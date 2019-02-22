Than-bauk: Poetic Forms

It’s Friday! So let’s keep the poetic forms flying with the than-bauk.

Than-bauk Poems

The than-bauk is a Burmese form with very simple rules:

Three lines

Four syllables per line

The final syllable of the first line rhymes with the third syllable of the second line and second syllable of the third line.

Here’s a visual representation of rhyming and non-rhyming syllables for each line:

xxxa

xxax

xaxx

The poem is conventionally written as an epigram, so it’s usually a clever or witty little poem.

I made a chain of than-bauks below that starts the pattern over in each stanza. However, I did find an interesting variation of linked than-bauk that begins a new descending rhyme at the end of the line that features the third rhyme. Click here to check it out.

Here’s another visual representation of how this variation would work:

xxxa

xxax

xaxb

xxbx

xbxc

xxcx

xcxx

And so on…

Here’s my attempt at a Than-bauk:

Nobody, by Robert Lee Brewer

Who heard her say

it’s her way or

highway? No one.

Who took the task

to unmask her

and ask? No one.

Who tried to call

her on all ways

she stalled? No one.

Nobody tried

when they spied how

she lied. No one.

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He’s been enjoying hunting down and trying out all these forms. Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

