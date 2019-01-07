WD Poetic Form Challenge: Rondine Winner

Here are the results of the Writer’s Digest Poetic Form Challenge for the rondine along with a Top 10 list. Look for a new challenge later this week.
Here is the winning rondine:
The Memory Store, by Taylor Graham
It’s all swept clean, Main Street seven o’clock.
Nothing’s open yet, as rain turns to snow.
I’m walking yesterday-town, Antiques Row.
A pewter tray, a stoneware pickling crock.
That grandfather rocker long ceased its rock.
A feather boa from decades ago.
It’s all swept clean,
sidewalk’s ready for morning, key in lock.
There’s a sewing basket–no thread to sew.
Old portrait–how the eye has lost its glow.
Surprised by time, age, or memory block,
it’s all swept clean.
*****
*****
Congratulations, Taylor! I love it when a poem’s content seems to mirror the poetic form’s constraints. Such is the case with “The Memory Store.”
Here’s my Top 10 list:
- The Memory Store, by Taylor Graham
- Sweet Pineapple, by Lelawattee Manoo-Rahming
- October Mourning, by Sari Grandstaff
- Puss at My Boots, by William Preston
- Cause/Effect, by barbara_y
- Simple Magic, by Jane Shlensky
- Every Single Time, by Tracy Davidson
- Triolet?, by Moira Nicholson
- It’s Not Too Late, by Nurit Israeli
- A Rondine for a Rondine, by Alice Stainer
Congratulations to everyone in the Top 10! And to everyone who wrote a rondine!
*****
