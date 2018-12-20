Trenta-Sei: Poetic Forms

I’m still in the mood to explore new forms (after looking at skeltonic verse last week), so let’s take a stab at the trenta-sei!

Trenta-Sei Poems

The trenta-sei form was created by the poet John Ciardi. It’s a 36-line poem (the word “trenta-sei” is Italian for 36) that has a rhyme pattern and refrains. In other words, it’s a lot of fun.

Here are the basic guidelines:

Six sestets (or 6-line stanzas).

Each sestet has the following rhyme pattern: ababcc.

Each line in the first stanza makes the first line in its corresponding stanza. So line 1 is the first line of the first stanza; line 2 is the first line of the second stanza; etc. (So a little like the cascade poem.)

Ciardi’s “A Trenta-Sei of the Pleasure We Take in the Early Death of Keats” was first published after Ciardi’s own death. Poet John Stone wrote “A Trenta-Sei for John Ciardi (1916-1986)” as a memorial to the poet. That said, I do not believe topics of life and death necessarily have to be the subject of trenta-sei poems.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Trenta-Sei:

a trenta-sei for the future, by Robert Lee Brewer

while children pine for better days

adults rejoice that they’re alive

as they traverse the modern maze

of ways to live and to survive

and in their hearts they long to see

their children reach for victory

adults rejoice that they’re alive

and seek out ways to keep it so

those who leave someday may arrive

only to find they wish to go

because this life bends left and right

before it fades into the night

as they traverse the modern maze

adults believe they’ve seen it all

but in an endless set of days

an endless set of kings may fall

for every ruler rules alone

and children grow to seek the throne

of ways to live and to survive

the many rush to lift the few

along a lane on which they drive

before they bid the great adieu

as if they could fend off the end

or bow without a knee to bend

and in their hearts they long to see

the lack of giving anything

for no one wants to pay a fee

to hear another singer sing

deep in the darkness of the night

the prayer of parents will alight

their children reach for victory

without fear of what they might lose

and they will write our history

revising us the ways they choose

perhaps to place upon their shelves

though we can only blame ourselves

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He thinks he could write 36 of these trenta-sei poems, because they’re that fun. Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

