WD Poetic Form Challenge: Rondine Winner

Here are the results of the Writer’s Digest Poetic Form Challenge for the rondine along with a Top 10 list. Look for a new challenge later this week.

Read all of them here.

Here is the winning rondine:

The Memory Store, by Taylor Graham

It’s all swept clean, Main Street seven o’clock.
Nothing’s open yet, as rain turns to snow.
I’m walking yesterday-town, Antiques Row.
A pewter tray, a stoneware pickling crock.
That grandfather rocker long ceased its rock.
A feather boa from decades ago.
It’s all swept clean,

sidewalk’s ready for morning, key in lock.
There’s a sewing basket–no thread to sew.
Old portrait–how the eye has lost its glow.
Surprised by time, age, or memory block,
it’s all swept clean.

Congratulations, Taylor! I love it when a poem’s content seems to mirror the poetic form’s constraints. Such is the case with “The Memory Store.”

Here’s my Top 10 list:

  1. The Memory Store, by Taylor Graham
  2. Sweet Pineapple, by Lelawattee Manoo-Rahming
  3. October Mourning, by Sari Grandstaff
  4. Puss at My Boots, by William Preston
  5. Cause/Effect, by barbara_y
  6. Simple Magic, by Jane Shlensky
  7. Every Single Time, by Tracy Davidson
  8. Triolet?, by Moira Nicholson
  9. It’s Not Too Late, by Nurit Israeli
  10. A Rondine for a Rondine, by Alice Stainer

Congratulations to everyone in the Top 10! And to everyone who wrote a rondine!

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community, which means he maintains this blog, edits a couple Market Books (Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market), writes a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine, leads online education, speaks around the country on publishing and poetry, and a lot of other fun writing-related stuff.

He loves learning new (to him) poetic forms and trying out new poetic challenges. He is also the author of Solving the World’s Problems.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

