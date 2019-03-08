Treochair: Poetic Forms

Last week, we looked at a Welsh form (awdl gywydd). This week, let’s try out the treochair!

Treochair Poems

The treochair is an Irish form. While there are quite a few mentions online, the only book that appears to mention it is Robin Skelton’s The Shapes of Singing. Here are the basic rules:

Variable number of tercets (or three-line stanzas)

Three syllables in the first line, seven in the second, and seven in the third

The first line rhymes with the third

Treochairs employ a lot of alliteration

Here’s my attempt at a Treochair:

tell teacher, by Robert Lee Brewer

tell teacher

to traipse in the pale moonlight

with the purposeful preacher

while playing

poker peacefully teaching

and passionately praying

for lovely

interludes in the little

log house silencing the sea

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He never knows where the next form will lead him. Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

