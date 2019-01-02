Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 465

Happy New Year! I hope everyone had a fun end of the year. Now, let’s get poeming.

For today’s prompt, write an exploration poem. There are so many places to explore, aren’t there? Explore the house, neighborhood, or city. Peruse the passions of the heart. Mine the mind to see what you’ll find. Explore new activities, music, or outer space. Or explore new forms of poetry.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at an Exploration Poem:

“Exploratory Reading”

My favorite place to explore

in a quiet cranny or nook

is not so easy to ignore

for it’s the pages of a book.

In a book, the world seems to stop

and let me drive around inside.

And the best books, I never drop,

because they take me on a ride.

If you’re hungry for adventure,

you should probably take a look.

After reading a few chapters,

you may discover you are hooked.

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He loves books. Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

