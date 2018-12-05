Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 461

Wow! It feels like it’s been forever since I’ve written a poem, but I guess it’s just been five days. So let’s do this!

For today’s prompt, write a picking up poem. There are so many possible things to pick up, aren’t there? Picking up where we left off; picking up the pieces; and picking up this mess. Some people use pick up lines at bars, while others pick up the slack. Let’s pick up where we left off with these Wednesday Poetry Prompts.

*****

Build an Audience for Your Poetry!

Learn how to find more readers for your poetry with the Build an Audience for Your Poetry tutorial! In this 60-minute tutorial, poets will learn how to connect with more readers online, in person, and via publication.

Poets will learn the basic definition of a platform (and why it’s important), tools for cultivating a readership, how to define goals and set priorities, how to find readers without distracting from your writing, and more!

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Picking Up Poem:

“if i fall”

if i fall

please pick me up

or scoot me

in a corner

ask me how

i liked my trip

& that you’ll

see me next fall

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He is prone to falling at times.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

You might also like: