Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 462

For today’s prompt, write a set poem. Collectors often try to complete the set, though some break up the set. Some people set the record straight. Some things need to set (like glue or paint). I hope you’re ready to set the world on fire with your poems. Ready, set, go.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Set Poem:

“the sun will set”

the sun will set in june

with or without a moon

& children stay awake

afraid of what night takes

the leaves will all fall soon

regardless of the moon

& children fall asleep

with secrets that they keep

i settle in my swoon

with this cold winter moon

& children seek & hide

their fears far from the light

& there’s the silent loon

as constant as the moon

& children start to sing

of love & lighter things

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He loves the seasons, the moon, and children.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

