Tautogram: Poetic Forms

Let’s keep these Poetic Form Fridays rolling with the tautogram!

Tautogram Poems

The tautogram is best explained by its Greek root words of “tauto” meaning “the same” and “gramma” meaning “letter.” Basically, all words in the poem begin with the same letter.

So pick a letter–any letter–and get poeming!

Note: A variant form of this poem could employ a unique starting letter for each stanza.

Here’s my attempt at a Tautogram:

Thoroughly Terse Tautogram, by Robert Lee Brewer

Twelve turkeys trekked through Turkey

to tell tales that tackled topsy-

turvy televangelists traipsing through

turnkey topics turned to tropics,

though ten teased topical tenets.

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He found using “t” gave him a little more flexibility with sounds. Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

