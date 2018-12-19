Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 463

For today’s prompt, write a ten poem. The poem could have ten lines, ten syllables, and/or have ten syllables per line. Maybe it’s about the number ten. Or name ten things that you love, hate, or collect. There are probably more than ten ways to come at this prompt. Maybe you’ll find ten poems in the process.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Ten Poem:

“ten”

When you were born, it was ten

fingers and toes to know you

were healthy, to know you were

alive. Then, ten days, ten weeks,

and ten months. Eventually,

you could count to ten and when

multiples of ten were fun

I knew you’d inherited

my mathematical heart:

So ten, here we are again.

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). His silly, artistic, and mathematical genius Will turns 10 today. Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

