Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 464

I hope everyone is having a safe and happy holiday season. Believe it or not, this is the final Wednesday prompt of 2018. The next one will be on the other side of the ball drop.

For today’s prompt, write a survey poem. Answering survey questions may sound like a boring poem, but I’m sure someone can come up with a fun version of that poem. But there’s more a poet can do. Since we’re at the end of the year, a poet could survey the previous year. Or survey options for a career change, parenting solutions, or other personal decisions. It is a verb and a noun, but check out the Merriam-Webster definition if you need more ideas.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Survey Poem:

“Around the Holidays”

Eat the chocolate or caramel?

Perhaps a cookie on this carousel

of tasty treats spread wide and far:

Summer sausage or caviar?

These cakes and pies go to my head

for I’m a sucker for sweetened bread.

So the answer to this tender sprawl

is, of course, I’ll take it all.

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He tends to eat too much around the holidays. Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

