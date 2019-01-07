WD Poetic Form Challenge: Rondine Winner

Here are the results of the Writer’s Digest Poetic Form Challenge for the rondine along with a Top 10 list. Look for a new challenge later this week.

Read all of them here.

Here is the winning rondine:

The Memory Store, by Taylor Graham

It’s all swept clean, Main Street seven o’clock.

Nothing’s open yet, as rain turns to snow.

I’m walking yesterday-town, Antiques Row.

A pewter tray, a stoneware pickling crock.

That grandfather rocker long ceased its rock.

A feather boa from decades ago.

It’s all swept clean,

sidewalk’s ready for morning, key in lock.

There’s a sewing basket–no thread to sew.

Old portrait–how the eye has lost its glow.

Surprised by time, age, or memory block,

it’s all swept clean.

*****

Congratulations, Taylor! I love it when a poem’s content seems to mirror the poetic form’s constraints. Such is the case with “The Memory Store.”

Here’s my Top 10 list:

The Memory Store, by Taylor Graham Sweet Pineapple, by Lelawattee Manoo-Rahming October Mourning, by Sari Grandstaff Puss at My Boots, by William Preston Cause/Effect, by barbara_y Simple Magic, by Jane Shlensky Every Single Time, by Tracy Davidson Triolet?, by Moira Nicholson It’s Not Too Late, by Nurit Israeli A Rondine for a Rondine, by Alice Stainer

Congratulations to everyone in the Top 10! And to everyone who wrote a rondine!

*****

