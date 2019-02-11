WD Poetic Form Challenge: Catena Rondo

I hope to have the results of the hir a thoddaid challenge in the next week or so, but in the meantime, let’s write the catena rondo!

Find the rules for writing catena rondos here. It’s a fun form filled with rhymes and refrains.

So start writing them and sharing here on the blog (this specific post) for a chance to be published in Writer’s Digest magazine–as part of the Poetic Asides column. (Note: You have to log in to the site to post comments/poems; creating an account is free.)

Here’s how the challenge works:

Challenge is free. No entry fee.

The winner (and sometimes a runner-up or two) will be featured in a future edition of Writer’s Digest magazine as part of the Poetic Asides column.

Deadline 11:59 p.m. (Atlanta, GA time) on March 15, 2019.

Poets can enter as many catena rondos as they wish. The more “work” you make for me the better, but remember: I’m judging on quality, not quantity.

All poems should be previously unpublished. If you have a specific question about your specific situation, just send me an e-mail at robert.brewer@fwmedia.com. Or just write a new catena rondo. They’re fun to write; I promise.

I will only consider catena rondos shared in the comments below. It gets too confusing for me to check other posts, go to other blogs, etc.

Speaking of posting, if this is your first time, your comment may not appear immediately. However, it should appear within a day (or 3–if shared on the weekend). So just hang tight, and it should appear eventually. If not, send me an e-mail at the address above.

Please include your name as you would like it to appear in print. If you don’t, I’ll be forced to use your user/screen name, which might be something like HaikuPrincess007 or MrLineBreaker. WD has a healthy circulation, so make it easy for me to get your byline correct.

Finally–and most importantly–be sure to have fun!

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community, which means he maintains this blog, edits a couple Market Books (Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market), writes a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine, leads online education, speaks around the country on publishing and poetry, and a lot of other fun writing-related stuff. He’s also the author of the poetry collection Solving the World’s Problems.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

