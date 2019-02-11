WD Poetic Form Challenge: Catena Rondo

I hope to have the results of the hir a thoddaid challenge in the next week or so, but in the meantime, let’s write the catena rondo!
Find the rules for writing catena rondos here. It’s a fun form filled with rhymes and refrains.
So start writing them and sharing here on the blog (this specific post) for a chance to be published in Writer’s Digest magazine–as part of the Poetic Asides column. (Note: You have to log in to the site to post comments/poems; creating an account is free.)
Here’s how the challenge works:
- Challenge is free. No entry fee.
- The winner (and sometimes a runner-up or two) will be featured in a future edition of Writer’s Digest magazine as part of the Poetic Asides column.
- Deadline 11:59 p.m. (Atlanta, GA time) on March 15, 2019.
- Poets can enter as many catena rondos as they wish. The more “work” you make for me the better, but remember: I’m judging on quality, not quantity.
- All poems should be previously unpublished. If you have a specific question about your specific situation, just send me an e-mail at robert.brewer@fwmedia.com. Or just write a new catena rondo. They’re fun to write; I promise.
- I will only consider catena rondos shared in the comments below. It gets too confusing for me to check other posts, go to other blogs, etc.
- Speaking of posting, if this is your first time, your comment may not appear immediately. However, it should appear within a day (or 3–if shared on the weekend). So just hang tight, and it should appear eventually. If not, send me an e-mail at the address above.
- Please include your name as you would like it to appear in print. If you don’t, I’ll be forced to use your user/screen name, which might be something like HaikuPrincess007 or MrLineBreaker. WD has a healthy circulation, so make it easy for me to get your byline correct.
- Finally–and most importantly–be sure to have fun!
*****
*****
LIVINGSTON, by Walter J Wojtanik
In the auburn sky, a lone gull flies
seeking perfection and heights yet attained
no matter how hard he tried and strained.
In the auburn sky a lone gull flies
seeking perfection and heights yet attained,
he was shunned by his feathered peers,
and it became one of his greatest fears –
seeking perfection, heights yet attained.
He was shunned by his feathered peers,
so, he flew off to find the Great Gull above
and the lesson he learned was to work on love.
He was shunned by his feathered peers
so, he flew to find the Great Gull above.
He kept working on love with the hope to uncover
the secret that he wished to discover.
So, he flew in search of the Great Gull above.
He kept working on love with the hope to uncover
the purest love. Deserved respect. Forgiveness.
A life well lived, never settling for less.
He kept working on love with the hope to uncover.
In the auburn sky, a lone gull flies.
Seeking perfection and heights yet attained
no matter how hard he tried and strained.
In the auburn sky, a lone gull flies.
Boomerang
by Steven R. Robertson
A word spoken, or two, or three:
A boomerang flying into the blue.
Once thrown, quickly fading from view,
A word spoken, or two or three.
A boomerang flying into the blue
May disappear, you think for ever.
Once dispatched, for worse or better—
A boomerang flying into the blue.
May disappear, you think for ever,
This bent-wood word you’ve spoken;
Will lives and loves be mended or broken?
May disappear, you think for ever?
This bent-wood word you’ve spoken,
A word spoken, or two or three:
When it returns, will it bind or free,
This bent-wood word you’ve spoken?
A word spoken, or two, or three:
A boomerang flying into the blue.
Once thrown, quickly fading from view,
A word spoken, or two or three.
Life goes on, just not the same.
Gone are the days of Friends and Cheers.
Programs change throughout the years.
Life goes on, just not the same.
Gone are the days of friends and cheers,
Oh, God…terms of endearment die hard,
Losing loved ones keep us scarred,
Gone are the days of friends and cheers.
Oh, God! Terms of Endearment, Die Hard,
Back to the Future! Where have they gone?
We reminisce when we switch on,
Oh, God! Terms of Endearment, Die Hard.
Back to the future, where have they gone?
Life goes on, just not the same.
Men of distinction we can’t reclaim.
Back to the future, where have they gone?
Life goes on, just not the same.
Gone are the days. Of friends and cheers.
Programs change throughout the years.
Life goes on, just not the same.
Ross Kryger
On a pond in Central Park
a charming duck from far away
brings joy to bitter winter days
on a pond in Central Park.
A charming duck from far away
with purple breast and orange wings
as noble as an ancient king
a charming duck from far away.
With purple breast and orange wings
the Mandarin glides regally
as tourists gather patiently
with purple breast and orange wings.
The Mandarin glides regally
among a flock of mallard ducks
feeding in the slushy muck.
the Mandarin glides regally.
Among a flock of mallard ducks
on a pond in Central Park
a bedazzled bird, a wildlife spark,
among a flock of mallard ducks.
On a pond in Central Park
a charming duck from far away
brings joy to bitter winter days
on a pond in Central Park.
Like a Dandelion Pushing Through Concrete
In the midst of danger and pain,
in the midst of cruelty and fear,
strangely when you come near
it seems there is no bar, no lock, no chain.
In the midst cruelty and fear
our eyes meet and our every word,
we know, is finally heard.
You grow daily more dear.
Our eyes meet and our every word
becomes poetry, becomes heart-song.
We are home to each other, we belong
in each other’s eyes and voices. It is good.
Becomes poetry, becomes heart-song –
in the midst of danger and pain –
this secret discourse, this tricky terrain:
all is well even where everything is wrong.
In the midst of danger and pain,
in the midst of cruelty and fear,
strangely when you come near
it seems there is no bar, no lock, no chain.
The Vigil
The spirit and the body mass.
I can’t find a seat.
I stand on my feet.
The spirit and the body mass.
I can’t find a seat.
People everywhere.
The burden of care.
I can’t find a seat.
People everywhere.
Dipping into the water.
Spirit, Son, and Father.
People everywhere.
Dipping into the water.
So cold it numbs
Fingers and thumbs.
Dipping into the water.
So cold it numbs.
We came for light
The starless night
So cold it numbs.
We came for light.
The spirit and the body mass
While steadily the hours pass.
We came for light.
The spirit and the body mass.
I can’t find a seat.
I stand on my feet.
The spirit and the body mass.
Bumps and Boulders
Snow bumps and boulders do abound
since last night, a plow pushed and shoved
all my shoveling, with hands a-gloved.
Snow bumps and boulders do abound
since last night, a plow pushed and shoved
mounds of dirty white stuff. My drive
now’s waiting for thaw to arrive.
Since last night, a plow pushed and shoved.
Mounds of dirty white stuff: my drive
is piled so high. I can’t get out.
The only way is one iced route.
Mounds of dirty white stuff: my drive
It’s piled so high. I can’t get out.
Snow bumps and boulders do abound.
My car is buried underground.
It’s piled so high. I can’t get out.
Snow bumps and boulders do abound
since last night, a plow pushed and shoved
all my shoveling, with hands a-gloved.
Snow bumps and boulders do abound
###
ANTIETAM
Here they fought
in the fields by a stream
with savagery beyond the blackest dream.
Here, they fought
in the fields by a stream,
killing each other,
sometimes a friend, sometimes a brother,
in the fields by a stream.
Killing each other
that a nation might live;
how strange to think that men will give all they can give,
killing each other.
That a nation might live,
here they fought
for what was and for what ought,
that a nation might live.
Here they fought
in the fields by a stream;
with savagery beyond the blackest dream.
here they fought.
—William Preston
Pasta
“Oh my God, I love pasta.” ~Lana Condor
O lasagna, fettuccine, ditalini, oh!
Penne vodka, pappardelle with mushrooms, and a side
of bow ties with some bolognaise. I will not be denied!
O lasagna, fettuccine, ditalini, oh!
Penne vodka, pappardelle with mushrooms, and a side:
lots and lots of noodles topped with béchamel – delish!
I love me some pasta – it’s my very favorite dish!
Penne vodka, pappardelle with mushrooms, and a side:
lots and lots of noodles topped with béchamel – delish!
Cavatappi parmesan and gnocchi in Mom’s sauce
made of plum tomatoes, garlic, olive oil. Toss!
Lots and lots of noodles topped with béchamel – delish!
Cavatappi parmesan and gnocchi in Mom’s sauce
O lasagna, fettuccine, ditalini, oh!
Agnolotti stuffed with cheese, and rich Vesuvio.
Cavatappi parmesan and gnocchi in Mom’s sauce
O lasagna, fettuccine, ditalini, oh!
Penne vodka, pappardelle with mushrooms, and a side
of bow ties with some bolognaise. I will not be denied!
O lasagna, fettuccine, ditalini, oh!
###
Cities I’ve Never Been to/People I’ve Never Met
“I’m in love with cities I’ve never been to and people I’ve never met.” ~John Green, Paper Towns
There’s a lot of world I have yet to explore.
This only makes me yearn for that which I haven’t seen.
I know in my heart someday I will broach that ravine.
There’s a lot of world I have yet to explore.
This only makes me yearn for that which I haven’t seen.
Foods and wines to be tasted, to be relished.
Stories of strangers, unvarnished, unembellished.
This only makes me yearn for that which I haven’t seen.
Foods and wines to be tasted, to be relished.
My imagination eagerly awaits my body to appear.
I long for new chances to expand the friend-frontier.
Foods and wines to be tasted, to be relished.
My imagination eagerly awaits my body to appear.
There’s a lot of world I have yet to explore.
The first step is only to open a door.
My imagination eagerly awaits my body to appear.
There’s a lot of world I have yet to explore.
This only makes me yearn for that which I haven’t seen.
I know in my heart someday I will broach that ravine.
There’s a lot of world I have yet to explore.
###
SNOW ON SPRING STREET
We’re at the black-ice edge unraveling
a four lane highway to slick-slip hills of town,
a fairytale of snowflakes drifting down.
We’re at the black-ice edge unraveling
a four lane highway to slick-slip hills of town
by secret alleys’ mysteries under snow.
Streets reflect blind dazzle. Icicles glow
a four lane highway to slick-slip hills of town
by secret alleys, mysteries under snow.
A car fishtails and ends up in the ditch,
its traction zeroed by a flick of witch,
by secret alleys, mysteries under snow.
A car fishtails and ends up in the ditch.
We’re at the black-ice edge unraveling
our plans set yesterday for traveling.
A car fishtails and ends up in the ditch.
We’re at the black-ice edge unraveling
a four lane highway to slick-slip hills of town,
a fairytale of snowflakes drifting down.
We’re at the black-ice edge unraveling.
Shout it from the mountaintops
Don’t be afraid
God will save you, no charade
Shout it from the mountaintops
Don’t be afraid
God is coming with power
Our redemption is certain—there’s no need to cower
Don’t be afraid
God is coming with power
He has decreed a purpose for you
And he will make it happen, it’s true
God is coming with power
God has decreed a purpose for you
He is gathering your children
He has called you by names hidden
God has decreed a purpose for you
He is gathering your children
Shout it from the mountaintops
His blessings never stops
He is gathering your children
Shout it from the mountaintops
Don’t be afraid
Your God is coming to save you, no charade
Shout it from the mountaintops
Light Upon the Land
by Sari Grandstaff
Each season has its own rewards
The snow falls light upon the land
Winter substitute for beachy sand
Each season has its own rewards
The snow falls light upon the land
White blanket for spring flowers yet to bloom
Shoveling and plowing making room
The snow falls light upon the land
White blanket for spring flowers yet to bloom
Giving way to mud then fertile green
Revealing life as yet unseen
White blanket for spring flowers yet to bloom
Giving way to mud then fertile green
We soon forget our winter woes
Replaced with swim suits and garden hoes
Giving way to mud then fertile green
Each season has its own rewards
The snow falls light upon the land
Winter substitute for beachy sand
Each season has its own rewards
UNDER THE BIG SPRUCE
The summer birds greet winter’s snow
beneath a sprawling evergreen;
with scarcely time to fluff or preen,
the summer birds greet winter’s snow.
Beneath a sprawling evergreen
they scratch the ground for vagrant seeds,
for still they have no end of needs
beneath a sprawling evergreen.
They scratch the ground for vagrant seeds;
now and then they turn up a bug
and, here and there, a frozen slug.
They scratch the ground for vagrant seeds;
now and then they turn up a bug
encased in space, too chilled to fly;
with stuttered claws and darting eye,
now and then they turn up a bug.
Encased in space, too chilled to fly,
the summer birds greet winter’s snow;
they keep their cheer and grace, although
encased in space, too chilled to fly.
The summer birds greet winter’s snow
beneath a sprawling evergreen;
with scarcely time to fluff or preen,
the summer birds greet winter’s snow.
— William Preston
Encounter with Hope
Connie L. Peters
He waits in wheelchair for his therapist.
She enters the room with warm smiles and grit.
Not trying? Griping? She won’t stand for it.
He waits in wheelchair for his therapist.
She enters the room with warm smiles and grit.
She insists that he give each task a try.
She coaches and watches with a keen eye.
She enters the room with warm smiles and grit.
She insists that he give each task a try.
She offers hope that he may walk again.
Though now he looks like some elderly men.
She insists that he gives each task a try.
She offers hope that he may walk again.
He feels strengthened, but tired after they’re done.
He was skeptical, but it turned out fun.
She offers hope that he may walk again.
He waits in wheelchair for his therapist.
She enters the room with warm smiles and grit.
Not trying? Griping? She won’t stand for it.
He waits in wheelchair for his therapist.