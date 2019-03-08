Treochair: Poetic Forms

By: |

Last week, we looked at a Welsh form (awdl gywydd). This week, let’s try out the treochair!

Treochair Poems

The treochair is an Irish form. While there are quite a few mentions online, the only book that appears to mention it is Robin Skelton’s The Shapes of Singing. Here are the basic rules:

  • Variable number of tercets (or three-line stanzas)
  • Three syllables in the first line, seven in the second, and seven in the third
  • The first line rhymes with the third
  • Treochairs employ a lot of alliteration

*****

Master Poetic Forms!

Learn how to write sestina, shadorma, haiku, monotetra, golden shovel, and more with The Writer’s Digest Guide to Poetic Forms, by Robert Lee Brewer.

This e-book covers more than 40 poetic forms and shares examples to illustrate how each form works. Discover a new universe of poetic possibilities and apply it to your poetry today!

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Treochair:

tell teacher, by Robert Lee Brewer

tell teacher
to traipse in the pale moonlight
with the purposeful preacher

while playing
poker peacefully teaching
and passionately praying

for lovely
interludes in the little
log house silencing the sea

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He never knows where the next form will lead him. Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

You might also like:

One thought on “Treochair: Poetic Forms

  1. AvatarPressOn

    AT AN OLD MANSION IN EASTHAM

    Kingbirds fly
    fleetingly over the lea;
    other flycatchers stand by

    as the sun
    swims slowly toward the west
    and the sheen shifts toward dun.

    Afternoon
    in a cool Cape Cod meadow
    captures its own kind of boon

    as I wait
    and watch by the whalebone gate
    for the waning of the light.

COMMENT

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.