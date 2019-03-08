Treochair: Poetic Forms

Last week, we looked at a Welsh form (awdl gywydd). This week, let’s try out the treochair!
Treochair Poems
The treochair is an Irish form. While there are quite a few mentions online, the only book that appears to mention it is Robin Skelton’s The Shapes of Singing. Here are the basic rules:
- Variable number of tercets (or three-line stanzas)
- Three syllables in the first line, seven in the second, and seven in the third
- The first line rhymes with the third
- Treochairs employ a lot of alliteration
Here’s my attempt at a Treochair:
tell teacher, by Robert Lee Brewer
tell teacher
to traipse in the pale moonlight
with the purposeful preacher
while playing
poker peacefully teaching
and passionately praying
for lovely
interludes in the little
log house silencing the sea
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He never knows where the next form will lead him. Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
AT AN OLD MANSION IN EASTHAM
Kingbirds fly
fleetingly over the lea;
other flycatchers stand by
as the sun
swims slowly toward the west
and the sheen shifts toward dun.
Afternoon
in a cool Cape Cod meadow
captures its own kind of boon
as I wait
and watch by the whalebone gate
for the waning of the light.