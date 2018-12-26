Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 464

I hope everyone is having a safe and happy holiday season. Believe it or not, this is the final Wednesday prompt of 2018. The next one will be on the other side of the ball drop.
For today’s prompt, write a survey poem. Answering survey questions may sound like a boring poem, but I’m sure someone can come up with a fun version of that poem. But there’s more a poet can do. Since we’re at the end of the year, a poet could survey the previous year. Or survey options for a career change, parenting solutions, or other personal decisions. It is a verb and a noun, but check out the Merriam-Webster definition if you need more ideas.
*****
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Survey Poem:
“Around the Holidays”
Eat the chocolate or caramel?
Perhaps a cookie on this carousel
of tasty treats spread wide and far:
Summer sausage or caviar?
These cakes and pies go to my head
for I’m a sucker for sweetened bread.
So the answer to this tender sprawl
is, of course, I’ll take it all.
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He tends to eat too much around the holidays. Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
SURVEYING THE CEMETERY
In this
hundred acres
one may enumerate
monuments to the folks working
under.
Surveying the Day After
Still now, the house, its rooms
emptiness filling spaces around
coffee table sofa chairs all
now in order
towels and festive tablecloth whirl inside
the clothes dryer, long dining table
with its neutral runner reflecting
only the chandelier
crinkled wrapping paper ash
sifted by a rising wind
an early morning rain obliterating
so much more than footprints
to survey this room is to have
to reimagine yesterday’s sharing
the handing back and forth of
love
disguised as lumpy parcels revealing
bathrobes, shoes, sweaters, soap
shirts, rolling pin, aprons, the odd book
love
lost or simply redistributed?
I sight through the scope
toggle between rod and level
trying to get a lay of the land
so ephemeral
this giving an act of faith
an opening hand and heart
to let it slip through fingers
to settle where it will
fertile soil, rocky outcropping
magnified by the scope as
the tripod rocks in the wind
vision blurs
surveying on this day after
Christmas is to squint a bit more
as I sight how to keep it all
on the level.