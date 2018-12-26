Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 464

I hope everyone is having a safe and happy holiday season. Believe it or not, this is the final Wednesday prompt of 2018. The next one will be on the other side of the ball drop.

For today’s prompt, write a survey poem. Answering survey questions may sound like a boring poem, but I’m sure someone can come up with a fun version of that poem. But there’s more a poet can do. Since we’re at the end of the year, a poet could survey the previous year. Or survey options for a career change, parenting solutions, or other personal decisions. It is a verb and a noun, but check out the Merriam-Webster definition if you need more ideas.

Here’s my attempt at a Survey Poem:

“Around the Holidays”

Eat the chocolate or caramel?
Perhaps a cookie on this carousel
of tasty treats spread wide and far:
Summer sausage or caviar?

These cakes and pies go to my head
for I’m a sucker for sweetened bread.
So the answer to this tender sprawl
is, of course, I’ll take it all.

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He tends to eat too much around the holidays. Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

2 thoughts on “Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 464

  2. Anthony94

    Surveying the Day After

    Still now, the house, its rooms
    emptiness filling spaces around
    coffee table sofa chairs all
    now in order

    towels and festive tablecloth whirl inside
    the clothes dryer, long dining table
    with its neutral runner reflecting
    only the chandelier

    crinkled wrapping paper ash
    sifted by a rising wind
    an early morning rain obliterating
    so much more than footprints

    to survey this room is to have
    to reimagine yesterday’s sharing
    the handing back and forth of
    love

    disguised as lumpy parcels revealing
    bathrobes, shoes, sweaters, soap
    shirts, rolling pin, aprons, the odd book
    love

    lost or simply redistributed?

    I sight through the scope
    toggle between rod and level
    trying to get a lay of the land
    so ephemeral

    this giving an act of faith
    an opening hand and heart
    to let it slip through fingers
    to settle where it will

    fertile soil, rocky outcropping
    magnified by the scope as
    the tripod rocks in the wind
    vision blurs

    surveying on this day after
    Christmas is to squint a bit more
    as I sight how to keep it all
    on the level.

