not so easy to ignore
for it’s the pages of a book.
In a book, the world seems to stop
and let me drive around inside.
And the best books, I never drop,
because they take me on a ride.
If you’re hungry for adventure,
you should probably take a look.
After reading a few chapters,
you may discover you are hooked.
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He loves books. Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
Amen! The creative mind strives to conquer its constraints.
A SONNET ON THE UNIVERSE OF FORMS
I think that writing verse in varied forms
can loose the poet from the kind of bind
that comes from holding poems to the norms
imposed by rules that might confine the mind.
This may seem paradoxical, but rules
invite new ways of thinking on these facts:
that strictures only limit knaves and fools
but artists use them for creative acts
and play with meter, line, and syllable
to fashion words that bid to stand alone,
the same way sculptors carve to free in full
the forms that lie already in the stone.
Poetic forms invite me to explore
the possibilities words hold in store.